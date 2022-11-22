ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Basketball to Play Portland State on Friday

In the last game of the first day at the PK85 event, No. 6 Gonzaga defeated Portland State 102-78. This means that West Virginia will match up with the Vikings on Friday at 9 p.m. est. at the Moda Center on ESPN News. Portland State (2-3) comes from the Big...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Purdue

Spread: Purdue -1.5 4-star play on Purdue covering: This West Virginia team has a lot of potential and will win some games this year that they should have no business winning. Unfortunately, tonight is not one of those nights. The Boilermakers size and length, Zach Edey in particular, will give WVU fits inside and that's where this game will be won. Strong play on Purdue.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Loss to No. 24 Purdue in Portland

PORTLAND — Following West Virginia’s first loss of the season to No. 24 Purdue, WVU head coach Bob Huggins spoke about what all went wrong. “We were 4-0 because we were better [than the opposition],” Huggins said. “Still didn’t execute the way we needed to execute. We’ve turned the ball over at an alarming rate.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Previewing WVU’s Potential Path in Phil Knight Legacy Bracket

No. 24 Purdue (3-0) Purdue is coming off a Sweet-16 appearance in last season’s NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers return big man Zach Edey, who stands in at 7-foot-4. Edey is averaging 20.7 points and 13.7 rebounds and will give West Virginia’s frontcourt many headaches on Thursday. Second Round:
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

A Fan’s Letter to Neal Brown

It seems like yesterday you were being announced as the head coach of my childhood team, the West Virginia Mountaineers. Coming in with so much momentum from Troy, you were undoubtedly the perfect fit in Morgantown. You said all of the right things, you have represented this great state and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Allen announces starting QB for Indiana's rivalry showdown vs. Purdue

Tom Allen has named his starting quarterback for the season finale. The Indiana head coach will stick with Dexter Williams for the Hoosiers’ rivalry game against Purdue. Williams started against Michigan State and has appeared in three games overall this season. He completed 2 passes for 31 yards against the Spartans while rushing for 86 yards and 1 touchdown. Williams also threw 2 touchdowns against Ohio State while rushing for 46 yards.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
MountaineerMaven

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Suffers First Loss of Season

To watch future episodes of the Mountaineers Now Postgame Show and the other shows we have available on DVN TV, click here to subscribe to our YouTube channel. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @MountaineersNow. Twitter - @MountaineersNow...
WBOY 12 News

U.S. Marshals capture Monongalia Co. homicide suspect

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United States Marshals Service arrested a man wanted out of Monongalia County in a homicide investigation. According to a press release, members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgantown Police Department arrested Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown, without incident, near […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Man wanted in Morgantown murder arrested by US Marshals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man police have been looking in connection with a recent Monongalia County murder was taken into custody Friday. The US Marshal Service said Chance Williams, 23, of Morgantown, was arrested without incident in the 1000 block of White Avenue in Morgantown. Williams allegedly killed Jamey...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Body found in car pulled from creek

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a man was found dead inside a car pulled from a Marion County creek. Emergency responders pulled the vehicle from the creek in a wooded area near Middletown Rd. and Industrial Park Rd. in White Hall on Friday morning. Officers found the car on...
WHITE HALL, WV

