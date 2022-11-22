The U.S. added a total of three more rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on November 18. Baker Hughes’ count revealed that the U.S. added four land rigs week on week, and dropped one inland water rig, taking its total rig count to 782. Of this total rig count, 762 rigs are classified as land rigs, 17 rigs are classified as offshore rigs and three rigs are classified as inland water rigs. The total rig count of 762 is shown to be made up of 623 oil rigs, 157 gas rigs and two miscellaneous rigs.

