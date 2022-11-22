Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
This is the Oldest City in MassachusettsTy D.Plymouth, MA
Fall River Police Seeking Second Suspect In Shooting
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Fall River Police are seeking a male suspect in connection to a shooting which occurred earlier this month. The suspect, 27-year-old Nestly Lewis, should be considered armed and dangerous, police say. According to authorities, officers responded to America Street around 3 p.m. on...
Some Salem N.H. Black Friday Shoppers Were Underwhelmed By Deals This Year
SALEM, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Early birds were out bright and early with wallets in hand on Black Friday this year. Spots were sparse in the parking lot of the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem New Hampshire as shoppers hunted down deals. Some shoppers from Methuen headed for...
Autopsy Of 83-Year-Old N.H. Man Ruled Homicide From Blunt Force Trauma
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The autopsy for the New Hampshire man who was discovered dead with a gunshot wound has been completed on Friday, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella's office. The autopsy determined that Robert Prest, 83, died from blunt head injuries, rather than from...
North Andover Farm's 'Cut Your Own Tree' Season Opens After Thanksgiving
North Andover, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Jacket weather returned, the turkey has been eaten, and now it's time to cut down your own tree. 'Cut your own tree' season begins the Friday after Thanksgiving at Smolak Farms in North Andover. "Last year, the first two weekends we blew out...
Malden Thanksgiving Saved By Two Volunteers After Head Cook Called Out Sick
MALDEN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Thanksgiving morning was off to a rocky start when one head cook called out sick just hours before they were supposed to begin preparing meals for over a thousand Malden residents. Luckily, there were two professional cooks from Wood and Fire Neapolitan Pizzeria among...
New Hampshire Para-Athlete Voted Off "Survivor" Finishes In Top 8
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A New Hampshire para-athlete was voted off the show "Survivor" on Wednesday night, making her the first person with an above-the-knee amputee to compete on the show. Noelle Lambert, of Manchester, N.H., represented New England finishing in the top eight. In 2016, Lambert lost...
Celebrity Chef Cooks Stoughton First Responders A Pre-Thanksgiving Meal
STOUGHTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Stoughton first responders got a chance to eat a pre-Thanksgiving meal prepared by a nationally recognized chef as a thank you for their service on Wednesday morning. Four-time Chopped champion and celebrity chef Stephen Coe prepared a feast for Stoughton's firefighters and police out of...
