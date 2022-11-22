Read full article on original website
Woman pulled from water after fiery crash in Gloucester, NJ
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police pulled an injured woman from a body of water after finding a car and truck on fire before dawn on Thanksgiving morning. Initial reports from police indicate the woman may have made her way into the pond because her vehicle was on fire. Police received...
NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs
A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
Another man from Manchester, NJ charged with setting fires
MANCHESTER — A 77-year-old man has been charged with aggravated arson after investigators linked him to a series of dumpster fires earlier this year. The charges against Nicholas Depalma, a resident of the Whiting section, is at least the second serious arson case in this Ocean County township this year.
Investigation into Mercer County, NJ voting issues finds ‘human error’
TRENTON — An investigation into the myriad of voting issues in Mercer County on Election Day has found no criminal intent and lays the blame at the feet of the company that made the county's voting machines. County Clerk Paula Covello on Wednesday said that Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo...
3 puppies ‘gravely ill’ after being abandoned in NJ woods
Three puppies were said to be in critical condition after being rescued from a wooded area in South Jersey. The trio of pit bull puppies was found in Millville on Wednesday afternoon by local animal control officers and taken to South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter. All three were estimated to...
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
Police: Egg Harbor Township, NJ teen was speeding in serious crash
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A teen driver has now been criminally charged stemming from a crash earlier this month that left two passengers seriously hurt, township police said. Three Egg Harbor Township High School students, all 17, were driving in a 2019 Audi A4 on Nov. 1 around 7:15 a.m. along Mill Road.
NJ dad is shot dead after argument over dog, wife says
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man was shot and killed during an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Township police found Victor Marrero Jr., 39, dead around 10:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road around 10:25 a.m., according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert.
The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ
Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
NJ gas station robbed twice during weekend by same man
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – A burglar admitted robbing the same Sunoco gas station twice during the weekend. Egg Harbor Township police said they found the window to the station on Delilah Road at the Airport Circle broken early Saturday around 1:35 a.m. Cash, lottery tickets, several cartons of cigarettes...
Another MrBeast Burger is coming to New Jersey
MrBeast, the man with over 100 million YouTube followers, is opening another ghost kitchen; this one will be in Manasquan. Who is MrBeast? According to the MrBeast Burger website:. MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors. He has joined forces with Virtual...
Two new epic roller coasters announced for Steel Pier in Atlantic City
The historic Steel Pier in Atlantic City, N.J. is renowned for "1,000 Feet of Fresh Air Adventure & Over-the-Ocean Outdoor Fun". That boardwalk adventure and fun is about to surge like the rising tide. Not one but two brand new roller coasters are coming to the amusement park within the next three years.
Popular Christmas light show returns, but it’s at a different place
There’s a holiday light show that has become something of a Jersey Shore tradition and it will be back this year, but it’s changing addresses. The 16th version of The Christmas Light Show has moved from Wall to Belmar. The show will be located on the Connelly-Campion-Wright Building...
Starbucks workers at these NJ stores are striking Thursday
Customers of a few unionized Starbucks in New Jersey need to get their peppermint mocha coffee elsewhere on Thursday. Instead of Starbucks “Red Cup Day,” staff at three locations were taking part in a counter effort dubbed the “Red Cup Rebellion.”. Red Cup Day involves thousands of...
NJ superwoman makes female entrepreneurs’ dreams come true
I don’t know about you, but every time I watch Shark Tank I think that there are so many great ideas I have that I wish I could bring to market. A lot of women have these dreams, and Shark Tank proves it. But there’s one woman who has...
