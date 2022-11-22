Read full article on original website
Riots in Belgium, Netherlands after Morocco win at World Cup
BRUSSELS (AP) — Riots broke out in several Belgian and Dutch cities after Morocco’s 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup Sunday. Police detained about a dozen people after they deployed water cannons and fire tear gas to disperse crowds in Brussels and eight more in the Northern city of Antwerp. Two police officials were injured in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam. By late evening Sunday, an uneasy calm had returned to most of the cities involved. Dozens of rioters overturned and torched cars, set electric scooters on fire and pelted cars with bricks. Police moved in after one person suffered facial injuries, said Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere. Brussels mayor Philippe Close urged people to stay away from the city center and said authorities were doing their utmost to keep order in the streets. Even subway and tram traffic had to be interrupted on police orders.
World Cup 2022: Germany gets a late goal to tie Spain 1-1
Germany salvaged a 1-1 tie against Spain on Sunday to avoid getting pushed to the brink of World Cup elimination. Niclas Fullkrug scored int he 83rd minute for Germany after he come as a sub for Thomas Muller. Fullkrug’s strike tied the game after Alvaro Morata scored after he came on as a sub in the 61st minute to give Spain the lead.
Master List of 2022 Black Friday Travel Deals – All the Best Deals in One Place!
Here is a master list of the best 2022 Black Friday travel deals! Check out some great deals and check back for more as they are revealed!. Happy Black Friday! What used to be a mostly American tradition has spread throughout the world and that is great news for all travelers since airlines and hotels have jumped in with both feet to offer sales! So, here is a master list of the best 2022 Black Friday travel deals that will be updated as they go live.
Bis 70% RABATT bei Aegean
Bei Aegean läuft ein riesiger Black Friday Sale …. Bei Aegean ist man wieder in Sale-Laune. Man verkauft Eco bis 70% Rabatt (Ticket + Treibstoffzuschläge). “This Friday is like no other Friday. Huge sales on board! Yes, that’s right…up to 70% off all our flights! Don’t miss out… This is a one-day only opportunity, so start booking now!
Starting Today: 7 Days Worth Of 6X On Dining, 4X on Travel And 2X On Virtually Everything Else
I earn affiliate credit if you sign up for the Bilt Rewards Mastercard using links in this story. If you’re not going to sign-up for a really lucrative, no annual fee card this week, when are you? For the next seven days you can earn double points on virtually all charges on the Bilt Rewards Mastercard, and that’s even if you procrastinated until today to apply for the card. That’s:
