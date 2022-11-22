Read full article on original website
southerntorch.com
Devils are Semifinal Bound
FYFFE, Ala.-- The No. 1 ranked Fyffe Red Devils defeated the Tuscaloosa Academy Knights (10-3), 35-7 on Friday night in the Cass 2A quarterfinals of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) State Playoffs. Logan Anderson scored from 6 yards out with 4:27 remaining in the first quarter. The kick...
AHSAA playoffs coming to an end as championship play begins
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The AHSAA playoffs are nearing the end as the season comes to a close. In 7A, the Thompson Warriors (10-3) will face the Auburn Tigers (12-1) in the state championship game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30. In 6A, Mountain Brook (12-2) will take on Muscle Shoals (11-1) for a spot […]
southerntorch.com
Why not Us?
PISGAH, Ala.-- The No. 8 ranked Pisgah Eagles(11-2) defeated No.4 ranked Aliceville, 26-22, to make their first semifinal appearance in the Alabama High School Athletic Association State Playoffs since 2002. Pisgah capitalized on an Aliceville fumble, to score on a 1-yard stampede into the endzone by Legion McCrary, taking the...
Reform, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Hazel Green man inducted into National Thumbpickers Hall of Fame
Shane Adkins of Hazel Green doesn't need a radio, Pandora or Spotify, because he makes his own music. "It's a really unique sound," Adkins said. "It's more of a full sound. You're kind of a self-contained band." A one-man band with a little help from a little pick. "I thought...
Hanceville man hit by train, succumbs to injuries
GARDEN CITY, Ala. – A Hanceville man was hit by a train at approximately 11:45 a.m. on the Mulberry Fork Black Warrior River Bridge in Garden City. Tommy Amaro, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.
WAAY-TV
North Alabama woman competing on Thanksgiving Day episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ on WAAY 31
“Jeopardy!” has a date with North Alabama this Thanksgiving. Megan Burr, a Guntersville native now working in the film industry in California, is set to appear as one of the three contestants on the new episode airing at 3:30 p.m. Thursday on WAAY 31. The show is staying tight-lipped...
WAAY-TV
Update: Missing Morgan County teen found safe
UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's office says the teen has been found safe. A 15-year-old male has been reported missing in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Christian Wallace left a home in the Danville area on foot and has not been seen since. He is described as...
wvtm13.com
After beating the odds, Alabama 8-month-old arrives home just in time for Thanksgiving
Owen Erskine is smiling a lot today. The smells of Thanksgiving are adrift in the kitchen- his face lit up when his mama put the casserole dish on his high chair. Owen Erskine is home for the first time since he was born, thankful and happy. “I will be 30...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Koch Foods manager recognized by state
Photo: Dot Lane poses for a photo outside Koch Foods of Gadsden. (Courtesy of the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association) Koch Foods of Gadsden Purchasing Manager Dot Lane was recently awarded by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill for her 55 years of dedicated service in the poultry industry. Since...
Danville teen found, safe after reported missing
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? A 15-year-old is missing after walking away from a home in Danville.
southerntorch.com
BOE to buy Bulletproof Vests
RAINSVILLE, Ala.-- (Full Video on Southern Torch Facebook) The Dekalb County Board of Education held its regularly scheduled meeting on November 17. The Board approved the purchase of bulletproof vests for Student Resource Officers (SRO). This will be a financial help to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, since the loss of revenue from pistol permit sales.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Priceville
A motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash where they were struck by a car on Monday night, according to the Decatur Police Department
WHNT-TV
Six North Alabama Counties Report 'Medium' COVID-19 Community Levels Ahead of Holiday Time
We are on the eve of the holiday season and Huntsville Hospital reports only a handful of patients are being treated for severe illness related to COVID-19. Six North Alabama Counties Report ‘Medium’ COVID-19 …. We are on the eve of the holiday season and Huntsville Hospital reports...
WAFF
Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police officers say they were called to Bob Jones High School on Tuesday, after a driver brandished a weapon in the school parking lot. According to the Madison Police Department, two drivers pulled into the Bob Jones High School parking lot after an “incident” on the roadway. After pulling into the lot, witnesses saw one of the drivers brandish a weapon.
Government Technology
Aerojet Rocketdyne Plans Massive Defense Facility in Alabama
(TNS) — Aerojet Rocketdyne, which makes rocket engines and motors for the aerospace and defense industry, will expand its Huntsville operations with more jobs and a new 379,000-square foot manufacturing facility near Huntsville International Airport, the aerospace and defense contractor said today. The new building will begin operations in...
Permits issued for $9.5 million Decatur 3M, $4 million Huntsville Hospital projects
Expansions at Decatur’s 3M plant and Huntsville Hospital are among the most expensive projects issued building permits in the last week. They are among four projects in the Huntsville area issued permits exceeding $1 million, according to Southern Exposure Information. The city of Decatur issued a permit for a...
southerntorch.com
Valley Head woman charged with contributing to minors
FORT PAYNE, Ala. - After an investigation from DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Investigations Unit, DeKalb County Drug Task Force and ASSE - World Heritage (a foreign exchange student company), two foreign exchange students were removed from Catherine C Findley's (52 of Valley Head) home on November 2nd, 2022. Findley was arrested on Thursday November 17th, and charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a minor (x2), Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. This investigation is ongoing with more charges pending.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Somerville woman identified as Priceville bomb caller suspect
UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Lizzie Marie Ann Phillips of Somerville. She is charged with making a terrorist threat. Phillips is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond. From earlier:. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a caller who made a bomb threat...
LIST: What time are stores opening for Black Friday?
What time are stores opening for Black Friday in North Alabama? News 19 has compiled a list so you know just where and when to line up for Black Friday deals.
