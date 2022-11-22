ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBPA announces return of 450 Gives: Info on the holiday event starting in Los Angeles on Black Friday

By Harrison Faigen
silverscreenandroll.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Lakers vs. Spurs Preview: Return of The King?

Happy Thanksgiving to our American readers! To them, as well as to our non-American readers, we’re thankful for you all! With our food hangovers in tow (as well as possibly the traditional hangover), we’ll now get ready for another Lakers game. This time they will be facing off against the San Antonio Spurs, and no, that’s not a typo. The Lakers are, in fact, playing them for the second time this week with a perplexing third time in four games coming on Saturday as the purple-and-gold play a back-to-back against the black-and-silver in The Alamo.
Report: Lakers hoping to play .500 basketball until December 15 before making trade

If Lakers fans weren’t already annoyed with the arbitrary 20-game minimum the franchise reportedly laid out as the season started before they’d make a trade, boy is there another present for you. A week before that 20-game deadline would be met, the Lakers are already looking to extend it another month.
Patrick Beverley suspended three games for shoving Deandre Ayton

In a completely unsurprising update, Patrick Beverley has been suspended three games for walking up and shoving Deandre Ayton as the latter stood over Austin Reaves after a collision in the Lakers’ 115-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Here is the NBA’s statement in full:
Laker beat the Spurs earning first road win of the year

The Lakers beat the Spurs 105-94 with LeBron James returning back to action after missing five games due to a left abductor strain injury. On his return, LeBron was productive scoring 21 points on 8-17 shooting. Darvin Ham’s lineup started to become consistent, but with Patrick Beverly’s suspension and the...
