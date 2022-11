Reno, Nev. – Trista Hull's season-high 12 points wasn't enough as Boise State fell to North Dakota State 68-53, Friday, in its first game at the Nugget Classic. The Bison (5-0) jumped out to a 15-7 lead in the first quarter, but the Broncos (3-3) cut the lead to four with lockdown defense. North Dakota State led by as much as 12 in the second quarter, but Boise State once again fought back to cut the defecit to five at the break.

BOISE, ID ・ 16 HOURS AGO