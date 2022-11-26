Black Friday PS5 deals live: all the biggest savings as they hit the shelves

Black Friday PS5 deals are landing all around us right now, so sorting the gold from the copper is a tricky job. Thanksgiving week is drawing to a close, which means plenty of retailers have unleashed their full wad of discounts now - and we're seeing record low prices and rare savings flying from all angles. That's why we're bringing you all our favorite offers live, so that you never miss a flash sale.

So far, we've already seen some of the latest and greatest games taking record breaking discounts, as well as some of the cheapest prices yet on official accessories. There's even a console or two out there if you know where to look. That means there's plenty to keep your eye on here, so stick with us as we take you through the full sale.

We're going to be highlighting all the best Black Friday PS5 deals right here - across both the US and UK - throughout the remaining days of sales. That means you can sit back and relax as we trawl those virtual aisles for you. It's all to play for right now and you don't want to miss a thing.

This year's Black Friday PS5 deals have so far centred themselves around accessories and games, but with Walmart offering more stock yesterday (and some of it holding out for today) you're certainly right to be hopeful for a new console this year. If you've already kitted yourself out with the latest generation, there's still plenty to browse though.

Today's best Black Friday PS5 deals in the US

Today's best Black Friday PS5 deals in the UK

Welcome, one and all, to 2022's display of Black Friday PS5 deals. We're seeing savings from every corner right now, hitting the latest releases with brand new record low prices and official peripherals with particularly rare savings. You'll even find those all elusive consoles on the shelves right now. There's never been a better time to get your PlayStation up and running, and we're kicking off our coverage of this year's sale right now.

PS5 | God of War: Ragnarok | $559 at Walmart

(Image credit: Future)

We'll kick things off with a bang - this PS5 bundle packing God of War: Ragnarok is currently in stock and ready to buy at Walmart. You'll find the $559 package live on the shelves right now, which is surprising considering yesterday's drop was reserved solely for Walmart Plus members. You don't need to be part of any club to take advantage of this, though. While we did see PS5 stock holding out particularly well in Walmart's last round of drops (back in September), we don't expect this to last as long at all.

UK: God of War Ragnarok bundle + £10 gift card | £539.85 at ShopTo

DualSense controller | $69 $49 at Walmart

(Image credit: Future)

We're sticking with Walmart now (though this offer is also available at Amazon ) - while you're grabbing your console you can also nab yourself an extra DualSense controller for a great price. You'll find all the special editions and new releases at just $49 - that's a record low price thanks to a $20 discount. We've only seen these gamepads drop to $59.99 in the past, so this is a particularly strong offer, and one we're seeing replicated in the UK as well.

UK: £59.99 £39.99 at Amazon

PS5 Pulse 3D headset | $99.99 $69 at Walmart

(Image credit: Future)

While you're there, you can also grab a Pulse 3D headset for just $69 at Walmart as well - that's a $30 discount over the usual $99.99 and a record low price. You'll also find this offer available at Amazon . We've only generally seen the Pulse 3D headset dip just below $90 in the US - offers have been particularly difficult to come by in the last two years. Not only is this the best price we've seen then, but it's an exceedingly rare one to boot.

UK: £91.17 £69.99 at Amazon

Stray | $39.99 $29 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

And onto some games. We're heading over to Amazon for this $10 discount on the physical release of Stray - a title that hasn't seen too much off that already cheaper $39.99 MSRP since it hit the shelves. It goes without saying, then, that this is the lowest price we've ever seen on the feline adventure - perfect whether you've been holding off for a discount or you simply missed it the first time around.

UK: £34.99 £29.95 at Amazon

Astro A10 wired gaming headset | $59.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

(Image credit: Future)

If you're after something a little cheaper for your setup, the Astro A10 is now down to just $19.99 in Best Buy's Black Friday PS5 deals. You're saving a full $40 on this $59.99 headset, in full PlayStation blue and white colors no less. While already a fairly affordable headset, you're getting a particularly solid price on this 2019 release.

UK: £59.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart | $69.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

(Image credit: Future)

Stick with Best Buy for the lowest price on Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart - not only on the web right now, but that we've ever seen. Amazon and Walmart are both settled at a $35 sales price on the latest release, but Best Buy is going one further with an excellent $29.99 cost (was $69.99) . That means you're saving a full $40 here - an absolute steal if you missed out on this the first time around.

UK: £69.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Logitech G29 force feedback racing wheel | $399.99 $199.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

Whether you're planning on taking GT7 out for a spin, or you're putting Verstappen to the test in F1 2022, this Logitech G29 force feedback racing wheel is the perfect investment. You're saving $200 on this force feedback system in Amazon's latest Black Friday PS5 deals, picking up the $399.99 setup for $199.99 . We've only ever seen it $30 cheaper - and that was back in 2019. Since then, prices have remained stuck at well over $200, which makes today's offer a particularly rare one.

UK: £329.99 £199 at Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West | $69.99 $35 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

This is the cheapest we've ever seen Horizon Forbidden West after it launched earlier this year. You'll find it available for half price in Amazon's latest Black Friday PS5 deals, dropping that $69.99 MSRP down to $35 . We've previously only ever seen discounts hover at around $50 for this particular title, so you're saving an additional $15 over any previous sales this week.

UK: £59.99 £39.99 at Currys

The Last of Us Part 1 | £69.99 £44.95 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

The Last of Us Part 1 is down to £44.95 at Amazon right now, so UK bargain hunters can enjoy a new record low price on a recent release. That's pretty impressive considering the scale of this remake - so even if you've enjoyed previous remasters, you're still adding this to your collection for a solid price. We haven't seen that £69.99 RRP drop past £60 since release, so this £25 saving is working particularly hard this week.

Demon's Souls | $69.99 $29 at Walmart

(Image credit: Future)

Demon's Souls was a PS5 launch title, but it's been holding onto its price tag pretty well since then. The last few months have yielded some movement, but the cheapest we've ever seen it drop to was around $40. That makes Walmart's $29 sale price a brand new record low, and one that comes as a particular surprise if you've been trying to find a discount on this Bluepoint release over the last few years.

UK: £69.99 £34.99 at Game

DualSense controller - Gray Camo | $74.99 $49 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

We covered this record low price across DualSense controllers yesterday, but we're still impressed that the alternative colorways are getting involved in the action as well. We usually see these extra designs - like the Gray Camo model - sitting at a slightly higher sales price (often somewhere around $59.99), but you'll find them all readily available at $49 right now. If you're kitting out a full aesthetic, this is a must-see.

Far Cry 6 | $49.99 $9.99 at Best Buy

(Image credit: Future)

Curious about what you might have missed in last year's Far Cry instalment? You can grab the latest title for just $9.99 at Best Buy right now - that's some considerable hour-to-cash ratio, and excellent value for anyone who slept on this release the first time around. A $40 discount takes us far away from the $49.99 price we've been seeing over the last few months, and even further away from the original $59.99 cost.

UK: £54.99 £16 at Amazon

STILL IN STOCK - PS5 | God of War: Ragnarok | $559 at Walmart

This is just your friendly neighbourhood PS5 restock tracker dropping by to let you know that Walmart still has the God of War Ragnarok bundle live and on the shelves. You don't even need to be a Walmart Plus member to take advantage of this stock, and considering even bundles have been difficult to get your hands on recently this is a real winner.

God of War | $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

Of course, if you haven't already caught up on the previous instalment you'll want to grab the PS4 God of War as well. Not only is just under $10 at Amazon right now, but you'll be able to play it in full 4K 60fps thanks to the free PS5 upgrade. This is a cheaper game by virtue of its age, but it's still excellent to see a 50% discount.

UK: £15.99 £8.99 at Very

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD with heatsink | $399.99 $189.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking to seriously boost your console's storage, we'd consider this massive 2TB Samsung 980 Pro PS5 SSD . You're getting plenty of space in here, and with a $210 discount there's more than half off the $399.99 MSRP. That means you're picking up the heatsink-included model for just $189.99 in Amazon's Black Friday PS5 deals. That's the cheapest we've ever seen this monster drop to.

Logitech G535 wireless gaming headset | $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

This is the cheapest we've ever seen the Logitech G535, with previous offers only ever landing at around $90. With an additional $10 off the sales price, and a full $50 off the $129.99 MSRP, you're getting an excellent offer on this wireless headset for just $79.99 . Compatible with both PS4 and PS5, the USB dongle is all you need to loop into your game audio.

Sony DualSense charging station | $29.99 $22 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

If you managed to snag yourself an extra DualSense controller in one of the earlier offers, you might also want to pick up this Sony DualSense charging station at the same time. Perfect for dual-wielders who always need a controller juiced up and ready to go, this dock rarely sees any discounts at all. Even though you're only saving $7.99 on the $29.99 accessory here, then, you're still getting an excellent price at $22 .

UK: £24.99 £16.99 at Amazon

Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel | $399.99 $269.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

If you're serious about your racing prowess, it's time to invest in one of the best racing wheels on the market. When it comes to PlayStation options, the T248 is one of the heavy hitters. You'll find a record low price on this wheel and pedal set, dropping down to $269.99 at Amazon right now. Considering we've only ever seen that $399.99 MSRP dip to around $300 in the past (and only once - this is generally on sale for $350), that's an excellent offer.

UK: £299.99 £219 at Amazon

PS5 Media Remote | $29.99 $22.99 at Walmart

(Image credit: Future)

If you're building a full official setup, it's worth adding this $22.99 PS5 media remote to your cart. You're saving $7 here, and it's not exactly a game changer but if you use your console for the majority of your streaming it certainly smoothens your experience.

NBA 2K23| $69.99 $29.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: NBA)

The NBA 2K series has long been a must-have for basketball fans, and today's deal makes this year's outing even more of a no-brainer. There's $40 off here for a full-fledged PS5 title at a little over a third of its retail price.

FIFA 23| $69.99 $34.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 23 is set to make history as EA's last game to bear the title - from next year, the long-running series will drop the FIFA name in preference of EA's own effort. That's not a good reason to buy this one in and of itself, but if you fancy owning a piece of gaming history for pretty much half price, this is probably the best chance you'll get this weekend.

Lost Judgement| $59.99 $14.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Sega)

The series formally known as Yakuza hasn't always had a massive following in the West, although its popularity is growing, and if you haven't had a chance to jump on this spin-off yet, this is a huge deal on a game that only launched last September.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection| $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Sony)

Two of the best games in one of the best franchises Sony has ever made are contained in Legacy of Thieves, making this $30 discount a fantastic opportunity to pick them up.

Persona 5 Royal: Steelbook Launch Edition| $59.99 $29.00 at Amazon

(Image credit: Sega)

If you're already a major fan of one of the best JRPGs out there, this Steelbook is the perfect way to show off how much you love the Phantom Thieves. If you've never dived in before, there's more than $30 off one of the best games of the last generation, remastered for the PS5.

WD Black SN850X 1TB SSD with heatsink | $179.99 $109.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

If you want to increase the storage of your PS5 without breaking the bank, then here's your chance. The WD Black SN850 has long been one of our favorite choices for a PS5 SSD, and with the price dropping even further in the last few days this is bound to be a popular deal.

UK: £180.99 £129.99 at Amazon

Death Stranding | $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

The price for Hideo Kojima's tales of Sam Bridges has varied considerably, but we've never seen it drop this low before, so for just $20 you can pick up the Director's Cut of Death Stranding and start delivering those important packages.

UK: £42.99 £17.99 at Game

Elden Ring | $59.99 $35.00 at Walmart

(Image credit: Future)

FromSoftware's epic adventure won big at this year's Golden Joysticks, picking up four awards including Critic's Choice and Ultimate Game of the Year, so if you're yet to check out Elden Ring then now is the time to rectify that.

WD Black D30 Game Drive 2TB SSD | $169.99 $149.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

If you've got a large back catalogue of PS4 games you want to access on your PS5, then an external SSD is the perfect solution to do that while keeping your internal storage free for new-gen releases. This fast external SSD has regularly been sold for $200+ previously, so this Black Friday deal is a real bargain.

UK: £208.99 £153.99 at Amazon

The Last of Us Part 1 | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

If you wanted to check out the refreshed version of TLOU but were put off by the initial price tag, or you plan on getting yourself prepared for the new HBO series launching in January, then this discount could be enough to sway you.

UK: £69.99 £44.95 at Amazon

Sony INZONE H7 Wireless Gaming Headset | $229.99 $148.00 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

If you want to add a premium gaming headset to your set up, then this ticks all of the boxes. It's compatible with PC as well as PS5, offers 360 Spatial Sound so you know exactly where each noise is coming from, and features a soft headband and ear pads so you can game for hours in comfort.

