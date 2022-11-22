Read full article on original website
Westword
Ultimate Frisbee Scores in Colorado, Snagging Women's Championship and Pro Team
Claire Chastain moved to Denver in 2013, after graduating from college in North Carolina; she wanted to help build one of the top women's ultimate Frisbee club teams in the state, Molly Brown, into a national champion. Nearly ten years later, her work paid off: The team took home its first USA Ultimate National Championship last month.
Westword
Denver Museum of Nature & Science Dives Into Colorado's Water Scene
Looking for a new podcast to listen to as you travel or clean up after Thanksgiving? The Denver Museum of Nature & Science’s Institute for Science & Policy is following up its successful Laws of Notion podcast,. Coal at Sunset: A Colorado Town in Transition, with a new podcast...
Westword
Why Colorado Tokers Love Banana Cream OG
I grew up in a Cool Whip household. Whipped cream, a delicacy only experienced at ice cream shops, was never in my fridge. But the first time I spent Thanksgiving away from my family, I found that a new world was right at my fingertips as I held that pressurized can of whipped cream over a slice of pumpkin pie. After years of treating my tastebuds to additives and high fructose corn syrup, however, this new world was a letdown.
Westword
ShopBIPOC Connects Consumers With BIPOC-Owned Local Small Businesses
ShopBIPOC, a new online marketplace created by a team of twelve community organizations in Colorado, caters to consumers who want to use their spending to help reduce the racial wealth gap among local entrepreneurs. The Center for Community Wealth Building, Rocky Mountain Microfinance Institute, Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, CEDS...
Westword
Wolf Reintroduction Draft Plan Release Set for December 9
Two years ago, Colorado voters approved reintroducing the gray wolf, passing Proposition 114 by a narrow margin. The proposal, which was popular along the Front Range and received much less support in rural areas, calls for the state to reintroduce the animals by the end of 2023. But the state is still working out the details of how that reintroduction will happen.
Westword
Mold, Untested Marijuana Prompts Recall of Over 200 Harvests From Chronic Therapy
Colorado regulators are recalling over 200 different harvest batches of marijuana from Chronic Therapy, a dispensary and growing operation with stores in Cortez and Wheat Ridge. In a health advisory issued November 23, the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division warns consumers of a September harvest batch of marijuana from Chronic Therapy...
