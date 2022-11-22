Classes at Santa Paula High School will be canceled through Tuesday due to a fire at the gym, school officials said Sunday. According to officials, the Bryden Gym sustained major damage in the fire on Sunday morning. "Due to the structural damage and the schoolwide impact of the Bryden Gym fire, the Santa Paula Unified School District and Santa Paula High School Administration will be canceling school for Santa Paula High School students on Monday and Tuesday, November 28-29," school officials said in a statement. The fire broke out shortly after 1 a.m. resulting in multiple fire agencies reporting to the scene. At its height, the fire prompted the evacuation of some nearby homes.The cause of the fire was not immediately known and remained under investigation.

