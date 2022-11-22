Read full article on original website
Related
Bambi is getting sinister remake into 'a vicious killing machine' in new slasher movie
Director Scott Jeffrey is making a new "Bambi" film with a horror movie twist in collaboration with the "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" creator.
slj.com
31 Days, 31 Lists 2022: It’s Almost Here!
It’s almost here. As you may recall, each year I make a list of my favorite children’s books of the year. Not just a single list, though, but one for every day in December. I’ve done it for a number of years now, and 2022 is no exception. These will be books entirely published in the 2022 year. Each one, a sterling example of its kind. Some you’ll know. Some may be new to you.
slj.com
How to Pick the Last Two: Ideas and Strategies for the Final Mock Newbery Nomination
We’ll be calling for December nominations on Monday. This will be the last chance for readers to name two titles that we should consider as strong Newbery contenders. For the real Newbery committee, the titles nominated by members are the only books that will be discussed and eligible for their ballot. So the December picks can be the hardest of all.
Comments / 0