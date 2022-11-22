ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WV

mountainstatesman.com

Bearcats compete in Bridgeport Invitational

BRIDGEPORT—The Grafton High School (GHS) Bearcats swimming team traveled to The Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport to compete in The Bridgeport Invitational on Saturday. The most notable accomplishment for the meet was yet another recording breaking performance by swimming standout Will Angus, during the tenth event of the meet. The previous record in the 100 Yard Butterfly was held by Angus, and with a recorded time of 1:01:80, he crushed it by a significant margin.
GRAFTON, WV
mountainstatesman.com

Two programs treated to Lady Mountaineer Basketball game

MORGANTOWN—Two local ladies’ basketball teams were given an opportunity to strengthen their bonds with teammates while taking in an exciting game. Head Coach of the Taylor County Middle School (TCMS) Lady Knights basketball team Bobby Beltner and director of The Alley Cats basketball program Andrew Moore took their players to experience women’s basketball on a larger scale.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

A Fan’s Letter to Neal Brown

It seems like yesterday you were being announced as the head coach of my childhood team, the West Virginia Mountaineers. Coming in with so much momentum from Troy, you were undoubtedly the perfect fit in Morgantown. You said all of the right things, you have represented this great state and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Suffers First Loss of Season

To watch future episodes of the Mountaineers Now Postgame Show and the other shows we have available on DVN TV, click here to subscribe to our YouTube channel. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @MountaineersNow. Twitter - @MountaineersNow...
voiceofmotown.com

My Interview With Rich Rodriguez

A message from the Interviewer: Back in 2019, when I was a writer for Mountaineer Sports, I reached out to Rich Rodriguez for an interview to ask him the questions that no one else ever had. For me, the football seasons with Rich Rodriguez as coach were some of my...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Named Candidate at Conference USA School

After this Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State, WVU is expected to part ways with Coach Neal Brown. The former Troy head coach has accumulated a 21-26 record, and has a losing season in three of his four seasons in Morgantown. Once he is relieved of his duties, he will likely land on his feet elsewhere.
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Man Left Dead as Result of ATV Accident in Region

WDTV is reporting that officials said one man was killed in an ATV accident Monday evening in Ritchie County. The Ritchie County 911 Center said the accident happened on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House around 6:50 p.m. Monday. It was a “rollover type” accident, according to officials. The ATV was...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia school up for auction

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one. The old Lost Creek Elementary School at 72 College St. is going to auction next month through Kaufman Auctions, which is based in Bridgeport. It […]
LOST CREEK, WV
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Hummel resigns as West Virginia circuit court judge

A Northern Panhandle circuit court judge has resigned his position. According to the West Virginia Governor's Office, David Hummel has resigned his position. Hummel has been the judge for the 2nd Judicial Circuit, which includes Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties since 2009. We are working to learn more details on...
TYLER COUNTY, WV
Williamson Daily News

Dwight Williamson: Three from Logan County were hanged at Moundsville

Some readers may recall the column I submitted about two weeks ago concerning the 1948 Logan County primary election between Simon Dingess and Grover Combs in which Dingess publicly addressed the problem of gambling machines and illegal liquor sales that allegedly were being allowed under the sheriff at the time.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV

