USS Nitze seizes $20M in illicit drugs from vessel in Gulf of Aden
The guided-missile destroyer Nitze seized roughly $20 million worth of illicit drugs from a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday. The Nitze was conducting a patrol in international waters when it found 2,200 kilograms of hashish and 330 kilograms of methamphetamine on the fishing vessel. The destroyer was operating as part of Combined Task Force 153 in support of 5th Fleet’s Combined Maritime Forces.
Navy releases petty officer advancement results
The Navy on Wednesday released its petty officer advancement list for those sailors bumping up a rank in cycle 256. Go here to see who made the cut. The percentage of slots for advancement opportunities for E-4 increased this cycle, from about 23.5% to 26%. Meanwhile, the percentage of E-5...
Navy unveils astronaut-themed uniform for annual clash with rival Army
The Naval Academy’s uniform for its annual gridiron clash against its rivals from West Point is out of this world. For their 123rd game against Army, the Midshipmen will be dressed from head-to-toe in NASA-themed gear that pays homage to the academy’s astronaut alums, including Bruce McCandless, who made history when he completed the first untethered spacewalk.
The Marine who was a duck (yes, an actual duck)
On Nov. 20, 1943, 18,000 Marines were met with withering fire, poured out by elite troops of the Imperial Navy’s Special Naval Landing Force. The attack on Betio, the largest and southernmost island in the Tarawa atoll, required a direct assault on the beachheads by U.S. Marines. On that...
USS Gerald R Ford slated to wrap up first deployment
Aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford is slated to return to Naval Station Norfolk from its inaugural deployment Saturday. The carrier, which got underway Oct. 4, and its strike group focused on air defense, anti-subsurface warfare, distributed maritime operations, and conducted a transfer of authority with NATO during their time underway.
Taliban treatment of women may amount to crime against humanity, says UN
The way the Taliban is treating Afghan women and girls by excluding them from public spaces such as parks and gyms, as well as stopping them from accessing schools and universities, may amount to a crime against humanity, UN experts said on Friday.This treatment of women and girls may qualify as “gender persecution” under the Rome Statute which has been undersigned by Afghanistan, said Richard Bennett, the UN special rapporteur on Afghanistan, and nine other UN experts.Confining women to their homes is “tantamount to imprisonment”, the UN experts said in a statement, adding that keeping women inside will likely lead...
Marine Corps partially relaxes its strict hair rules for women
New guidance authorized by the commandant of the Marine Corps somewhat loosens the force’s strict rules governing female Marines’ hair, but — unlike every other branch — ponytails are still verboten. A MARADMIN message released Wednesday gives female Marines leeway to wear their hair loose at...
