Mercy Health – Tiffin Hospital and Mercy Health – Defiance Hospital nationally recognized with ‘A’ from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

presspublications.com
Penta Career Center Outstanding Alumni recognized
Penta Career Center has selected six former students as recipients of the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Award. The alumni were recognized during a special evening banquet at Penta on Nov. 10. Each year, the Outstanding Alumni Award is bestowed upon individuals who have completed a career-technical training program at Penta and...
Pancreatic Cancer Awareness month | BG family tells their story so others know the signs
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Bovia family from Bowling Green is to hockey what turkey is to Thanksgiving; you can't have one without the other. On a Friday night during Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, the entire Bovia family was downtown at the Huntington Center for the Toledo Walleye's Hockey Fights Cancer Night.
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• There were two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in the five-county region in the last seven days, including one in Allen County and one in Van Wert County, ODH data show. • Allen County Public Health will continue offering updated COVID-19 boosters and influenza vaccines at its off-site...
wdet.org
City of Toledo, Lucas County vote to spend federal money on buying medical debt for residents
Toledo City Council voted to spend $800,000 to purchase medical debt of people that live in the city. The measure follows a similar vote by Lucas County Commissioners for a separate $800,000 purchase. The $1.6 million investment could save residents upwards of $240 million. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Mount Vernon News
Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site.
presspublications.com
Five inducted as Waite High School Distinguished Alumni
Five Morrison R. Waite High School alumni were honored as Distinguished Alumni at the 58th Annual Purple and Gold Dinner Celebration held Oct. 29 at St. Michael Centre in Oregon. The awards were established in 1981 to recognize Waite High School graduates who have maintained alumni status for the last...
13abc.com
Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
Several agencies called to fire in Auglaize County
PUSHETA TOWNSHIP — At least 10 agencies were called to respond to a fire in Auglaize County Saturday afternoon. Around 12:30 p.m., crews were called to the 9000 block of Schuman Road to reports of a heavy fire coming from a building. Dispatchers confirmed that at least 10 agencies...
Ohio must put Lake Erie on ‘pollution diet’ under settlement terms
TOLEDO, OH — The state of Ohio must develop a mandatory cap on algae-fueling nutrient pollution entering Lake Erie under the terms of a proposed court settlement. Public comment is being taken until Dec. 12 on a federal consent decree that would force Ohio to create a new plan for curbing nutrient runoff from farms and livestock operations by developing a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) for the Maumee River watershed.
Crews battle fire in Auglaize County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple departments worked to put out a fire in Auglaize County on Saturday. According to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, crews received a call to respond to a commercial fire in the 9000 block of Schuman Road in Wapakoneta at 12:33 p.m. Six area departments and CERT responded to the scene. […]
I-475, US 23 south closed at US 24 due to crash Thursday night
MAUMEE, Ohio — Interstate 475 and US route 23 southbound at US route 24 in Maumee are closed Thursday night due to a crash. According to police, a vehicle crashed into a barrier. This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest updates.
hometownstations.com
Nearly 900 citations were issued by law enforcement in NW Ohio for the start of Thanksgiving travel
Findlay, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol calls their 11th annual “Light for Lives” a success. Troopers in Northwest Ohio, worked with law enforcement from 12 different counties, including Allen, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, and Van Wert counties to stop as many motorists that they see committing traffic violations. The efforts ran from Tuesday, November 22nd to the morning of Thanksgiving. During that time period, nearly 900 vehicles were stopped, and 316 citations were issued. 14 drivers were charged with OVI, and 13 stops led to drug arrests. Troopers want to remind motorists to buckle up and slow down or move over for stopped traffic.
kisswtlz.com
Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Help Mentally Ill Woman Return Home
An Ohio woman is returning home after police in Huron County found and helped her this week. Police say the 50-year-old woman from Columbus struggles with mental health issues and was last seen in Ohio last Friday. On Sunday, a Huron County plow driver saw a white car parked along M-25 in Lake Township and asked the woman to move it, so she did. However, the plow driver returned the following day and noticed the vehicle still in the spot the woman moved it to and contacted police. A sheriff’s deputy conducted an initial search of some nearby cottages but found nothing out of the ordinary.
bgindependentmedia.org
Construction ahead: Major road and water work planned for South Main Street
Bowling Green City Council heard ordinances last week that will make major improvements beneath and on the surface of South Main Street. The work is hoped to eliminate the flooding issues along South Main Street, replace aging water mains, resurface the road, create a 10-foot shared use path along the west side of the roadway, and possibly put a crosswalk in the block between Napoleon and Gypsy Lane roads.
Here's how a Toledo company is contributing to the future of mixed reality advertising
TOLEDO, Ohio — Thanksgiving break calls for food, family and American football, and one local company wants to change the way advertisements come through the screen for fans at the game and home. Ground Penetrating Radar Systems (GPRS) is headquartered in Toledo and works on a number of utility...
Lucas County considers multiple locations for new jail
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Leaders in Lucas County have been talking about replacing the current jail with a new one for years. Most recently, county commissioners approved a study to look at the cost and feasibility of using the property currently occupied by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department in 2021. Now, the county is looking at other options.
13abc.com
Vehicle knocks down traffic light
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Just before 5 a.m., on Sunday Nov. 27, one vehicle crashed and knocked down a traffic light at the intersection of Evergreen and West Bancroft. The Toledo Police Department confirmed that the driver was transported to a local hospital for injuries, but no further details were provided.
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer & Governor DeWine place wager on University of Michigan and Ohio State game
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio placed a friendly wager ahead of the rivalry football game between the University of Michigan and the Ohio State University, commonly referred to as “The Game.”. “In the 118-year history of The Game, this weekend’s match-up...
Firefighter injured in Thanksgiving day fire in Mercer County
MENDON — Firefighters in Mercer County spent roughly four hours on scene of a fire on Thanksgiving day. The fire was reported between 2-2:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Denny Road. Mendon Fire Chief Darrell Etgen told our news partners at WCSM in Celina that crews were called...
WLWT 5
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash Wednesday
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Perry Township on Wednesday. According to officials, a single-vehicle, fatal semi-crash occurred just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The crash occurred on Interstate 75 southbound at the Hanthorn Road overpass. Officials said...
