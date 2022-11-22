BRIDGEPORT—The Grafton High School (GHS) Bearcats swimming team traveled to The Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport to compete in The Bridgeport Invitational on Saturday. The most notable accomplishment for the meet was yet another recording breaking performance by swimming standout Will Angus, during the tenth event of the meet. The previous record in the 100 Yard Butterfly was held by Angus, and with a recorded time of 1:01:80, he crushed it by a significant margin.

