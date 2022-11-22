Read full article on original website
Related
Nebraska Will Kill Nearly Two Million Chickens After 13th Bird Flu Case
Nebraska has ordered the deaths of nearly two million chickens after its 13th case of bird flu was discovered, officials said Saturday. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said the case was found on an egg-laying farm in Dixon County, according to the Associated Press. Nebraska now stands at second among the most birds killed by state with 6 million, with Iowa leading the flock at 15.5 million. Nationally, 52.5 million birds have been killed in 46 states as the summer-based flu has persisted through the fall. Its effects to human health are minimal due to its rarity and the inability for infected birds to enter the food supply, but its permeance has caused the prices of chicken and turkey to rapidly increase.Read it at Associated Press
White House health officials: up-to-date vaccines key to move on from Covid
White House public health officials offered cautious optimism that Americans could begin to move on from coronavirus, but cautioned that keeping immunity vaccination up-to-date and combating scientific disinformation remained key for the country to successfully emerge from the three-year Covid-19 pandemic. “If you look at where we were a year...
New state voter fraud units finding few cases from midterms
State-level law enforcement units created to investigate voter fraud have provided no indication of systemic problems. Critics say the units were about politics.
Comments / 0