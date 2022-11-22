Read full article on original website
cachevalleydaily.com
Communities celebrate the coming of the holidays this weekend
LOGAN – Generally, the Saturday after Thanksgiving is the Christmas kick-off for many communities in and around Cache Valley. While Logan City holds their annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony on historic Center Street and on Saturday, Nov. 26. from 4 to 6 p.m. Santa Claus will arrive...
eastidahonews.com
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a Fred Meyer employee who made a big difference to a customer
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a man named Brandon who works at Fred Meyer in Idaho Falls. It said:. On...
Logan Tabernacle vandalism 'cuts to heart' of community
LOGAN, Utah — The Logan Tabernacle owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was vandalized over the weekend. The white doors of the Western entrance of the building were spray painted with a vulgar message about the church’s founder, Joseph Smith, and obscene images were painted above the doors. The Logan City Police Department received a report about the incident shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday. ...
kslnewsradio.com
Man crashes into Ogden Taco Bell drive-thru window
OGDEN, Utah — Around 6:47 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Weber County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call from a Taco Bell employee of a vehicle that crashed into the building, located at 1670 W 12th St, Ogden, Utah. In a probable cause statement from deputy Ashton Olsen, he...
Winter storms hitting East Idaho causing numerous wrecks
Two winter storms are hitting East Idaho this weekend, making for hazardous driving conditions throughout the region. Numerous snow-related wrecks were reported on Interstate 15 in Southeast Idaho on Saturday morning, with the Pocatello and Shelley areas seeing the most crashes. There were so many accidents on Interstate 15 in Pocatello that police shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello late Saturday morning. It's unclear when northbound traffic...
eastidahonews.com
WinCo, Walmart, Albertsons, Fred Meyer: which offers the cheapest Thanksgiving groceries
POCATELLO — With Thanksgiving under a week away, many in eastern Idaho will be doing their grocery shopping for family gatherings in the coming days. EastIdahoNews.com decided to help find the most cost-effective options in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. We visited four of the biggest stores in both cities...
Montana Woman Opens Fire At Hotel While Under The Influence of Meth
A 40-year-old woman in Chubbuck Montana faces several felony charges after she discharged a revolver into the front desk of a Chubbuck hotel and threatened to shoot at least three people. The woman was identified as Rebecca Lynn O’Connell from Melrose, Montana. O’Connell has been charged with the following:...
Police: Pocatello man arrested after firing pistol multiple times during road rage incident on I-15
At about 2:22 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to milepost 75 of southbound Interstate 15 near Chubbuck on reports of a road rage incident after 911 dispatchers received calls from the occupants of the two involved vehicles. Arriving troopers contacted the drivers of a silver 2004 Honda Accord and a gray 2017 Ford Explorer. During their investigation, troopers were told that both vehicles were southbound when they approached a semi-truck from...
cachevalleydaily.com
Cache County officials warn of pending closure of Hyrum Dam Road
CACHE COUNTY — Officials here are warning area drivers of a pending road closure between Hyrum and Mount Sterling. Cache County officials say that the Bureau of Reclamation will close the Hyrum Dam Road beginning Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Dec. 5. The purpose of that closure will be...
KSLTV
No driver or occupant found in rollover car crash in Willard Sunday
WILLARD, Utah — Willard City Fire Department said there was no occupants found near a car that ended up in a canal. They said they found a single vehicle rolled over on the west side of Interstate 15. When crews arrived they did not find any occupants. After a...
kjzz.com
4 high school students arrested after high-speed chase ends with crash in Weber County
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (KUTV) — Four high school students were arrested after police say they led them on a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in Weber County. Chief Ryan Hadley with Pleasant View Police said it happened around noon Thursday, when four boys were allegedly chasing a girl on foot in the high school parking lot.
cachevalleydaily.com
Utah State volleyball Mountain West Champions once again with 3-1 victory over San Josè State
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Utah State volleyball (22-10, 11-7 MW) is going dancing for the first time since 2010 after defeating San Josè State in the Mountain West Championship on Friday night. USU, who earned a share of the 2021 regular season MW title, won its first conference...
Yahoo Sports
Bad beat: In 40-second span, 17-point underdog Utah State goes from near-upset to not covering spread vs. Boise State
If you thought last week’s Stanford-Cal bad beat was brutal, wait until you see this one. Boise State hosted Utah State on Friday and closed as a 17-point favorite at BetMGM. Deep into the fourth quarter, it looked like Utah State might pull off an outright upset. Instead, one...
