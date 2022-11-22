Read full article on original website
World Screen News
ITVX Stocks Up on U.S. Comedies, Dramas
Series such as Arrow, The Vampire Diaries and Two and a Half Men are coming to ITVX thanks to a newly signed deal with Warner Bros. Discovery International Television Distribution. ITV clinched a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery International Television Distribution to bring a raft of popular American series to...
World Screen News
ITV Commissions True-Crime Titles from Wag Entertainment
Wag Entertainment, an Asacha Media Group company, has been commissioned to produce two new true-crime programs for ITVX and ITV1. In Search of Instagram’s Worst Con Artist tells the story of Belle Gibson, a 21-year-old social influencer who claimed she cured her terminal cancer through wellness and healthy eating. Her story brought her fame and money, but when journalists started to investigate, it was revealed that she lied about everything and never had cancer.
World Screen News
C.J. Tudor’s The Drift Getting TV Treatment
Buccaneer and Halcyon Studios have secured the rights to adapt The Drift, the forthcoming novel from best-selling author C.J. Tudor, for television. The Drift tells the story of three different groups of frightened teens who find themselves thrown into the terrifying reality of a frozen postapocalyptic world. As each group battles for survival, lurking in their shadows is an even greater danger—one that threatens to consume all of humanity.
World Screen News
MHz Choice Adds New Chilean Series to Lineup
MHz Choice has added two new Chilean series to its lineup, including the political thriller Berko from Global Screen. Slated to hit the streamer on December 13, Berko follows a journalist as he connects the dots between the former Chilean government and a corrupt connection to international drugs and arms dealers. When a fellow journalist is found dead, he enlists help to access the secretive global arms business.
World Screen News
Viaplay Teams with Author Emelie Schepp
Viaplay has partnered with Swedish crime author Emelie Schepp for a six-part adaptation of her novel Jana—Marked for Life. The series centers on public prosecutor and former child soldier Jana Berzelius, who is investigating the murder of a high-ranking official at the Swedish Migration Agency. When the main suspect is also found dead, Jana immediately recognizes something on the body.
IFFI: International Cinema Looks to Nature in Environmental Crisis Anthology ‘Interactions’
Noted filmmakers from around the globe have contributed short films to anthology project “Interactions,” which is showcased at the ongoing International Film Festival of India, Goa. The project, an Art For The World Production, was set up with the aim of 12 international filmmakers creating connections between humans and animals through biodiversity, climate change, environment and water risks. This resulted in original short films questioning biodiversity, conservation of nature, deforestation, ecosystem, environment, health, marine life, species extinction, water and more. The participating filmmakers were selected from all over the world, including Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America and the U.S.,...
World Screen News
White Spark Begins Decade-Long Documentary Project
Australian factual indie White Spark Pictures has begun working on The World’s Largest Telescopes: Beyond the Milky Way, a major event documentary following the construction of the SKA telescopes. The SKA telescope project brings together astronomers, engineers and scientists from 16 countries to build the world’s largest network of...
World Screen News
BBC Boosts Regional Industries Outside of London
The BBC has released new research showing its impact on regional creative economies in growing employment, businesses and opportunities outside of London. The research, conducted by PwC, shows that a 15 percent increase in the BBC’s local footprint doubles the rate of growth of the surrounding creative industries over time. Creative hubs in Salford, Cardiff, Glasgow, Belfast and Birmingham have seen a considerable level of growth as a result of BBC investment, with a larger BBC presence amplifying the local creative economy.
World Screen News
Momolu & Friends to Debut on Wizz & ITVX
Momolu & Friends, from Finnish animation studio Ferly, is set to premiere on the English-language kids’ YouTube channel Wizz and on ITVX in the U.K. The series helps children learn to problem-solve through art and design, manage challenges and work together. Ferly has tapped Little Dot Studios to manage the brand’s presence on YouTube.
