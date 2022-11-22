Spread: Purdue -1.5 4-star play on Purdue covering: This West Virginia team has a lot of potential and will win some games this year that they should have no business winning. Unfortunately, tonight is not one of those nights. The Boilermakers size and length, Zach Edey in particular, will give WVU fits inside and that's where this game will be won. Strong play on Purdue.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO