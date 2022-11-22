Nebraska has ordered the deaths of nearly two million chickens after its 13th case of bird flu was discovered, officials said Saturday. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said the case was found on an egg-laying farm in Dixon County, according to the Associated Press. Nebraska now stands at second among the most birds killed by state with 6 million, with Iowa leading the flock at 15.5 million. Nationally, 52.5 million birds have been killed in 46 states as the summer-based flu has persisted through the fall. Its effects to human health are minimal due to its rarity and the inability for infected birds to enter the food supply, but its permeance has caused the prices of chicken and turkey to rapidly increase.Read it at Associated Press

