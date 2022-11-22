Gene Cipriano, the always busy woodwind player who soloed on tenor sax for Tony Curtis in Some Like It Hot and recorded with everyone from Miles Davis, Rosemary Clooney and Frank Sinatra to Glen Campbell, Paul McCartney and Olivia Newton-John, has died. He was 94. Cipriano died Nov. 12 of natural causes at his home in Studio City, his son Paul told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJennifer Lopez, Snoop Dogg, Issa Rae, Machine Gun Kelly and More Stars Take The Hollywood Reporter's Entrepreneurs SurveyAlbert Pyun, Director of 'Cyborg' and 'The Sword and the Sorcerer,' Dies at 69Debbie Allen, Questlove,...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO