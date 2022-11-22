ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Fall River Police Seeking Second Suspect In Shooting

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Fall River Police are seeking a male suspect in connection to a shooting which occurred earlier this month. The suspect, 27-year-old Nestly Lewis, should be considered armed and dangerous, police say. According to authorities, officers responded to America Street around 3 p.m. on...
FALL RIVER, MA
iheart.com

Autopsy Of 83-Year-Old N.H. Man Ruled Homicide From Blunt Force Trauma

LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The autopsy for the New Hampshire man who was discovered dead with a gunshot wound has been completed on Friday, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella's office. The autopsy determined that Robert Prest, 83, died from blunt head injuries, rather than from...
LYNDEBOROUGH, NH
iheart.com

New Hampshire Para-Athlete Voted Off "Survivor" Finishes In Top 8

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A New Hampshire para-athlete was voted off the show "Survivor" on Wednesday night, making her the first person with an above-the-knee amputee to compete on the show. Noelle Lambert, of Manchester, N.H., represented New England finishing in the top eight. In 2016, Lambert lost...
MANCHESTER, NH
iheart.com

Celebrity Chef Cooks Stoughton First Responders A Pre-Thanksgiving Meal

STOUGHTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Stoughton first responders got a chance to eat a pre-Thanksgiving meal prepared by a nationally recognized chef as a thank you for their service on Wednesday morning. Four-time Chopped champion and celebrity chef Stephen Coe prepared a feast for Stoughton's firefighters and police out of...
STOUGHTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy