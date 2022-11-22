ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Shop Local: Holm Made in Central Oregon

Part of this week's Shop Local feature, a story on how local products get made. Holm Made Toffee got its start selling its homemade toffee at farmers markets in Central Oregon. Now, it ships thousands of pounds of toffee to both national and local vendors. Despite the company's growth, the toffee is prepared largely in the same way it was when the recipe was first created decades ago.
▶️ Holiday events take over Central Oregon for Thanksgiving weekend

With Thanksgiving this week, parades will soon travel the streets and Santa will touch down once again in the High Desert. Everyone is welcome to the number of events taking place this weekend to mark the start of the holiday season. Old Mill District. The annual Thanksgiving morning “I Like...
BEND, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
Famous 'Goonies' House In Oregon Finds Buyer

The iconic home from "The Goonies" appears to be changing hands ... TMZ has learned the owner already has a buyer for the property. Our real estate sources say owner, Sandi Preston, accepted an offer Friday for the Oregon estate ... which went on the market just 5 days ago with a $1,650,000 asking price.
ASTORIA, OR
World’s most expensive spice saffron can be found in Oregon

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (KPTV) – Saffron is regarded as one of the most expensive spices in the world! Typically grown in the Middle East, it can now be found right here in Oregon. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by Golden Tradition Saffron Company to learn more about the spice...
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
8 to 10 Foot King Tides to Hit Oregon Coast This Thanksgiving

The exciting king tides are here once again, being the first of the annual highest tides of the winter. The tides arrive just in time for Thanksgiving weekend along the Oregon coast. This coming weekend will make for the strongest tides of the year in Oregon, and are extremely dangerous.
King Tides are ready to roll onto Oregon Coast

This week, the Oregon Coast is expecting a series of King Tides, which are the highest tides of the year. The term is non-scientific and refers to when the moon, sun and Earth align at their closest points and the gravitational pull on the Earth is the greatest. Meg Reed...
Let the changes begin, starting with a good chance of snow

Saturday promises to be a calm day. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s, under mostly sunny skies. But clouds will thicken quickly with the advance of the next wintry system. Snow is expected to begin falling by Sunday morning and a Winter Storm Watch goes in place at 4 a.m. Sunday. Rain will start in the Valley as early as 4 a.m. Sunday and stays with us until Monday at 10 a.m. Snow levels drop Sunday morning, with the most snow expected in the mountains. Snow will be heavy at times, making travel very difficult.
Proctor: Phil Knight’s donations to the GOP should be condemned

---------- “I’m an anti-Tina person.”. This ignorant and smug statement, fitting of a spoiled billionaire, was that of Nike founder Phil Knight. This Oregonian Elon, who specializes in mass-producing ugly cheapo sportswear clothing, donated a total of $1.5 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan. Knight also donated...
EUGENE, OR
Klamath Basin News, Wednesday, Nov. 23 – Holiday Traffic Begins Now; Klamath County Sheriff’s Dept Says Watch Out for Phone Scams

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Gun Retailers Anticipate Sales Crash, Despite Record Gains

Without permit protocols in place, gun retailers could be unable to sell product after December 8. For a business owner whose sales has quadrupled in the last month, Karl Durkheimer, doesn’t sound excited. “Forty to 50 percent of our sales come from Oregonians buying firearms, and on Dec. 8...
