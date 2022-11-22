Read full article on original website
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Cryptocurrency markets recovered slightly on Nov 24, but altcoins like SHIB, ADA, MATIC, and XRP continue to face bearish pressure. Cryptocurrency investors remain nervous about the increasing impact of FTX’s collapse on other blockchains and crypto firms. As a result, the market is unlikely...
Everything You Need to Know About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and Its Dissolution FUD
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Regular market players may have come across Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). The world’s largest crypto fund became popular nearly a decade ago after offering an alternative solution for investors who didn’t, or couldn’t, invest directly in Bitcoin (BTC) With the advent of...
Is Bitbns Crypto Exchange the Next FTX in Making?
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — In the wake of FTX’s collapse, several Indian cryptocurrency exchanges have vowed to be more transparent about their reserves to maintain investor confidence. Yet, Bitbns, an Indian crypto exchange that has been in the negative limelight over the past few months, is missing from the conversation.
LTC/BTC: Litecoin Price Reaches Hurdle Vs Bitcoin, Why Dips Could Be Attractive
Litecoin price started a fresh increase above the 0.0035BTC resistance zone. LTC/BTC cleared a major bearish trend line with resistance near 0.0030BTC on the weekly chart. The price is now facing a major hurdle near the 0.0050BTC and 0.00512BTC resistance levels. Litecoin’s LTC price rallied this month above the 0.0030BTC...
Cryptocurrency prices today: Litecoin (LTC), Polkadot (DOT), Vechain (VET), Chiliz (CHZ)
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The crypto market experienced a slight 6% uptick since Nov 22, as several large altcoins followed Bitcoin’s lead. However, the general outlook remains bearish, as many digital assets exhibit signs of downturn continuation. Here is what’s ahead for Litecoin (LTC), Polkadot (DOT), Vechain (VET), and Chiliz (CHZ).
Coinlist users unable to withdraw funds – FTX contagion at play?
YEREVAN (CoincChapter.com) – According to crypto news reporter Colin Wu, the cryptocurrency crowdfunding platform Coinlist is unable to withdraw funds, possibly caught in the insolvency contagion raging through the crypto market after the infamous FTX demise. Coinlist insolvent?. In detail, the FTX exchange and its sister company Alameda Research...
Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Performance to Turn Sour Amid Protests at iPhone Manufacturing Unit?
Lucknow(Coinchapter.com): Apple’s stock price trades at the peak of a descending trendline, suggesting that the tech giant’s stock market performance would be somewhat timid in the coming days. Furthermore, protests at its iPhone manufacturing unit in China could taper investor sentiment until the matter is fully resolved. Protests...
Hedge your bets on the Play-to-Earn genre by staking $META
Since META ARENA, formerly KLAYMETA, was released, the play-and-earn metaverse and its token $META have both experienced significant growth. Staking, which allows $META holders to earn more $META and contribute to the games governance system, has allowed users to use $META staking as a hedge on the entire GameFi ecosystem. So, how can you utilize META ARENA staking as a hedge on Play-and-Earn?
Sequoia’s VC Doug Leone Warns of Downturn Worse Than 2000 or 2008
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The stock market has suffered heavy losses since Jan 2022. As a result, the S&P500 index (SPX) gave a choppy performance and stood at a 16.5% loss year-to-date after bottoming out in October and subsequent partial recovery. However, experts believe another storm is coming. Doug Leone, a partner at Sequoia Capital venture firm, reiterated the fears.
FOMO Causes 200% Gains for Oryen ICO Investors. Will TAMA and BNB Holders Invest Before It’s Too Late?
If you believe that the prevalent crypto market is risking your earnings, you may think it’s too late to make significant profits. And yet, that’s not the situation. Some tokens are doing remarkably well despite the current market conditions – Oryen Network (ORY) is one of the most successful hot tokens right now. It is currently in its presale phase, and it’s already achieved remarkable growth despite the bearish climate.
Top 5 crypto bot marketplaces: make your own trading bot a reality
In the cryptocurrency world, there’s a lot of work ahead of each trader who wants to succeed. Creating investment plans, devising trading strategies and keeping track of a plethora of details is quite necessary, but unfortunately takes time. Plenty of it. That is precisely the reason why crypto trading...
Ripple’s upcoming summary judgment — technical pattern help XRP jump 22%
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Ripple’s native token, XRP, has made impressive gains over the past five days, considering the choppy crypto market conditions post the FTX apocalypse. XRP price jumped nearly 22% in less than five days, going from a Nov 21’s low of $0.345 to an intraday...
DIFX Says Hola Mzansi by Joining Hands with Digital Banking Platform eZaga to Launch DoshFX
Fully secured centralized exchange, DIFX has officially partnered with eZaga, South Africa’s premier digital banking platform, to set up a new regional crypto platform, DoshFX. Digital Financial Exchange known as DIFX is an EU-regulated CEX, disrupting the financial industry by bridging digital and traditional assets. With DIFX, users can...
