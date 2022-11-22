This Airbnb is perfect for: Couples & solo travelers. Gathered Oaks is a real getaway, whether you are arriving from just down the street or across the globe. It’s a unique stay in a thriving community that offers great opportunities for food, recreation, history and shopping. Every room is self-contained with a private entrance and its own private bathroom. The Airbnb is located on 11 acres on Little Charlie with plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors during your stay.

ALEXANDRIA, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO