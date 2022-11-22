ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Gresham business helps student develop job skills

By Angel Rosas
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yRKNf_0jKDMWJB00 Sandy River Marketing takes a chance to help Reynolds student with disability

When Sandy River Marketing owner Don Davore brought on Kevin Sosa, a 15-year-old Reynold Community Transition Program student, he had a few reservations.

Though after a short time with Sosa, Davore and his entire staff couldn't imagine a workday without the young worker on their team.

Sosa is part of the Reynolds Community Transition Program (CTP), which serves Reynolds School District students with disabilities ages 18 to 21. The program helps those students develop independence in whatever form that takes, from getting a job to learning how to live by themselves.

Davore was unaware of the program when he started his business. He opened Sandy River Marketing in 2005 and focused the business on making promotional products like T-shirts or products adorned with team names, company logos or schools on them.

It was a chance encounter at a West Columbia Gorge Chamber of Commerce meeting, where Davore learned about the program and was asked if he would be interested in hosting a student in an in apprenticeship position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08v480_0jKDMWJB00 "I went to our associates, and everyone agreed that it was worth the opportunity." Davore said. "We all agreed that if we can do one good thing for this person then we should make every effort to do it."

Bringing Kevin aboard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jKDMWJB00

Davore said the goal was to treat this opportunity just like any other hiring process and if Kevin was not working out for any reason-or-another the team could terminate them.

"This is just a partnership that was created by out of luck and timing," said Naomi Bledsoe, a Reynolds Youth Transition Specialist. "We work with them inside the school and when they are ready to be competitive in the market, we put them out into the community and see if these partnerships work."

Despite the initial positivity in bringing Sosa aboard and the option to cut him loose if things didn't go well, Davore still held some reservations. Bringing in such an unproven and unknown person caused some concern, along with the potential for extra work and training that might have to be done by his staff to accommodate the new employee.

"We were all a little apprehensive because we didn't know what to expect," Davore said. "But when Kevin showed we just knew it was going to be life changing."

Davore said his preconceived ideas of having Sosa on the team were smashed. Davore describes Sosa as a hard worker, arriving each day ready to help where he could.

Sosa started his three month apprenticeship at the shop in June and worked part time from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. two times a week. "Training-wise, we already knew we would be slowed down with our production," said Salvador Cano, the foreman at the shop who led Sosa's orientation. "We just had to simplify things a little bit, just made sure he was focused on that one task."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ALOz_0jKDMWJB00 Even with the slower pace, Davore said it wasn't too different from any other orientation. "There was never a job that Kevin didn't want to do," Davore said. "We did an orientation, as we would another associate, and the biggest thing that we learned from that was that we didn't need to train Kevin that much differently."

During his stay at Sandy River Marketing, Sosa learned a lot of different jobs including cleaning T-shirt screen printers, trimming thread on garments and all sorts of other tasks that Davore said really helped the shop.

Although Sosa exceeded Davore's expectation, the owner said it was Sosa's attitude that made a valuable part of the team of six. Davore said Sosa brought kindness and fun to the job, brightening the day for everyone.

For Sosa, it was an experience he said he won't forget. "It was a great time," Sosa said proudly. "I learned about everything here."

Giving people a chance

Bledsoe said that these opportunities to have CTP students work at an actual business help them improve soft skills and other skills that will help them with future employment. "It is hard for us (at the Community Transition Program) to teach students what it is like to work in a business," Bledsoe said. "People with disabilities should and need a chance to work."

Davore hopes that other businesses in the area take the chance to help local students with disabilities reach their full potential. "When someone comes in and applies, I hope people consider that person as a valuable asset to your company," Davore said. "In the end they might not be that, but you can possibly look at the world in a different way and the best thing you can do is give somebody a chance. For other businesses, you know you might not get our experience, but it is worth it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ogTo_0jKDMWJB00 Bledsoe hopes that more businesses take inspiration from Davore and the Sosa's experiences.

"You see (like in Kevin's story) that being a part of this program changes how people see people with disabilities and the fact they are motivated and can work," Bledsoe said. "Statistics show that people with disabilities have a higher retention rate at their job then the average. So, we are talking about a very dedicated and devoted employee in the future."

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

Businesses interested in partnering with a CTP student should contact Bledsoe at Nkeinathbledsoe@rsd7.net.

Youths brainstorm uses of $500K ARPA funds

Oregon's first participatory budgeting process helmed by teens, young adults.Local youths are continuing to make their voices heard during Oregon's first-ever participatory budgeting foray — which places funding decisions in the hands of the people. YV2 (Youth Voice, Youth Vote) Participatory Budgeting is a months-long process that has young people 13-25 discuss and generate ideas on how to best spend $500,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds set aside by elected leaders in Salem. Teens and young adults from Gresham, Wood Village, Fairview, East Portland, rural Multnomah and North Clackamas County have been regularly meeting during fun...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham-Barlow School District kicks-off pre-apprenticeship program

The FAST Track program prepares students for apprenticeships in construction, manufacturing For Gresham-Barlow high school students aspiring to go into the trades, they can now FAST Track their career before graduation. FAST (Future Apprentice Student in the Trades) Track is a new pre-apprenticeship program for the Gresham-Barlow School District that will guide and support these high school students and prepare them for an apprenticeship in the field of their choice. "It is a program that where we are tracking our students in their junior and senior year as they complete steps so they can get into an apprenticeship," said...
GRESHAM, OR
Hollydale Elementary receives $5,000 from Burlington, AdoptAClassroom.org

In honor of new Gresham location, Burlington funds Hollydale students, teachers Department store Burlington partnered with AdoptAClassroom.org to donate $5,000 to Gresham's Hollydale Elementary School on Friday, Nov. 18. The Gresham-Barlow School District school was given the funds in honor of the opening of Burlington's new location at Gresham Station. Gresham-Barlow superintendent James Hiu accompanied Hollydale's principal Jessica Ramirez who accepted the over-sized check from Burlington representatives. "We are so thankful to Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org for their generous donation," said Gresham-Barlow School District Communications Director Athena Vadnais. "These funds will be a big help to the students and staff at Hollydale Elementary School." AdoptAClassroom.org is a national nonprofit that provides classroom funding to PreK-12 teachers and schools throughout the United States. Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org have raised more than $1.6 million in 2022 to provide teachers with school supplies to help give students a successful start to the school year. Since 2017, the retailer has donated more than $10.8 million to AdoptAClassroom.org, supporting more than 1.2 million students. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GRESHAM, OR
Troutdale fields four pitches for The Confluence

Developers vie for site north of downtown with residential, retail, park plansThe city of Troutdale is mulling four proposals for a site that will create a retail, residential and entertainment hub just north of downtown. A citizen committee is reviewing plans for Troutdale's first urban renewal district, and will ultimately put forward a ranked list to be voted upon in January. The applicants include Wood Partners; Capstone Partners; a group helmed by Ethos Development; and Quay North Urban Development. The Confluence at Troutdale is roughly 20 acres, including nearly 16 developable acres plus 3.4 acres dedicated for a...
TROUTDALE, OR
AVID tutors needed at Gresham-Barlow middle, high schools

The college readiness program needs 25 dedicated tutors to help guide students Looking to encourage the next generation of college grads? The Gresham-Barlow School District needs committed and student-focused AVID tutors to help at the districts middle and high schools. AVID is a school program that encourages students to apply for college by preparing them for that process and also helping them develop career readiness skills and maintain their academic success. The program focuses on low-income and first-generation students who often don't consider college as an option. AVID tutors are critical in helping students help themselves. The...
News Briefs - Gresham bookstore hosts holiday bazaar

Maggie Mae's offers holiday gift marketplace; registration opens for Lilac Run.Fairview's holiday wonderland The city of Fairview is celebrating the holidays with a community festival punctuated by the annual lighting of the city's Christmas Tree. The tree lighting, featuring Santa Claus, is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec 3, at Fairview Community Park, 21600 N.E. Park Lane. The evening includes free activities with crafts, holiday music, refreshments and more. There will be a bilingual story time with fun singalongs and winter-themed crafts at the Fairview-Columbia Library, 1520 N.E. Village St., as well as refreshments, games and photo stations...
GRESHAM, OR
East County lights up the weekend with busy holiday schedule

Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village prepare to kick off holidays with Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 3-4, events.All four municipalities are set to celebrate the start of holiday season with tree lightings that will brighten the winter evening on a busy December weekend. Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village are creating their own winter wonderlands with a series of free events and activities, punctuated with their respective tree lightings. The most ambitious might make it to all four, though it would take one fast set of reindeer. Gresham will have a Holiday Lights Cruise at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3,...
GRESHAM, OR
Troutdale completes funding for riverfront park

City to leverage nearly $3 million for long-planned trail system along Sandy RiverAfter two decades of planning, funding has been secured for a riverfront park in Troutdale. The city was awarded a $1.9 million grant from Metro Regional Government and a $750,000 grant from the State Parks Department for the Sandy River Waterfront Park and Trail. Those dollars, alongside city matching funds, will allow the project to move forward with construction in the coming year. The 3.5-acre park will run along the Sandy River and be the east end of The Confluence at Troutdale, the city's first urban...
TROUTDALE, OR
Gresham's Adopt-A-Cop returns to thank officers

Gresham area chamber-led event has community, businesses appreciate local policeGresham is set to celebrate and "adopt" its police officers during an annual show of support. The Gresham Chamber is relaunching Adopt-A-Cop, a citywide event that has businesses and residents adopt a police officer, which includes public outpourings of appreciation, small gestures of thanks and more. Many hang signs in their windows celebrating their officer. "The outpouring of appreciation and support our police department has seen from local businesses and generous individuals has been remarkable," said Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg. "This program has had such a positive impact on our officers. I am grateful to be serving in Gresham and want to thank everyone for their support." You do not have to be a chamber member to participate. Registration will run from Monday, Nov. 28, through Monday, Jan. 2. Sign up at bit.ly/3EJY5dF Last year 154 businesses and residents participated in Adopt-A-Cop, which meant every single officer was adopted and got encouragement and appreciation. It all concluded with a community gathering and photograph in Main City Park, so folks could thank the officers in person, and a police parade along Main Avenue. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GRESHAM, OR
Wood Village, Multnomah Sheriffs spread holiday joy with toy drive

Toy donations can be dropped off at the Wood Village City Hall through Saturday Dec. 3 Help the City of Wood Village and the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office spread holiday cheer with the Wood Village Community Toy Drive. The two organizations are partnering to give out toys to kids in the Wood Village and East County community. Toy donations can be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday until Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Holiday Tree Lighting at the Wood Village City Hall & Civic Center, 24200 NE Halsey St., Wood Village. The drive is taking new and unwrapped toys. Donation boxes can be found inside of the City Hall & Civic Center. Families in need of toy gifts for the holidays can pick them up at the East County Food Pantry from 11:00 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at their location at 2420 NE Fairview Ave., Fairview, starting Saturday, Dec. 10 while supplies last. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WOOD VILLAGE, OR
Wood Village seeks engaged volunteers

City looking to fill vacancies in parks commission, budget committee and moreLooking for a way to get involved in Wood Village? The City of Wood Village is searching for enthusiastic citizens who want to help by serving on several committees and boards. Among the opportunities available are positions on the Budget Committee, Parks Commission, Planning Commission and an Urban Renewal Board. Those interested do not have to have any specific experience, and these are all volunteer positions. Applications can be found on the city's website and are due at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. The City Council...
WOOD VILLAGE, OR
All new TriMet 'green buses' recalled for safety reasons

Service on the new FX2 Division line will continue with regular buses until a fix is approved.All of TriMet's new 60-foot articulated buses have been recalled and will remain out of service at least until some time in December, if not later. The manufacturer, Nova Bus, has issued a voluntary recall of all similar buses based on a problem TriMet first uncovered earlier this month. It involves connecting bolts that cannot be fully tightened, come loose and can fall out. "It's disappointing that our new buses experienced this issue, just as it's disappointing to have an issue or recall on...
PORTLAND, OR
Community choir creates sound of Gresham

Musical group has brought folks together in song for 30 years, through trials and triumphs On a dark, stormy fall evening in Gresham the gloomy atmosphere is pierced by the joyous ringing of music. After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Gresham Community Choir is back together singing and celebrating its milestone 30th anniversary. There is a palpable energy inside the Gresham United Methodist Church, where the group rehearses weekly for its upcoming December holiday concert, thanks in large part to their dynamic director Annette Steele, who has been helming the choir since the beginning. "Annette is this group,"...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham voters ready to approve public safety levy

City-funded poll finds 59% would say yes to levy that bolsters police, fire, homeless servicesA city of Gresham poll has backed up what has been called for during marches and packed council chambers these past months — voters are finally ready to approve a public safety levy to better support police and fire, with some caveats. According to a poll shared with Gresham City Council Tuesday, Nov. 15, 59% of Gresham voters would say yes to a levy after learning more about what it would entail — up from the 52.7% approval on initial reaction. After learning more, 31.7%...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham votes for public safety

Gladfelter, Hinton win council seats; Morales holds thousand-vote lead; state reps go blueAs the dust settled on election night Gresham voters made their feelings on a key issue clear. The majority of candidates who ran on pro-public safety platforms, with an emphasis on increased funding for Gresham Police and Gresham Fire, won seats on City Council. Incumbent Janine Gladfelter (Position 6) and challenger Jerry Hinton (Position 4) were both elected, while incumbent Council President Eddy Morales holds a thousand vote lead over challenger Cathy Keathley. Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall, who ran unopposed, will serve his second term at...
GRESHAM, OR
City, county homeless services director steps down

Shannon Singleton, who became interim director of the Joint Office of Homeless Services in March, is taking another job.Shannon Singleton, the interim director of the Portland-Multnomah County Joint Office of Homeless Services, is stepping down after holding the position for six months. In a statement announcing her departure Thursday, Nov. 10, Singleton thanked joint office staff for their work. She added she is taking a position as director of community engagement for the Black-owned government affairs firm Espousal Strategies. She said her last day will be Nov. 25. Singleton, who for years worked for homeless services organizations and in Gov....
PORTLAND, OR
Fairview opens holiday decoration raffle

Residents with homes decked out in festive finery have a chance to win a $50 gift card.Fairview residents with the holiday spirit are in luck with Fairview's House Decorating Raffle returning this year. Residents with any number of colorful lights, blow-up figures, tinsel or other decorations on their homes are encouraged to enter the city's raffle to win one of two $50 gift cards. Residents just need to take a photo of their decorated home, upload it and share their contact information. All entries will be accepted. Submissions are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. Entries must be submitted online at FairviewOregon.gov/Decorate and are only accepted if the address is in the city of Fairview. Resident must be 18 years or older to enter. {loadposition sub-article-01}
FAIRVIEW, OR
Fewer catalytic converters reported stolen in Gresham

City continues to hire new officers; Rockwood Village residents seek crime relief.The number of reported catalytic converters stolen from January through October is down this year across the city of Gresham when compared to that same timeframe in 2021, according to a report given by Gresham City Manager Nina Vetter during a City Council meeting Tuesday, Nov. 16. Gresham police fielded reports of 246 stolen converters this year, compared to 310 that were stolen last year. The city has also had fewer homeless services requests during that same timeframe — down 20 (113 to 93). The report included...
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Community College bond passes

Voters in three of five counties approve $450 million for state's largest community college networkUPDATED 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 A $450 million bond measure for Portland Community College was approved by voters Tuesday, Nov. 8. By 9:30 Wednesday morning, votes were still being tallied, but the measure was passing by 59.7%. Measure 26-224 maintains the current property tax rate of .38 cents per $1,000 of assessed value across the five counties in PCC's service district for an estimated 16 years. PCC promises to use the bonds to renovate and modernize its facilities and equipment. ...
PORTLAND, OR
Wood Village taking nominations for 2022 Community Member of the Year

City highlighting community member or organization doing service work for its citizens The City of Wood Village is now taking nominations for its Community Member of the Year Award. This is the second year that the city has done this recognition. The award was established to acknowledge the important role that community volunteers and generosity have in helping create and sustain Wood Village's unique community. The person or group does not have to live in or have a business in the city, but at least some of their service must benefit the people of Wood Village. This service...
WOOD VILLAGE, OR
Gresham, OR
ABOUT

The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village. ​

 http://www.theoutlookonline.com

