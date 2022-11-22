Read full article on original website
mountainstatesman.com
Bearcats compete in Bridgeport Invitational
BRIDGEPORT—The Grafton High School (GHS) Bearcats swimming team traveled to The Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport to compete in The Bridgeport Invitational on Saturday. The most notable accomplishment for the meet was yet another recording breaking performance by swimming standout Will Angus, during the tenth event of the meet. The previous record in the 100 Yard Butterfly was held by Angus, and with a recorded time of 1:01:80, he crushed it by a significant margin.
mountainstatesman.com
Two programs treated to Lady Mountaineer Basketball game
MORGANTOWN—Two local ladies’ basketball teams were given an opportunity to strengthen their bonds with teammates while taking in an exciting game. Head Coach of the Taylor County Middle School (TCMS) Lady Knights basketball team Bobby Beltner and director of The Alley Cats basketball program Andrew Moore took their players to experience women’s basketball on a larger scale.
voiceofmotown.com
A Fan’s Letter to Neal Brown
It seems like yesterday you were being announced as the head coach of my childhood team, the West Virginia Mountaineers. Coming in with so much momentum from Troy, you were undoubtedly the perfect fit in Morgantown. You said all of the right things, you have represented this great state and...
wvsportsnow.com
Shot or Not? Lee Kpogba Tags Poor Preparation as Reason for Struggles of WVU Defense
Losing can create dissension within any team, and some of that has been creeping out from the West Virginia football program lately. But did WVU linebacker Lee Kpogba fire a shot at the coaches, maybe defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley, during a press conference just days after the team’s seventh loss of the season?
Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Suffers First Loss of Season
To watch future episodes of the Mountaineers Now Postgame Show and the other shows we have available on DVN TV, click here to subscribe to our YouTube channel. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @MountaineersNow. Twitter - @MountaineersNow...
voiceofmotown.com
My Interview With Rich Rodriguez
A message from the Interviewer: Back in 2019, when I was a writer for Mountaineer Sports, I reached out to Rich Rodriguez for an interview to ask him the questions that no one else ever had. For me, the football seasons with Rich Rodriguez as coach were some of my...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Named Candidate at Conference USA School
After this Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State, WVU is expected to part ways with Coach Neal Brown. The former Troy head coach has accumulated a 21-26 record, and has a losing season in three of his four seasons in Morgantown. Once he is relieved of his duties, he will likely land on his feet elsewhere.
WVU Extension announces next year’s free seeds for West Virginia Garden Challenge
Every year since 2018, the West Virginia University Extension Service gives away free seeds to promote West Virginians to start or continue their own garden.
connect-bridgeport.com
Man Left Dead as Result of ATV Accident in Region
WDTV is reporting that officials said one man was killed in an ATV accident Monday evening in Ritchie County. The Ritchie County 911 Center said the accident happened on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House around 6:50 p.m. Monday. It was a “rollover type” accident, according to officials. The ATV was...
Christmas lights display continues to grow in Monongah, West Virginia
The town of Monongah in Marion County is rapidly growing its collection of Christmas lights, starting with only seven in 2015, but now has over 60 lights scattered across the area.
4 transported after Maryland wreck involving Mon County ambulance
Four patients, including two Monongalia County EMS workers, were transported after a collision near Cumberland, Maryland on Wednesday.
Christmas parades in north central West Virginia
Here's a list of Christmas parades happening in north central West Virginia.
West Virginia school up for auction
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one. The old Lost Creek Elementary School at 72 College St. is going to auction next month through Kaufman Auctions, which is based in Bridgeport. It […]
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
West Virginia judge resigns after allegedly brandishing gun in courtroom
A West Virginia judge sent his resignation to Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday, effective at the close of business, after being accused of brandishing a gun in a courtroom.
WTOV 9
Hummel resigns as West Virginia circuit court judge
A Northern Panhandle circuit court judge has resigned his position. According to the West Virginia Governor's Office, David Hummel has resigned his position. Hummel has been the judge for the 2nd Judicial Circuit, which includes Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties since 2009. We are working to learn more details on...
WVDNR: Deer causes ATV to tip over in deadly accident
A man is dead after the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) said an ATV rolled over on the opening day of buck season.
Hunters in Barbour, Jackson, Mason, Upshur counties must bring harvested deer to data collection stations
FARMINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources reminds hunters that they are required to bring deer harvested on Nov. 21-22 in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties to a biological data collection station for carcass examination. WVDNR personnel will be collecting data on harvested deer...
West Virginia students ‘became ill’; Investigation underway
An investigation is underway after three Philip Barbour High School students had to be taken to the hospital Friday.
Williamson Daily News
Dwight Williamson: Three from Logan County were hanged at Moundsville
Some readers may recall the column I submitted about two weeks ago concerning the 1948 Logan County primary election between Simon Dingess and Grover Combs in which Dingess publicly addressed the problem of gambling machines and illegal liquor sales that allegedly were being allowed under the sheriff at the time.
