Two winter storms are hitting East Idaho this weekend, making for hazardous driving conditions throughout the region. Numerous snow-related wrecks were reported on Interstate 15 in Southeast Idaho on Saturday morning, with the Pocatello and Shelley areas seeing the most crashes. There were so many accidents on Interstate 15 in Pocatello that police shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello late Saturday morning. It's unclear when northbound traffic...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO