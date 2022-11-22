ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvania, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southerntorch.com

Devils are Semifinal Bound

FYFFE, Ala.-- The No. 1 ranked Fyffe Red Devils defeated the Tuscaloosa Academy Knights (10-3), 35-7 on Friday night in the Cass 2A quarterfinals of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) State Playoffs. Logan Anderson scored from 6 yards out with 4:27 remaining in the first quarter. The kick...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

AHSAA playoffs coming to an end as championship play begins

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The AHSAA playoffs are nearing the end as the season comes to a close. In 7A, the Thompson Warriors (10-3) will face the Auburn Tigers (12-1) in the state championship game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30. In 6A, Mountain Brook (12-2) will take on Muscle Shoals (11-1) for a spot […]
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
southerntorch.com

Why not Us?

PISGAH, Ala.-- The No. 8 ranked Pisgah Eagles(11-2) defeated No.4 ranked Aliceville, 26-22, to make their first semifinal appearance in the Alabama High School Athletic Association State Playoffs since 2002. Pisgah capitalized on an Aliceville fumble, to score on a 1-yard stampede into the endzone by Legion McCrary, taking the...
PISGAH, AL
High School Football PRO

Reform, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Coosa Christian School football team will have a game with Pickens County High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
GADSDEN, AL
WAAY-TV

Update: Missing Morgan County teen found safe

UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's office says the teen has been found safe. A 15-year-old male has been reported missing in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Christian Wallace left a home in the Danville area on foot and has not been seen since. He is described as...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Koch Foods manager recognized by state

Photo: Dot Lane poses for a photo outside Koch Foods of Gadsden. (Courtesy of the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association) Koch Foods of Gadsden Purchasing Manager Dot Lane was recently awarded by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill for her 55 years of dedicated service in the poultry industry. Since...
GADSDEN, AL
southerntorch.com

BOE to buy Bulletproof Vests

RAINSVILLE, Ala.-- (Full Video on Southern Torch Facebook) The Dekalb County Board of Education held its regularly scheduled meeting on November 17. The Board approved the purchase of bulletproof vests for Student Resource Officers (SRO). This will be a financial help to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, since the loss of revenue from pistol permit sales.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police officers say they were called to Bob Jones High School on Tuesday, after a driver brandished a weapon in the school parking lot. According to the Madison Police Department, two drivers pulled into the Bob Jones High School parking lot after an “incident” on the roadway. After pulling into the lot, witnesses saw one of the drivers brandish a weapon.
MADISON, AL
Government Technology

Aerojet Rocketdyne Plans Massive Defense Facility in Alabama

(TNS) — Aerojet Rocketdyne, which makes rocket engines and motors for the aerospace and defense industry, will expand its Huntsville operations with more jobs and a new 379,000-square foot manufacturing facility near Huntsville International Airport, the aerospace and defense contractor said today. The new building will begin operations in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

Valley Head woman charged with contributing to minors

FORT PAYNE, Ala. - After an investigation from DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Investigations Unit, DeKalb County Drug Task Force and ASSE - World Heritage (a foreign exchange student company), two foreign exchange students were removed from Catherine C Findley's (52 of Valley Head) home on November 2nd, 2022. Findley was arrested on Thursday November 17th, and charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a minor (x2), Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. This investigation is ongoing with more charges pending.
VALLEY HEAD, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy