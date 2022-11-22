Read full article on original website
KCBY
Florence man wanted on multiple warrants arrested after standoff
FLORENCE, Ore. — A man wanted on warrants out of the Oregon State Parole Board and Florence Municipal Court was arrested Wednesday after initially refusing to come out of the apartment he was in, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. At 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday,...
KCBY
Lane Co. Sheriff's Office asking for public's help on man found dead by hunter near Noti
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A hunter found a man dead in the woods northwest of Noti on Sunday, November 20 and the Lane County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on the case to come forward. The Lane County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of...
KCBY
'Babes in Toyland' opens Saturday at the Hult Center
EUGENE, Ore. — The Hult Center will host Ballet Fantastique's rendition of Babes in Toyland this weekend at the Silva Concert Hall. Infusing jazz with Victor Herbert's 1903 musical of the same name, Ballet Fantastique hopes to revitalize what it calls a 'lost holiday classic.'. Performances are Saturday at...
KCBY
Eugene's annual Turkey Trot sees largest crowd in years
EUGENE, Ore. — It's a Thanksgiving staple in Eugene for years. Level 32's Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot kicked Thanksgiving for more than a thousand people in the Eugene area, with family members from as far as Oregon, California and Montana. This year saw the addition of a 10k race...
KCBY
A Duck and Beaver Thanksgiving
After all the turkey and stuffing is gone, Oregon and Oregon State football will settle their differences on the football field Saturday. But before they battle it out in Reser Stadium, our sports team challenged them to identify their teammates in the form of Thanksgiving traditions. Take a listen.
KCBY
Outages leave Oregon State campus without power; game expected to start on time
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University is closed due to power outages Saturday morning, the university reported. According to Oregon State University, most of its Corvallis campus is without power. "Power has been restored to only Reser Stadium," the university stated. "Stay tuned for social media updates on football...
KCBY
Northern Lights Christmas Tree Farm opens for 2022 holiday season
PLEASANT HILL, Ore. — With Thanksgiving now come and gone, the winter holiday season is officially underway. While gift shopping is at the forefront of many people's minds, getting the perfect Christmas tree is also imperative for those who celebrate. Northern Lights Christmas Tree Farm out of Pleasant Hill...
KCBY
Alluvium provides Thanksgiving meals for the houseless
EUGENE, Ore. — On a day of saying thanks, volunteers at Alluvium in Eugene focused on giving. In partnership with The Way Home, Reality Kitchen, Eugene Mission and Voodoo Doughnuts, Alluvium provided food, blankets and toiletries for unhoused community members. The event was so popular, organizers had to actually...
KCBY
Pfeiffer's refocus after journey through Oregon winemaking
EUGENE, Ore. — Robin Pfeiffer planted a seed. "Pfeiffer grapes were the first grapes at King Estate," Pfeiffer Winery co-owner Danuta Pfeiffer says. A relationship that would lead to a business transaction 30 years later. "It’s 30 years of friendship along with 30 years of business, so it was...
KCBY
Oregon women defeated in top 20 matchup at Phil Knight Invitational
PORTLAND, Ore. — With Phil Knight and Sabrina Ionescu sitting courtside, the Oregon women's basketball team battled #8 North Carolina in their Phil Knight Invitational opener at the Chiles Center in Portland Thursday. An intense matchup between the Ducks and Tar Heels saw Oregon take an eight point lead...
KCBY
Ducks want to pressure Beavers' Gulbranson
EUGENE, Ore. — As the first-time quarterback of Oregon’s Bo Nix has learned a lot about programs traditions, including their rivalries and up next is another one. But one thing that has not been mentioned is this year it'll be two newcomers to the rivalry behind center for both the Ducks and the Beavers.
KCBY
Oregon State men's basketball drops second straight game at Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore. — After an intense battle against Duke on Thursday, Oregon State men’s basketball didn’t come out with the same energy on Friday against the Florida Gators, losing 81-68 at Moda Center in Portland. Once again, freshman Jordan Pope led OSU in scoring with 12 points...
