City to host information session on recent Land Development Code changes

Amanda King, Communications and Public Involvement Director, 970-221-6207, aking@fcgov.com, Website: www.fcgov.com

Rebecca Everette, Senior Environmental Planner, 970-416-2625, reverette@fcgov.com, Website: http://www.fcgov.com

The City of Fort Collins will host a public virtual information session on recently-approved changes to the City’s Land Development Code on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m.

Those who attend the information session will hear from City planning staff and be able to ask questions about the Land Development Code.

The meeting will be held on the Zoom platform. A link to the meeting is available online at www.fcgov.com/LUCupdates.

The Land Development Code (LDC) was approved by City Council this fall and replaces the City’s Land Use Code, which had been in effect since 1997.

The LDC, which goes into effect in January 2023, contains the requirements and processes for future development in the city. It is written to complement and build on the City’s other long-term planning documents, including City Plan, Our Climate Future, the Housing Strategic Plan, and the Transportation Master Plan.

It does not affect existing occupancy regulations (like U+2) or short-term rental regulations. It also does not change existing regulations related to historic preservation, environmental protection, parks and open space requirements, and neighborhood compatibility.

The LDC was developed over a two-year public process that focused on improving housing capacity, choice, and affordability, and includes input from numerous stakeholder groups and City residents. Because it ties into other long-term plans, the LDC also reflects the opinions of thousands of residents who provided feedback during those planning processes.

To review the Land Development Code, see frequently asked questions, and connect with City staff, visit www.fcgov.com/LUCupdates. A recording of the information session will also be available on the project website following the meeting.