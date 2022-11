WKU Football(8-5,6-2 C-USA) defeated the FAU Owls(5-7,4-4C-USA) 32-31 in an overtime thriller to close the 2022 regular season Saturday, winning the game but failing to clinch a spot in the Conference USA Championship. The Hilltoppers won off of a two-point conversion in overtime in an extremely tight contest. The Owls...

