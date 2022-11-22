ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, ID

cachevalleydaily.com

Communities celebrate the coming of the holidays this weekend

LOGAN – Generally, the Saturday after Thanksgiving is the Christmas kick-off for many communities in and around Cache Valley. While Logan City holds their annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony on historic Center Street and on Saturday, Nov. 26. from 4 to 6 p.m. Santa Claus will arrive...
LOGAN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Logan Tabernacle vandalism 'cuts to heart' of community

LOGAN, Utah — The Logan Tabernacle owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was vandalized over the weekend. The white doors of the Western entrance of the building were spray painted with a vulgar message about the church’s founder, Joseph Smith, and obscene images were painted above the doors. The Logan City Police Department received a report about the incident shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday. ...
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man crashes into Ogden Taco Bell drive-thru window

OGDEN, Utah — Around 6:47 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Weber County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call from a Taco Bell employee of a vehicle that crashed into the building, located at 1670 W 12th St, Ogden, Utah. In a probable cause statement from deputy Ashton Olsen, he...
OGDEN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Winter storms hitting East Idaho causing numerous wrecks

Two winter storms are hitting East Idaho this weekend, making for hazardous driving conditions throughout the region. Numerous snow-related wrecks were reported on Interstate 15 in Southeast Idaho on Saturday morning, with the Pocatello and Shelley areas seeing the most crashes. There were so many accidents on Interstate 15 in Pocatello that police shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello late Saturday morning. It's unclear when northbound traffic...
POCATELLO, ID
97X

Montana Woman Opens Fire At Hotel While Under The Influence of Meth

A 40-year-old woman in Chubbuck Montana faces several felony charges after she discharged a revolver into the front desk of a Chubbuck hotel and threatened to shoot at least three people. The woman was identified as Rebecca Lynn O’Connell from Melrose, Montana. O’Connell has been charged with the following:...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Pocatello man arrested after firing pistol multiple times during road rage incident on I-15

At about 2:22 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to milepost 75 of southbound Interstate 15 near Chubbuck on reports of a road rage incident after 911 dispatchers received calls from the occupants of the two involved vehicles. Arriving troopers contacted the drivers of a silver 2004 Honda Accord and a gray 2017 Ford Explorer. During their investigation, troopers were told that both vehicles were southbound when they approached a semi-truck from...
POCATELLO, ID
cachevalleydaily.com

Cache County officials warn of pending closure of Hyrum Dam Road

CACHE COUNTY — Officials here are warning area drivers of a pending road closure between Hyrum and Mount Sterling. Cache County officials say that the Bureau of Reclamation will close the Hyrum Dam Road beginning Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Dec. 5. The purpose of that closure will be...
CACHE COUNTY, UT

