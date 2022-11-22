ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Q985

Illinois’ Best Burger? Foodie Website Says Go Here

According to some new research, burgers are the go-to food ordering choice for 20% of Illinoisans. The average Illinois resident chows down on burgers about 5 times per month, which means we eat, on average, 60 burgers per year, per person, here in Illinois. My own take is that even...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Bielema to coach at Northwestern after difficult week of loss

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football coach Bret Bielema will be with his team in Evanston Saturday afternoon when they take the field in the regular season finale at Northwestern. Bielema has had a difficult nine days, losing his mother last Thursday, before his father-in-law Greg Hielsberg passed away on Wednesday. Bielema returned to Champaign late […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
5mag.net

Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”

Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Reflecting on the Highland Park shooting with Lou Jogman

David Hochberg, in for Bob Sirott, is joined by the Highland Park Chief of Police, Lou Jogman. Together, they show appreciation for the unsung heroes and emergency workers who responded to protect the victims at the July 4th shooting, many of whom are still feeling the effects of that horrific day.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Spend your Holiday in Naperville

Holidays are meant for gathering, celebrating, and connecting over great meals. Whether you want intimate fine dining or an outing with a group, make this holiday season memorable by dining in Naperville!. With over 300 restaurants to choose from, Naperville has options for a fun and festive holiday gathering suited...
NAPERVILLE, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

“It’s time,” says top cop

McCook Police Chief Steve Svetich to retire in June. Saying the time has come after 35 years on duty, McCook Police Chief Steve Svetich is planning to retire on June 30. Appointed chief in June of 2021, Svetich has submitted a letter notifying the village board of his plans. Svetich...
MCCOOK, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Comings & Goings: Pizza Castle now open in Hickory Hills

After almost five decades of serving pizzas from a small storefront in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood, Pizza Castle co-owner Richard Jensen had an opportunity to move into a bigger space and he jumped at the chance. So, Jensen packed up the family business and made the move a few...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Protesters, workers to rally outside Amazon Fulfillment Center in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Protestors will join workers and other organized labor leaders Friday in Joliet outside of the Amazon Fulfillment Center.The group accuses the online retailer of poor working conditions and a high-stress environment, right as Amazon is set to lay off 10,000 employees. The protest joins others around the world as part of a Global Day of Action.
JOLIET, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Rollover in Boone County

Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. One vehicle rollover accident In Boone County. It happened this evening near...
BOONE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy