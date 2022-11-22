ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiffin, OH

Mercy Health – Tiffin Hospital and Mercy Health – Defiance Hospital nationally recognized with ‘A’ from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

 5 days ago
presspublications.com

Penta Career Center Outstanding Alumni recognized

Penta Career Center has selected six former students as recipients of the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Award. The alumni were recognized during a special evening banquet at Penta on Nov. 10. Each year, the Outstanding Alumni Award is bestowed upon individuals who have completed a career-technical training program at Penta and...
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• There were two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in the five-county region in the last seven days, including one in Allen County and one in Van Wert County, ODH data show. • Allen County Public Health will continue offering updated COVID-19 boosters and influenza vaccines at its off-site...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site.
MANSFIELD, OH
presspublications.com

Five inducted as Waite High School Distinguished Alumni

Five Morrison R. Waite High School alumni were honored as Distinguished Alumni at the 58th Annual Purple and Gold Dinner Celebration held Oct. 29 at St. Michael Centre in Oregon. The awards were established in 1981 to recognize Waite High School graduates who have maintained alumni status for the last...
OREGON, OH
13abc.com

Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
TOLEDO, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Ohio must put Lake Erie on ‘pollution diet’ under settlement terms

TOLEDO, OH — The state of Ohio must develop a mandatory cap on algae-fueling nutrient pollution entering Lake Erie under the terms of a proposed court settlement. Public comment is being taken until Dec. 12 on a federal consent decree that would force Ohio to create a new plan for curbing nutrient runoff from farms and livestock operations by developing a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) for the Maumee River watershed.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Crews battle fire in Auglaize County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple departments worked to put out a fire in Auglaize County on Saturday. According to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, crews received a call to respond to a commercial fire in the 9000 block of Schuman Road in Wapakoneta at 12:33 p.m. Six area departments and CERT responded to the scene. […]
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Nearly 900 citations were issued by law enforcement in NW Ohio for the start of Thanksgiving travel

Findlay, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol calls their 11th annual “Light for Lives” a success. Troopers in Northwest Ohio, worked with law enforcement from 12 different counties, including Allen, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, and Van Wert counties to stop as many motorists that they see committing traffic violations. The efforts ran from Tuesday, November 22nd to the morning of Thanksgiving. During that time period, nearly 900 vehicles were stopped, and 316 citations were issued. 14 drivers were charged with OVI, and 13 stops led to drug arrests. Troopers want to remind motorists to buckle up and slow down or move over for stopped traffic.
FINDLAY, OH
kisswtlz.com

Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Help Mentally Ill Woman Return Home

An Ohio woman is returning home after police in Huron County found and helped her this week. Police say the 50-year-old woman from Columbus struggles with mental health issues and was last seen in Ohio last Friday. On Sunday, a Huron County plow driver saw a white car parked along M-25 in Lake Township and asked the woman to move it, so she did. However, the plow driver returned the following day and noticed the vehicle still in the spot the woman moved it to and contacted police. A sheriff’s deputy conducted an initial search of some nearby cottages but found nothing out of the ordinary.
HURON COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Construction ahead: Major road and water work planned for South Main Street

Bowling Green City Council heard ordinances last week that will make major improvements beneath and on the surface of South Main Street. The work is hoped to eliminate the flooding issues along South Main Street, replace aging water mains, resurface the road, create a 10-foot shared use path along the west side of the roadway, and possibly put a crosswalk in the block between Napoleon and Gypsy Lane roads.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Lucas County considers multiple locations for new jail

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Leaders in Lucas County have been talking about replacing the current jail with a new one for years. Most recently, county commissioners approved a study to look at the cost and feasibility of using the property currently occupied by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department in 2021. Now, the county is looking at other options.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Vehicle knocks down traffic light

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Just before 5 a.m., on Sunday Nov. 27, one vehicle crashed and knocked down a traffic light at the intersection of Evergreen and West Bancroft. The Toledo Police Department confirmed that the driver was transported to a local hospital for injuries, but no further details were provided.
TOLEDO, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash Wednesday

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Perry Township on Wednesday. According to officials, a single-vehicle, fatal semi-crash occurred just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The crash occurred on Interstate 75 southbound at the Hanthorn Road overpass. Officials said...
PERRY, OH

