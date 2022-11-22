Read full article on original website
Mary Susan Kleps Sokoloski
Batavia - Mary Susan Kleps Sokoloski , 78 of Batavia passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Sue was born Wednesday, January 5th, 1944 in Batavia, NY a daughter of the late Albert J Kleps and Katherine Kleps. Sue graduated from Batavia High School in 1961, raised two wonderful boys, and worked at St. Jerome Hospital as a Dietetic Technician until her retirement.
Martha L. Beechler
Martha L. Beechler, 81, of Oakfield, passed away on November 22, 2022. She was born in Pennsylvania on September 15, 1941 to the late Thomas and Lucille (Fatheringham) Way. In addition to her parents, Martha is predeceased by her husband; Alton C. Beechler Sr., son Ken Beechler; daughter Debra Beechler; sisters Margo Vanderkooi and Thomasina Spencer.
Photos: Kiwanis Thanksgiving Free Skate
The Kiwanis Club of Batavia today hosted its annual Thanksgiving Day Free Skate at the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena in Batavia. Photos by Philip Casper.
Terry J. Garigen
Terry J. Garigen, 74, of Darien Center, NY passed away on November 20, 2022 unexpectedly at his home. Terry was a graduate of Alexander Central School and Erie County Technical Institute with an Associate’s Degree in Mechanical Technology before being drafted into the U.S. Army and served his country in Vietnam. Upon his return he had a long career working with the Darien Highway Department. Terry used every moment of his spare time in service to others. Along with his dedicated crew, he built pole barns, houses, and countless other structures throughout Western New York.
Richard D. Walls
Richard D. Walls, 87, of Elba, passed away on November 19, 2022 at United Memorial Medical Center. Richard was born October 3, 1935 in Batavia, a son of the late William and Rachel (Ware) Walls. Richard was a 1953 graduate of Oakfield Alabama Central School and graduated in 1957 from...
Lawsuit by ex-wife against David Bellavia, Orleans County, alleges false arrest as part of ugly divorce
The ex-wife of David Bellavia, former Batavia resident and a Medal of Honor recipient, has filed a Federal lawsuit against the Orleans County Sheriff's Office alleging a violation of her civil rights for an arrest on a harassment charge in January 2021. David Bellavia is named as a co-defendant in the suit. The suit was filed on Nov. 4.
Genesee County's unemployment rate falls to 2.1 percent
Genesee County's unemployment rate hit what could be an all-time low in October at 2.1 percent. Available records go back to 1990, and the 2.1 rate is the lowest of any month since 1990. The Department of Labor reports 600 people in Genesee County are part of the labor force but without jobs. The total labor force is 29,800 people in the county. That's up from 29,200 in October 2021, though in September, Genesee County's labor force was 30,300, when there were 800 people looking for work, and the unemployment rate was 2.5 percent.
One-vehicle accident knocks out power, police are searching for driver in Batavia
An accident that occurred around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday involved one vehicle that hit and wrapped around a utility pole on Law Street, betwen Chestnut and Walnut streets in Batavia. Before emergency responders arrived on scene, the driver fled the scene. Someone provided a description of the driver to law enforcement, and a K9 search has proceeded on Ganson Avenue heading east.
Genesee County $162.5 million budget approved, tax rate shifts by a penny
Genesee County Legislature acted on a final 2023 budget proposal on Monday that won’t be exactly as county Manager Matt Landers initially promised. There was a slight amendment made last week that will affect the tax rate, albeit slightly. “I just received word a half hour ago that the assessments changed the tax rate by a penny,” Landers had said to the Ways & Means Committee.
Blue Devils win Far West Championship in 20-8 win
The Batavia Blue Devils are the Far West Regional champions after defeating Iroquois 20-8 at Van Detta Stadium on Monday night. Iroquois scored first with 1:27 remaining in the first quarter, but the Blue Devils went on to score three unanswered touchdowns.
Randolph beats OAE in Far West championship game
A great football season for the Oakfield-Alabama/Elba team came to an end on Monday when the Aggies lost to Randolph in the Far West Regional Championship for Class D, 42-26. Noah Currier, Connor Scott, Bodie Hyde all scored touchdowns and Kyle Porter had a 26-yard fumble recovery for a TD, but it wasn't enough to overcome a big game for Randolph's Xander Hind, who gained 276 yards on 48 carries. He scored five touchdowns.
