World Screen News
PBS KIDS Promotes for Brand Engagement
Maria Whelan has been promoted to VP of marketing and brand engagement at PBS KIDS. In her new post, Whelan will oversee the marketing of PBS KIDS across all user touchpoints, with a strategy to engage new and existing audiences with the brand’s mission, values, content and distribution platforms.
World Screen News
ITVX Stocks Up on U.S. Comedies, Dramas
Series such as Arrow, The Vampire Diaries and Two and a Half Men are coming to ITVX thanks to a newly signed deal with Warner Bros. Discovery International Television Distribution. ITV clinched a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery International Television Distribution to bring a raft of popular American series to...
World Screen News
Momolu & Friends to Debut on Wizz & ITVX
Momolu & Friends, from Finnish animation studio Ferly, is set to premiere on the English-language kids’ YouTube channel Wizz and on ITVX in the U.K. The series helps children learn to problem-solve through art and design, manage challenges and work together. Ferly has tapped Little Dot Studios to manage the brand’s presence on YouTube.
World Screen News
Viaplay Teams with Author Emelie Schepp
Viaplay has partnered with Swedish crime author Emelie Schepp for a six-part adaptation of her novel Jana—Marked for Life. The series centers on public prosecutor and former child soldier Jana Berzelius, who is investigating the murder of a high-ranking official at the Swedish Migration Agency. When the main suspect is also found dead, Jana immediately recognizes something on the body.
World Screen News
ITV Commissions True-Crime Titles from Wag Entertainment
Wag Entertainment, an Asacha Media Group company, has been commissioned to produce two new true-crime programs for ITVX and ITV1. In Search of Instagram’s Worst Con Artist tells the story of Belle Gibson, a 21-year-old social influencer who claimed she cured her terminal cancer through wellness and healthy eating. Her story brought her fame and money, but when journalists started to investigate, it was revealed that she lied about everything and never had cancer.
World Screen News
Science Docs Find Success with Storytelling
The past several years have seen increased interest in science documentaries from audiences and buyers, what with the pandemic, increased warnings about climate change and a slew of other societal problems, according to several executives involved with the genre. “With an increasing need for educational programming, especially during the pandemic,...
World Screen News
Ampere: Combined Disney+ & Hulu Would Own Most Hit Titles in the U.S.
According to a recent study by Ampere Analysis, a combined offering of Disney+ and Hulu would comprise the largest share of the 100 most popular titles of any U.S. SVOD service. At approximately 30 percent, the combined player would enjoy a comprehensive lead on Netflix’s 23 percent. Among these titles...
