Argentina riding emotional rollercoaster at World Cup
Argentina is riding an emotional rollercoaster at the World Cup and coach Lionel Scaloni believes it's not doing his team any good
LIVE: Japan, Costa Rica Resume Group E Play at World Cup
Japan enters after a famous win over Germany, while Costa Rica comes in following an infamous 7–0 defeat to Spain. Follow along here.
A former Nazi encampment on a tiny Channel island can be yours for about $50,000
The facility on Alderney, near Guernsey, is an "amazing opportunity to own seven acres of WWII history", according to the agency handling the sale.
Europe's ban on Russian oil cargoes is just weeks away. Here's what's happening – and how it will bedevil Moscow's exports elsewhere.
The forthcoming EU ban on Russian oil shipments will impact Moscow's energy exports in several ways, including changes in buyers and shipping logistics.
At World Cup, US soccer scrubs Islamic emblem from Iran flag
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying it supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. The federation said in a statement Sunday that it decided to forego the official flag on social media accounts to show “support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights.” The move comes as nationwide protests challenging Tehran’s theocratic government continue in Iran. The Twitter account of the U.S. men’s team displayed a banner with the squad’s matches in the group stage, with the Iranian flag only bearing its green, white and red colors. The same could be seen in a post on its Facebook and Instagram accounts laying out the point totals so far in its group.
The marvels of myrtles
There are plant families that for some mysterious reason have remained underused in horticulture, despite appearing to have it all – beautiful flowers, evergreen foliage, wonderful scent, tasty fruit and all while being resilient and easy to grow. While I was picking Chilean guavas this weekend, long after most of the more common berries had gone over, it set me wondering: why isn’t the myrtle family more widely grown in Britain?
