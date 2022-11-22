Read full article on original website
Related
This Black Friday in Oregon, it’s always wine o’clock
Here are a few of the Oregon wine happenings not just on Black Friday, but throughout the weekend.
bendsource.com
Shop Local: Holm Made in Central Oregon
Part of this week's Shop Local feature, a story on how local products get made. Holm Made Toffee got its start selling its homemade toffee at farmers markets in Central Oregon. Now, it ships thousands of pounds of toffee to both national and local vendors. Despite the company's growth, the toffee is prepared largely in the same way it was when the recipe was first created decades ago.
WWEEK
The Jantzen Beach Carousel Is Back, Thanks to a New Exhibit at the Oregon Historical Society
Remember the Jantzen Beach Carousel? The whirling, delightfully old-fashioned cavalcade of hand-carved horses that once stood at the center of an amusement park and later a shopping center? Thanks to the Oregon Historical Society, it’s back. OHS, in partnership with the nonprofit historic preservation organization Restore Oregon, is presenting...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Holiday events take over Central Oregon for Thanksgiving weekend
With Thanksgiving this week, parades will soon travel the streets and Santa will touch down once again in the High Desert. Everyone is welcome to the number of events taking place this weekend to mark the start of the holiday season. Old Mill District. The annual Thanksgiving morning “I Like...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Are you ready for busy holiday travel weekend?
With Thanksgiving on Thursday, AAA says 55 million Americans, including 777,000 Oregonians, will be traveling for the holidays. Around 89% of those travelers will be arriving to their turkey dinner via car. Bend Police say to make sure you have a full tank of gas before you leave, bring extra...
TMZ.com
Famous 'Goonies' House In Oregon Finds Buyer
The iconic home from "The Goonies" appears to be changing hands ... TMZ has learned the owner already has a buyer for the property. Our real estate sources say owner, Sandi Preston, accepted an offer Friday for the Oregon estate ... which went on the market just 5 days ago with a $1,650,000 asking price.
Thanksgiving guests in RSV, flu season present challenges
Pediatricians who spoke with KOIN 6 News said much of what is being passed around is RSV and the flu -- both highly contagious.
kptv.com
World’s most expensive spice saffron can be found in Oregon
NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (KPTV) – Saffron is regarded as one of the most expensive spices in the world! Typically grown in the Middle East, it can now be found right here in Oregon. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by Golden Tradition Saffron Company to learn more about the spice...
yachatsnews.com
Will there be crab for Christmas? Oregon’s commercial Dungeness season delayed until at least Dec. 16
A year ago, Taunette Dixon, along with the rest of Oregon’s $60 million commercial Dungeness crabbing industry, was dining on a diet of decidedly good news. Negotiated prices between boat owners and processors opened about $2 per pound higher than most years, all but guaranteeing profits in the lucrative first two months of a normal year.
focushillsboro.com
Greater Air Quality Monitoring Is Coming To Portland And The Oregon Coast
Air Quality Monitoring: It’s great news that the fight against air pollution is getting a boost in two of Oregon’s most economically challenged and racially diverse communities: one in Portland, and the other on the southern coast. In order to bring attention to the issues of air pollution...
6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
thatoregonlife.com
8 to 10 Foot King Tides to Hit Oregon Coast This Thanksgiving
The exciting king tides are here once again, being the first of the annual highest tides of the winter. The tides arrive just in time for Thanksgiving weekend along the Oregon coast. This coming weekend will make for the strongest tides of the year in Oregon, and are extremely dangerous.
opb.org
King Tides are ready to roll onto Oregon Coast
This week, the Oregon Coast is expecting a series of King Tides, which are the highest tides of the year. The term is non-scientific and refers to when the moon, sun and Earth align at their closest points and the gravitational pull on the Earth is the greatest. Meg Reed...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ AAA expects to rescue thousands of Oregon drivers this holiday weekend
AAA says it expects to rescue 8,000 drivers and their families from trouble on Oregon roads this Thanksgiving weekend. The issue isn’t just cars that spin out on slick, icy and snowy roads, requiring a tow out of ditches or snowbanks. The problem for some is that their cars may not be properly maintained.
KTVZ
Let the changes begin, starting with a good chance of snow
Saturday promises to be a calm day. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s, under mostly sunny skies. But clouds will thicken quickly with the advance of the next wintry system. Snow is expected to begin falling by Sunday morning and a Winter Storm Watch goes in place at 4 a.m. Sunday. Rain will start in the Valley as early as 4 a.m. Sunday and stays with us until Monday at 10 a.m. Snow levels drop Sunday morning, with the most snow expected in the mountains. Snow will be heavy at times, making travel very difficult.
Emerald Media
Proctor: Phil Knight’s donations to the GOP should be condemned
---------- “I’m an anti-Tina person.”. This ignorant and smug statement, fitting of a spoiled billionaire, was that of Nike founder Phil Knight. This Oregonian Elon, who specializes in mass-producing ugly cheapo sportswear clothing, donated a total of $1.5 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan. Knight also donated...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Wednesday, Nov. 23 – Holiday Traffic Begins Now; Klamath County Sheriff’s Dept Says Watch Out for Phone Scams
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Oregonians once celebrated Thanksgiving twice in a year. Here’s why
Have you ever imagined what it would be like to celebrate Turkey Day twice a year? Probably not, but this was the reality for Oregonians in the early 1890s.
oregonbusiness.com
Gun Retailers Anticipate Sales Crash, Despite Record Gains
Without permit protocols in place, gun retailers could be unable to sell product after December 8. For a business owner whose sales has quadrupled in the last month, Karl Durkheimer, doesn’t sound excited. “Forty to 50 percent of our sales come from Oregonians buying firearms, and on Dec. 8...
Comments / 0