ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
houston-today.com

District buys large acreage

The District of Houston has purchased just over 13 acres of land on 11th Avenue adjacent to the downtown core, establishing a form of a land bank on which any number of civic or other structures could be built. The 13.12 acres at 3553 11th St. went up for sale...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Greens Bayou watershed continues to suffer from frequent flooding five years after Hurricane Harvey

Harris County is attempting to improve flood control infrastructure in the high-poverty, densely populated region, but long-time residents are skeptical things will change anytime soon. Do you live in the Greens or Halls Bayou watersheds? What has your experience with flooding been? Tweet your answers to @Aschneider_HPM. Listen. The Greens...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houston-today.com

Acting mayor list established for Houston

There could be times when mayor Shane Brienen cannot act in his official capacity and that means council members fill the role as required. Here is the list of councillors who will step in as the acting mayor when needed,. These are rotating two-month terms for the coming year. First...
HOUSTON, TX
Axios

How a park designation could derail the I-45 expansion

A Houston City Council member is resurrecting a push to designate White Oak Bayou near downtown as a city park — all in an effort to derail the controversial Interstate 45 expansion project. Catch up quick: The North Houston Highway Improvement Project is a nearly $10 billion Texas Department...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individual

Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Houston Police Department 1544360-22 NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/97429. Recovery Location: 12301 Kurland Drive, Houston, TX 77034. Demographic Description:. Sex: Male. Height: 6’0”/6’1”. Weight: 127lbs. Age: Adult. Race: Black. ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:. The decedent was found in an open field, clothed in: a gray t-shirt...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County grand jury indicts Houston woman accused of transporting stolen dogs in U-Haul

A Montgomery County grand jury has indicted a Houston woman accused of operating a dog transport business as a guise to sell stolen dogs. Tiara Alsaid, 26, was arrested Aug. 31 during a traffic stop in The Woodlands where four injured dogs were discovered in the back of a U-Haul. Alsaid is facing charges of animal cruelty and theft, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. She also had outstanding drug warrants in Brazos County, the sheriff’s office said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Texas Supreme Court says Harris County can include 2,100 late-cast ballots in certifying midterm election results

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Harris County can include about 2,100 ballots cast during an extra hour of Election Day voting when officials certify the midterm results. But the state’s highest civil court also ordered Harris County to determine whether those late-cast ballots would affect the outcome of any races — and kept alive Attorney General Ken Paxton’s challenge to counting them.
mocomotive.com

REPORTED BURGLARIES IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY -OCTOBER 2022

THE LIST INCLUDES BURGLARIES REPORTED AS IN PROGRESS AND BURGLARIES REPORTED AFTER THE FACT. BURGLARY PAST MCSO 18900 HIGHWAY 242; CHEVRON – CANEY CREEK 77306. BURGLARY PAST MCSO 400 NORTHPARK DR; NORTHPARK STORAGE 77339. 77354. BURGLARY …. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/reported-burglaries-in-montgomery-county-october-2022/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
houstonstringer_com

Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris County

A home in Atascocita was completely destroyed early Sunday morning after catching on fire for the second time in two days. The home, located at 18238 Enchanted Rock Trail near Logan Pass Way first caught on fire around 5:30 p.m. on November 21, 2022. Crews with the Atascocita Volunteer Fire Department were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it destroyed the home.
ATASCOCITA, TX
Larry Lease

State Senator Expecting Criminal Charges in Harris County Election Investigation

Harris County has launched an investigation into issues that plagued polling locations on Election Day.Ernie Journeys/Unsplash. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has opened an investigation into the Nov. 8 election in Harris County. WFAA reports that the main question is, whether she will find anything criminal. According to State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, she will. Sen. Bettencourt told Inside Texas Politics and WFAA:
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy