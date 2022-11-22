Read full article on original website
ozaukeepress.com
Thomas Jackson
Thomas W. “Tom” Jackson passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee. He was 75 years old. Tom was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Nov. 1, 1947 (All Saints Day), to Darrow and Mary Ann (nee Burbach) Jackson. Tom enlisted...
ozaukeepress.com
Sarah Habanek
Sarah Jane Habanek of Delafield was born to eternal life on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the age of 82. Born in Port Washington on May 29, 1940, Sarah was the daughter of Elmer and Agnes (nee Mertzig) Godersky. On April 24, 1965, she married the love of her life,...
ozaukeepress.com
Port Washington’s three of a kind:
The best season possibly in school history earned the Port Washington High School volleyball team three selections to the North Shore Conference first team. Each comes with her own accolade. Senior setter Sydney Hoeft nearly led the league in assists and may have set a school record. Senior outside hitter...
ozaukeepress.com
Flag flies in Fredonia’s Oak Park thanks to Eagle Scout and Lions
A beautifully landscaped flagpole graces Fredonia’s Oak Park, thanks to Eagle Scout Skyler Mills, the Fredonia Lions Club and other community sponsors who chipped in to help the Ozaukee High School junior and member of Boy Scout Troop 877 with the project. Posing with Skyler (second from right) in front of the flagpole were (from left) Lions Club member Al Krier, Skyler’s father Billy Mills and Lions Club member Paul Thill. Skyler completed the project earlier this year and received the highest award in Scouting in July. Photo by Sam Arendt.
ozaukeepress.com
Christmas events woven into fabric of community
Breakfast with Santa, two-hour parade have become a treasured part of the holidays in Grafton. GETTING A SPECIAL opportunity to meet with the man of the season ahead of his visit to Grafton for Breakfast With Santa on Saturday, Nov. 26, were (front row, from left) Miles Grenoble, Leo Rana, Harley Simmons and Harrison Grenoble. Joining Jolly the Elf in back row were Pat Buechler, Todd Novotny and Becky Schimpf of Cornerstone Bank, which is sponsoring the Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce event that will run from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at Circle B Recreation Center in the Town of Cedarburg. Photo by Sam Arendt.
ozaukeepress.com
GPD to fend off porch pirates by accepting packages
The Grafton police department is helping fight porch pirates by offering to accept packages for town and village residents throughout the holiday season. “We want you to shop with confidence and be free of the worry that your packages will not be stolen this holiday season,” Police Chief Jeff Caponera said in a press release.
ozaukeepress.com
Village to ring in season with Dec. 4 tree lighting in park
Saukville will ring in the holidays with the annual village Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in Veterans Park. Carols will be sung, Saukville Elementary School music students will perform and Santa is scheduled to make an appearance. The event is sponsored by River of Life Church.
ozaukeepress.com
Suspected drug dealer sentenced to 18 months
Saukville man arrested in August after marijuana, guns found in apartment. A suspected drug dealer who was arrested in August after authorities found bags of marijuana, nearly $3,000 in cash and loaded guns in his Saukville apartment was sentenced to 18 months in prison last week. John W. Hendrickson, 33,...
ozaukeepress.com
New team, old chemistry:
Grafton girls’ culture of support will serve young squad well during hoops season. THE GRAFTON girls’ basketball team includes (front row, from left) Peyton Konczal, Natalie Ernst, Kendyl Conrad, Emily Sewell, Keira Bryhan, Natalie Manuel, Gracie McNabb, (back row) Allison Viesselmann, Grace Viesselmann, Sarah Aleknavicius, Kaitlin Mangan, Marissa Morgan, Amber Radtke, Josie Gehrke and Savannah James. Photo by Sam Arendt.
ozaukeepress.com
Village OKs 2023 budget
The Belgium Village Board unanimously approved a 2023 tax levy of $813,668 with a tax rate of $5.33 per $1,000 assessed value this month. That means the owner of a $250,000 home pays $1,332.50 in village taxes. The aggregate tax rate, which includes Ozaukee County, the Cedar Grove-Belgium School District...
ozaukeepress.com
Young Warrior girls are working hard
Ozaukee lost five players to graduation and only has one senior on the roster. THE OZAUKEE GIRLS’ basketball team includes (front row, from left) Savannah Quade, Meredith Clark, Ellie Rodgers, Madie Prom, Kenna Pierson, (back row) Natalie Miller, Morgan Kirmse, Evelynn Geis, Izzy Decker, Paige Kurlinski, Caitlyn Weyker and Chloe Dybul. Photo by Sam Arendt.
ozaukeepress.com
Curbside leaf pickup continues
Curbside brush collection has ended for the year and the village compost site is closed, but the Saukville Department of Public Works will continue to pick up leaves through Dec. 5 if the weather allows. Curbside leaf piles should not contain brush of plant material other than leaves and vehicles...
ozaukeepress.com
Board reaches consensus on athletic upgrades
District would pay to redo the track and cover half the cost of synthetic turf football, soccer field. A new high school track and synthetic turf football and soccer field might be in the future at the Cedar Grove-Belgium School District. The School Board last week brainstormed ideas on an...
ozaukeepress.com
Letters to Santa are due Dec. 14 to the Post Office
The Belgium Post Office has put out its Letters to Santa mailbox again this year. Children are instructed to write their letters to Santa and drop them in the box by Wednesday, Dec. 14. Postage is not necessary.
ozaukeepress.com
District floats idea of a spending referendum
The Northern Ozaukee School District is considering going to referendum to get permission from voters to exceed state spending limits, and officials want to know what the public thinks. To find out, school district residents will receive surveys in the mail this week and next. The NOSD School Board is...
ozaukeepress.com
Eleven Rockets score in season-opening basketball victory
It was a hot start to the season for the Cedar Grove-Belgium High School girls’ basketball team on Nov. 15. The Rockets destroyed Campbellsport, 68-26. Eleven Rockets scored, led by senior Alexis Bahr’s 14 points. She went 6-for-11 shooting two-pointers and hit two free throws. Sophie Beightol had...
