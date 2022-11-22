Read full article on original website
Penn State firmly inside Top 10 following final regular season game
Penn State will head into its bowl game ranked as one of the best teams in the country, as the Nittany Lions moved firmly into the top 10 in both the Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Poll Sunday. Last week, the coaches put James Franklin’s team at No. 10...
AP Top 25 Poll shaken up following exciting Week 13 of college football
Entering Week 13, everyone knew what was on the line. With plenty of rivalry matchups taking place all over the country, many of which had major postseason implications at play, the action was very highly anticipated. The results across Week 13 have shaken up the picture yet again, and that is apparent in the updated AP Top 25 Poll.
