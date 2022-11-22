NBPA announces return of 450 Gives: Info on the holiday event starting in Los Angeles on Black Friday

Read full article on original website
Quin Snyder has been working with Darvin Ham after every Lakers game as an unpaid coaching consultant
When the Lakers were going through their coaching search, one name that kept coming up despite being employed at the time was Quin Snyder. The Jazz head coach never really indicated he wanted the job, but reports kept coming up linking him to it. Obviously, the Lakers made the choice...
Lakers Trade Target Watch: Myles Turner reportedly changes agents
In updates that make you guy “hmmm,” Lakers trade target Myles Turner is apparently switching agents in the middle of a career year, and ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Veteran NBA insider Marc Stein was the first to break the news that the Indiana Pacers...
Lakers vs. Spurs Preview: Return of The King?
Happy Thanksgiving to our American readers! To them, as well as to our non-American readers, we’re thankful for you all! With our food hangovers in tow (as well as possibly the traditional hangover), we’ll now get ready for another Lakers game. This time they will be facing off against the San Antonio Spurs, and no, that’s not a typo. The Lakers are, in fact, playing them for the second time this week with a perplexing third time in four games coming on Saturday as the purple-and-gold play a back-to-back against the black-and-silver in The Alamo.
LeBron James reportedly expected to return to court for Lakers on Friday vs. Spurs
LeBron James reportedly looks set to finally rejoin the Lakers on the court after missing over two weeks with an adductor strain. A report during Tuesday’s broadcast of the Lakers-Suns game from Chris Haynes indicated that James was eyeing Friday as his return date. Friday would mark 16 days...
Max Christie clears health and safety protocols, expected to be available vs. Spurs
After spending a week in health and safety protocols, Max Christie appears set to rejoin the Lakers on Friday. As a result, the Lakers could have their full roster — excluding two-way players — available to them for the first time this season as well. Christie entered health...
Report: Lakers hoping to play .500 basketball until December 15 before making trade
If Lakers fans weren’t already annoyed with the arbitrary 20-game minimum the franchise reportedly laid out as the season started before they’d make a trade, boy is there another present for you. A week before that 20-game deadline would be met, the Lakers are already looking to extend it another month.
Patrick Beverley suspended three games for shoving Deandre Ayton
In a completely unsurprising update, Patrick Beverley has been suspended three games for walking up and shoving Deandre Ayton as the latter stood over Austin Reaves after a collision in the Lakers’ 115-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Here is the NBA’s statement in full:
Laker beat the Spurs earning first road win of the year
The Lakers beat the Spurs 105-94 with LeBron James returning back to action after missing five games due to a left abductor strain injury. On his return, LeBron was productive scoring 21 points on 8-17 shooting. Darvin Ham’s lineup started to become consistent, but with Patrick Beverly’s suspension and the...
