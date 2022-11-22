I grew up in a Cool Whip household. Whipped cream, a delicacy only experienced at ice cream shops, was never in my fridge. But the first time I spent Thanksgiving away from my family, I found that a new world was right at my fingertips as I held that pressurized can of whipped cream over a slice of pumpkin pie. After years of treating my tastebuds to additives and high fructose corn syrup, however, this new world was a letdown.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO