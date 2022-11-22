Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Kept Son Reign Disick’s Hair After He Cut It: ‘I Smell it Often’

Shutterstock (1); Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram (2)

Sentimental? Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she kept her son Reign Disick’s hair after he cut it.

“I have Reign’s hair because we didn’t cut his hair until he was 5,” Kourtney, 43, revealed in a joint conversation with Khloé Kardashian for Interview Magazine, which was published on Monday, November 21. “So I have his long braid and I smell it often.”

Reign, whom the Kardashians star shares with ex Scott Disick, previously sported long hair until he cut most of it off in 2020.

The Poosh.com founder documented the drastic haircut at the time by sharing a photo of Reign, 7, touching his buzzcut. “I am not ok,” she captioned the Instagram snap.

At the time, one fan asked in the comments section what Kourtney planned to do with the hair. “It will be with me forever,” she responded.

In addition to Reign, Kourtney and Scott, 39, share kids Mason Disick, 12, and Penelope Disick, 10. The former couple dated on-off from 2006 until 2015.

While the reality star’s youngest child is no longer rocking his long hairstyle, he has experimented with new haircuts inspired by his stepfather, Travis Barker.