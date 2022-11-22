Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Painter delivers electric post game speech after win over West Virginia
Matt Painter had a message for his team in the locker room after beating West Virginia on Thursday. The Purdue coach wanted to make sure Purdue is focusing on the right things. Purdue beat West Virginia 80-68 in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. Zach Edey had a breakout game with...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Basketball to Play Portland State on Friday
In the last game of the first day at the PK85 event, No. 6 Gonzaga defeated Portland State 102-78. This means that West Virginia will match up with the Vikings on Friday at 9 p.m. est. at the Moda Center on ESPN News. Portland State (2-3) comes from the Big...
West Virginia Falls Short in the Opening Round of the PK85
Portland, OR - Purdue center Zach Edey scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Boilermakers over the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1) 80-68. WVU shot 41.3% from the field on the night while the Boilermakers went 51.1% from the floor, including 8-17 from three-point range. Purdue...
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Purdue
Spread: Purdue -1.5 4-star play on Purdue covering: This West Virginia team has a lot of potential and will win some games this year that they should have no business winning. Unfortunately, tonight is not one of those nights. The Boilermakers size and length, Zach Edey in particular, will give WVU fits inside and that's where this game will be won. Strong play on Purdue.
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Loss to No. 24 Purdue in Portland
PORTLAND — Following West Virginia’s first loss of the season to No. 24 Purdue, WVU head coach Bob Huggins spoke about what all went wrong. “We were 4-0 because we were better [than the opposition],” Huggins said. “Still didn’t execute the way we needed to execute. We’ve turned the ball over at an alarming rate.”
wvsportsnow.com
Previewing WVU’s Potential Path in Phil Knight Legacy Bracket
No. 24 Purdue (3-0) Purdue is coming off a Sweet-16 appearance in last season’s NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers return big man Zach Edey, who stands in at 7-foot-4. Edey is averaging 20.7 points and 13.7 rebounds and will give West Virginia’s frontcourt many headaches on Thursday. Second Round:
wvsportsnow.com
Shot or Not? Lee Kpogba Tags Poor Preparation as Reason for Struggles of WVU Defense
Losing can create dissension within any team, and some of that has been creeping out from the West Virginia football program lately. But did WVU linebacker Lee Kpogba fire a shot at the coaches, maybe defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley, during a press conference just days after the team’s seventh loss of the season?
Purdue men's basketball takes Game 1 of Thanksgiving Tournament. The No. 24 Purdue men’s basketball team handed West Virginia its first loss 80-68 Thanksgivi…
voiceofmotown.com
A Fan’s Letter to Neal Brown
It seems like yesterday you were being announced as the head coach of my childhood team, the West Virginia Mountaineers. Coming in with so much momentum from Troy, you were undoubtedly the perfect fit in Morgantown. You said all of the right things, you have represented this great state and...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Allen announces starting QB for Indiana's rivalry showdown vs. Purdue
Tom Allen has named his starting quarterback for the season finale. The Indiana head coach will stick with Dexter Williams for the Hoosiers’ rivalry game against Purdue. Williams started against Michigan State and has appeared in three games overall this season. He completed 2 passes for 31 yards against the Spartans while rushing for 86 yards and 1 touchdown. Williams also threw 2 touchdowns against Ohio State while rushing for 46 yards.
Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Suffers First Loss of Season
Morgantown dog wins 3 awards at 2022 National Dog Show
Meet Tanzait of the Sweetest Coton, or just T-Pup to his friends. The nine-month-old T-Pup is originally from Poland - "Tanzait" is the Polish word for tanzanite, a type of gemstone, and "The Sweetest Coton" is the name of the kennel he came from.
West Virginia judge resigns after allegedly brandishing gun in courtroom
A West Virginia judge sent his resignation to Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday, effective at the close of business, after being accused of brandishing a gun in a courtroom.
U.S. Marshals capture Monongalia Co. homicide suspect
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United States Marshals Service arrested a man wanted out of Monongalia County in a homicide investigation. According to a press release, members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgantown Police Department arrested Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown, without incident, near […]
Metro News
Man wanted in Morgantown murder arrested by US Marshals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man police have been looking in connection with a recent Monongalia County murder was taken into custody Friday. The US Marshal Service said Chance Williams, 23, of Morgantown, was arrested without incident in the 1000 block of White Avenue in Morgantown. Williams allegedly killed Jamey...
One sent to hospital after Mon County I-68 crash
An accident, involving an semi truck, has led to Interstate 68 being shut down in Monongalia County, Tuesday evening.
WDTV
Body found in car pulled from creek
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a man was found dead inside a car pulled from a Marion County creek. Emergency responders pulled the vehicle from the creek in a wooded area near Middletown Rd. and Industrial Park Rd. in White Hall on Friday morning. Officers found the car on...
WDTV
Local volunteer fire department mourning death of longtime member
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County volunteer fire department is mourning the death of one of its longtime members. The Junior Volunteer Fire Department said David Tusing, who passed away Monday at the age of 54, served 38 years with the agency. The department said Tusing leaves behind a...
Road Patrol: US 250 construction completion date pushed back another month
Drivers continue to deal with one lane traffic on US 250 in Marion County after a construction project's completion date was pushed back a second time.
Man dead in Marion County after vehicle found in embankment
A Facebook post from the Valley Volunteer Fire Department has reported that a man was found dead after a vehicle accident in Marion County Nov. 18.