UK: £199.00 £149.00 at Amazon

HORI 3D Surround Gaming Neckset | $119.99 $62.00 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

This unusual-looking device provides 3D surround sound for your gaming, without needing a large speaker set up or wearing a headset for hours at a time. It plugs directly into your DualSense controller, has a built-in microphone so you can still chat to your squad online, plus it also works with PS4 and PC.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut | $69.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

(Image credit: Future)

Ghost of Tsushima has always been beautiful, but the Director's Cut on PS5 takes things to a new level, plus you get the Iki Island expansion and Legends online co-op mode included as well. We never see it this cheap, and you won't regret going on this adventure if you pick it up.

STILL IN STOCK - PS5 God of War: Ragnarok Bundle | $559 at Walmart

(Image credit: Future)

Just dropping in a quick reminder here that the God of War: Ragnarok bundle is still available at Walmart, and at a reasonable price too. If you were considering picking up a PlayStation 5 ready for Christmas then now is the time to do it, as stock has been scarce and we suspect this won't be around for much longer.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Deluxe Edition| $49.99 $25.53 at Amazon

(Image credit: Sony)

A bit of a personal pick, this one. Kena was one of my favourite games of last year, a lovely tale of coping with grief within a beautiful world and some surprisingly good soulslike combat. It's not the biggest deal, but this is only just shy of the game's lowest-ever price, and this is a game definitely worth taking a punt on.

A Plague Tale: Requiem| $59.99 $39 at Amazon

(Image credit: Focus Home Interactive)

Right up there as part of this year's Game of the Year conversations and barely a month out from release, this is a great chance to pick up an excellent narrative set in a beautiful world, truly brought to life on PS5.

God of War: Ragnarok | $69 at Amazon

(Image credit: Sony)

Look, I know that this isn't some fantastic bargain, but I think we'd be remiss if we didn't at least remind you that God of War: Ragnarok is out, and easily one of the contenders for Game of the Year. It'll get cheaper, of course, but if you want to check it out while it's cold outside, you can grab it here.

Horizon Forbidden West | $69.99 $35 at Walmart

(Image credit: Future)

We saw Amazon drop their price to $35 earlier in the week – that Black Friday offer has gone but now Walmart has stepped up to the plate and matched it. This is the cheapest we've ever seen Horizon Forbidden West, so don't miss your chance for a bargain on one of the games of the year.

UK: £49.99 £27.99 at Argos (PS4 version, free PS5 upgrade available)

Razer Quick Charging Stand (Red) | $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

Picked up a fancy colored DualSense controller and want a charging dock to match? Then Amazon have got you covered with these quick charge stands from Razer, with a $10 discount on the Red , Pink , Black , and White versions.

UK: £49.99 £38.99 at Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 | $69.99 $55.00 at Walmart

(Image credit: Future)

It's only been out for a few weeks, but you can already save $15 on Modern Warfare 2 with this Black Friday deal from Walmart, which also includes the bonus Call of Duty Endowment Perseverance Pack featuring a Calling Card, Animated Emblem, and Weapon Sticker.

UK: £69.99 £56.99 from Amazon (Standard Edition)

Grand Theft Auto 5 | $39.99 $10.00 at Walmart

(Image credit: Future)

Ok, so Grand Theft Auto 5 feels like it's been around *forever* now, but it's still an absolute classic and if you've somehow missed it up to this point then Walmart are practically giving away the expanded and enhanced PS5 version.

UK: £24.99 £19.95 at Amazon

PS5 Pulse 3D headset (Midnight Black) | $99.99 $69 at Walmart

(Image credit: Future)

The record low price for this official Sony PS5 headset is still holding at Walmart, which is available in both the Midnight Black and White versions to match your overall gaming set up. This deal is unlikely to last much longer, so if you want to experience that 3D audio then grab it while you can.

UK: £89.99 £69.99 at Currys

Dying Light 2 Stay Human | $59.99 $20 at Walmart

(Image credit: Future)

There's plenty of zombie slaying and parkour adventuring to be had in Dying Light 2 as you explore the new setting of Villedor, and despite only coming out earlier this year you can now grab it for a rock-bottom price. The Walmart exclusive edition here also includes three bonus art cards.

UK: £52.99 £27.99 at Game