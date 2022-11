Carol J. Irwin, 86 of LeRoy, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at United Memorial Medical Center, surrounded by her family. She was born April 2, 1936 in Batavia, to the late Joseph and Pearl (Wilcox) Demmer. She is preceded in death by her first husband William Lampke, second husband David Irwin, children, William Lampke Sr, JoAnn Miller, Ann Bonham, Amy Weaver, Dale Lampke, siblings, Roger, Richard, Joseph, Kermitt Demmer, Ramona Dudley, Ann Hearse, Shirley Greenman and Marian Kendall.

