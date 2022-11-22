Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
kalkinemedia.com
Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after force majeure - source
(Reuters) - The issues that prompted TC Energy to declare force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries this week have been resolved but the company will reduce injections for the rest of November, according to a market source. Calgary-based TC said on Tuesday it was curtailing volumes on the 622,000...
Europe now has so much natural gas that prices just dipped below zero
Europe has more natural gas than it knows what to do with. So much, in fact, that spot prices briefly went negative earlier this week.
Benzinga
Where Do EV Batteries Go When They Die?
As car makers invest more in electric vehicles (EVs), environmentalists and scientists are raising alarms about what happens when the batteries have run their course. The International Energy Agency predicts that there will be between 148 and 230 million battery-powered vehicles on the road by 2030, which would account for up to 12% of automobiles globally. While this is a fantastic projection for the environment, not all aspects of EVs are environmentally friendly.
Canada helping with U.S. gas supplies, but only so much
The Energy Department finds imports from Canada are on the rise, but still well below records set during last year's Winter Storm Uri.
rigzone.com
Race Is On to Be Next Big USA Supplier of LNG to Europe
Global markets are going to have to wait at least two more years before any new LNG supplies from the U.S. come online. — It’s been eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine, sending global commodity prices soaring and forcing energy-ravenous countries into a mad competitive dash to secure new fuel sources ahead of winter.
Benzinga
Kimball Electronics Board Member Trades Company's Stock
Deursen Holly Van, Board Member at Kimball Electronics KE, reported a large insider buy on November 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Van purchased 5,365 shares of Kimball Electronics. The total transaction amounted to $125,004.
The Companies Forced to Give 90% of Their Profits to Investors Each Year
In 2017, business magnate Warren Buffett did something that’s somewhat unusual for him. He poured hundreds of millions of dollars into a real estate investment. Buffett has been dismissive of real estate investing in the past. He’s called it a “lousy investment” in part because real estate can be expensive to maintain. Real estate also often requires “sweat equity” or the physical effort needed to upgrade properties or simply keep them from falling into disrepair.
Mesa Royalty: Dividend Insights
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Mesa Royalty MTR. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 18.5 cents per share. On Tuesday, Mesa Royalty will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 18.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga
Minetech Records 32% Increase in Revenue for 2Q
Company's loss before tax continues to narrow on higher revenue contribution from civil engineering and manufacturing divisions. KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Civil engineering specialist and bituminous products manufacturer Minetech Resources Berhad today reported that the Company recorded a 31.9% rise in revenue to RM26.9 million for the second quarter ended 30 September 2022 (2Q FY2023) compared with RM20.4 million in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year (2Q FY2022).
Benzinga
EVP of Johnson & Johnson Makes $13.60M Sale
Jennifer L Taubert, EVP at Johnson & Johnson JNJ, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson. The total transaction amounted to $13,598,401.
Upland Software Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
According to Benzinga Pro data, during Q3, Upland Software UPLD posted sales of $79.55 million. Earnings were up 60.27%, but Upland Software still reported an overall loss of $6.51 million. Upland Software collected $80.23 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $16.39 million loss. Why Is ROCE...
Benzinga
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
ORAGIN FOODS INC. ("OG") Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 22, 2022, and the Company's press release dated November 23, 2022, effective at the opening, Friday, November 25, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements, the Company having less than three directors.
rigzone.com
Deepwater Oil And Gas Production To Rise 60pct By 2030
Deepwater production is set to increase by over 60 percent between 2022 and 2030, growing from 6 to 8 percent of overall upstream production. — Deepwater production is set to increase by over 60% between 2022 and 2030, growing from 6% to 8% of overall upstream production. Ultra-deepwater production – from depths of 5,000 feet and above is growing fastest – by 2024 it will account for more than half of all deepwater production.
Looking Into Freeport-McMoRan's Recent Short Interest
Freeport-McMoRan's FCX short percent of float has fallen 18.97% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 26.78 million shares sold short, which is 1.88% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
rigzone.com
USA Adds More Rigs
The U.S. added a total of three more rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on November 18. Baker Hughes’ count revealed that the U.S. added four land rigs week on week, and dropped one inland water rig, taking its total rig count to 782. Of this total rig count, 762 rigs are classified as land rigs, 17 rigs are classified as offshore rigs and three rigs are classified as inland water rigs. The total rig count of 762 is shown to be made up of 623 oil rigs, 157 gas rigs and two miscellaneous rigs.
Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview
Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
Benzinga
President At This Industrials Company Sells $2.30M of Stock
Patrick K Rankin, President at Avis Budget Gr CAR, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Rankin sold 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Gr. The total transaction amounted to $2,300,500.
Benzinga
Why Coupa Software Shares Are Running Today
Coupa Software COUP shares are trading higher after Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported Vista Equity Partners is said to explore a deal to acquire the software company. The stock was halted on a circuit breaker before continuing to rise, gaining over 30%. Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based...
streetwisereports.com
Winter Is About To Wake up the Natural Gas Price
Gold stocks have started a new bull market. The question is, will the gold price confirm it?. The HUI index ran from a low of 180.41 on November 3, 2022, to a high of 224.88 on November 10, 2022, which is a +24.6% move. The gold stocks often lead to a move in gold, and the gold price did move from US$1631 to US$1775 in the same time frame.
