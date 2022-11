FLINT, Mich. – The Salvation Army of Genesee County has kicked-off its 2022 Red Kettle Campaign. "Our goal for the 2022 Red Kettle Campaign will be $635,000 and we are relying on the generosity of Genesee County residents more than ever. We are confident that they will come through in helping us to continue our work in this community to ensure we are providing every basic need service the residents of Flint and Genesee County face; Financial challenges impacting the ability to stay in their homes and provide food and warmth to their children." stated Major Randy Hellstrom, Mid-Michigan Area Commander.

GENESEE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO