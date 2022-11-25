Save $250 on the Echelon Connect EX3 this Black Friday - it's the best Peloton alternative we've ever tested

If you're a spinning class enthusiast, you should definitely take advantage of this Black Friday deal. The price of Echelon Connect EX3 exercise bike is now reduced by $250 , nearly 31% off the original price.

The Live Science team tested the EX3 model and rated it a generous 4 out of 5 stars for its performance, functional features, ease of use, and slimline design. In fact, we consider it the best budget-friendly alternative to much pricier Peloton. If you're after one of the best exercise bikes and weighing up the Peloton vs Echelon , this price difference may play a deciding role.

The Echelon EX3 Connect give you access to a wide range of classes and up to five people can use the accompanying app, making it a great option for bigger households. This clever piece of software will adapt the EX3 to your body's requirements and guide you on your fitness journey.

Echelon Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Bike EX3 | Was $799.99 , Now $549.99 at Amazon

This fantastic exercise bike is reduced by $250 on Amazon — a reduction of 31%. Thirty two levels of silent magnetic resistance let you vary your workout intensity and there is a handlebar mounted 180-degree rotating console that lets you incorporate off-bike exercises into your routine. The 6” lever makes it easy to adjust the seat position to work for you too. View Deal

Peloton and Echelon are remarkably similar and they both offer immersive and highly entertaining training experiences. However, the price of the Echelon makes it more accessible to those on a smaller budget, while still offering access to a great range of classes and instructors. A Peloton will set you back around $2195 (including a $600 Black Friday discount) , while the Echelon Connect EX3 is currently $549 at Amazon . You can also get the bike in white for a further reduction — down to $519.00 .

The Echelon Connect EX3 has a durable powder-coated steel frame construction with back-mounted 28.6 lb flywheel, which delivers a smooth and stable ride that's great for beginners. It also has fully adjustable handlebars, a competition padded seat and dual-compatible pedals. It’s a compact bike, so is well suited to people with limited space, and we found it fairly easy to move around thanks to the transport wheels.

This Black Friday deal comes with a free trial for the Echelon app, which has a ton of live and on-demand classes available. For $39.99 a month you can access over 3000 live or on-demand classes. The membership allows up to five users, so your friends and family can enjoy the Echelon experience together. You’ll need your own tablet, smartphone or smart TV to stream these.

The EX3 is fully integrated and connects via Bluetooth to your smart device, meaning you can track your progress in real-time. You can also connect the bike to Facebook to share your workout with friends, or compete against each other.

Best Buy : latest deals on exercise bikes

Walmart : top exercise bike discounts

Target : exciting deals on exercise bikes

More exercise bike deals

YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike | Was $439.99, Now $239.99 at Amazon

This inexpensive yet reliable bike is one of our favorites for spin-style workout sessions – and it's even cheaper than usual, thanks to the $200 discount. Buy it if you need something straightforward yet comfortable for your home gym. View Deal

Schwinn Fitness Indoor Exercise Cycling Bike | Was $799 , Now $614.00 at Amazon

Nearly $160 has been shaved off the price of this bike, which comes with a 100 levels of resistance and features a clear LCD display. Need a little extra motivation? The bike comes with 1-year's subscription to the JNRY app, which will give you access to plenty of heart-pumping classes. View Deal

NordicTrack - Commercial S15i Studio Cycle - was $1599.99 , now $999.99 at Best Buy

Experience a professional gym-quality exercise bike in your own home, and save $650 in the process! It comes with a 30 day iFit membership for dynamic training guides, and features an immersive 15" touchscreen to track your data. View Deal

Bowflex VeloCore Bike - 16" | Was $1799.99 , Now $1499.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 on the list price of this great Bowflex VeloCore Bike deal at Best Buy. It comes with a 16" screen, and a unique lean mode that gives it an edge over other exercise bikes. View Deal

eulumap Stationary Indoor Cycling Bike | Was $309.99 , Now $209.99 at Amazon

Save 32% on this indoor cycling bike by eulumap. It features a tablet holder and an LCD monitor for your entertainment and workout-tracking needs, and operates very silently, making it ideal for people living in flats. View Deal

Geemax bike | Was $189.99 , now $142.99 at Walmart

This exercise bike from Geemax features a maximum load weight of 264.55 lbs, an 8kg balanced bidirectional steel flywheel, stepless resistance adjustment and an LCD monitor to keep track of your workouts. Plus, the 245 user reviews look pretty promising! View Deal

Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike | Was $999.00, Now $799.99 at BestBuy

This top-end bike Schwinn bike has a built-in backlit LCD display to immerse yourself in racing or exotic riding locations. And right now, you can save $200 on the list price, and also you'll get a free one-year JRNY Membership that's worth $149. View Deal

LABODI Exercise Bike - was $339.99 , now $274 at Amazon

Save $65 on this slick, stylish and comfortable exercise bike. It features a large LCD monitor to help you track your workout, and a larger flywheel and belt drive for more stability. Its 2-way handlebars and 4-way seat can adapt to most body types. View Deal

ProForm - SMART Power 10.0 | Was $999.99 , Now $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 and transform your living room into a boutique Studio Class in the process with this ProForm Smart Power bike. Take part in IFit's interactive program, or simply blast body fat with 22 digital resistance levels and 10" smart screen. View Deal

There are a number of other exercise bikes on sale right now too, but if pedaling isn’t your thing, there’s plenty of treadmill deals and rowing machines on sale too.