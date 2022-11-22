Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Polish Climate Minister Says EU Gas Cap Proposal Is a 'Joke'
WARSAW (Reuters) - The European Union's gas price cap proposal is a 'joke', Polish climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Thursday. Moskwa's criticism followed disagreement among the 27 European Union countries on Wednesday over a proposal to cap future gas prices at 275 euros per megawatt hour (MWh). "The gas...
US News and World Report
China Sentences Chinese-Canadian Star Kris Wu to 13 Years
BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape. Beijing’s Chaoyang District Court said Wu was given 11 years and 6 months for a 2020 rape, and 1 year and 10 months for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” in a 2018 event in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk.
US News and World Report
U.S. Prepared to Authorize Chevron to Boost Venezuela's Oil Output
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp could soon win U.S. approval to expand operations in Venezuela and resume trading its oil once the Venezuelan government and its opposition resume political talks, four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. A U.S. authorization for Chevron to help rebuild the country's sagging...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Russians, Ukrainians Met in UAE to Discuss Prisoner Swap, Ammonia, Sources Say
RIYADH (Reuters) - Representatives from Russia and Ukraine met in the United Arab Emirates last week to discuss the possibility of a prisoner-of-war swap that would be linked to a resumption of Russian ammonia exports, which go to Asia and Africa, via a Ukrainian pipeline, three sources with knowledge of the meeting said.
US News and World Report
Hungary Govt Expects Total of 7 Billion in EU Funds Next Year
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary expects to receive a total of about 7 billon euros worth of European Union funds next year from various EU programmes, the government said on Thursday. At a joint news briefing, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff and Tibor Navracsics, minister in charge of EU...
US News and World Report
Russia's Parliament Moves to Extend Anti-Sanctions Regulation
(Reuters) - Russia's parliament on Wednesday passed a first reading of a bill to extend Moscow's package of anti-sanctions regulation, the TASS news agency reported. The bill needs to pass three readings in the State Duma before going to Russia's upper house and to President Vladimir Putin for final approval.
US News and World Report
Abu Dhabi Close to Unveiling New Economic Strategy - Economic Development Chairman
ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi is close to unveiling its overall new economic strategy, Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said on Thursday. The new economic strategy is expected to lay out Abu Dhabi's objectives to diversify its economy and focus on...
US News and World Report
EU Parliament Website Hit by Cyber Attack After Russia 'Terrorism' Vote - AFP
(Reuters) - The European Union Parliament website was hit by a cyber attack on Wednesday after it designated Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, AFP news agency reported. (Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)
US News and World Report
Lebanese Constitutional Council Rules Hezbollah Ally Karami Won Election Seat
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's constitutional council on Thursday found that Hezbollah ally Faisal Karami had in fact won a seat in parliament during May's election and voided the election of opposition lawmaker Rami Finge. The council also voided the election of lawmaker Firas Salloum and found that Nasser Haidar had...
US News and World Report
Top U.S., Turkish Generals Hold Phone Call
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States' top general spoke with his Turkish counterpart on Wednesday, the U.S. military said, as Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey's air operations against a Kurdish militia in northern Syria were only the beginning and it would launch a land operation when convenient. The...
US News and World Report
German Car Supplier Ruester GmbH Files for Insolvency in Self-Administration
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German car supplier Ruester GmbH said it has filed for restructuring in self-administration, a special form of insolvency proceedings that give the owners bigger say, citing liquidity problems partly caused by higher energy costs. As part of the proceedings, Ruester, which makes annual sales of around 120...
US News and World Report
Factbox-Germany's Welfare Reform Plan
BERLIN (Reuters) - German lawmakers have agreed a welfare reform to raise unemployment benefit payments and help train people who are out of work, with a view to addressing a skills shortage in Europe's largest economy. The reform is less ambitious than a landmark measure originally planned by the left-leaning...
US News and World Report
China's COVID Infections Hit Record as Economic Outlook Darkens
BEIJING (Reuters) -China reported record high COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns, mass testing and other curbs that are fuelling frustration and darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy. The resurgence of infections, nearly three years after the pandemic emerged in the central city...
US News and World Report
Switzerland Adopts EU’s Eighth Package of Sanctions
BERLIN (Reuters) - The Swiss government said on Wednesday it had adopted further sanctions against Russia, in line with the European Union's eighth package of sanctions over the war in Ukraine. The measures are to enter into force late on Wednesday, the Swiss government added. (Writing by Rachel More; Editing...
US News and World Report
Vista Exploring Deal to Buy Coupa Software - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners is exploring an acquisition of Coupa Software Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of the software firm, which had a market capitalization of nearly $3.5 billion as of Tuesday close, surged 27% to $58.15 following the...
US News and World Report
Brazil's Federal Police to Be Stretched by Budget Cuts, Says Official
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's federal police could see essential services, including Amazon rainforest protection, impacted by a budget shortfall into 2023, said a senator-elect and senior aide to the president-elect on Wednesday. Flavio Dino, a member of the justice and public security team for President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's...
US News and World Report
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The supposedly responsible face of cryptocurrency turns out to have been anything but punctilious in his dealings — which should be a wake-up call to sleepy regulators and legislators alike. Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire died young last week, when his...
US News and World Report
Europe's Cities to Donate Generators for Ukraine as Winter Looms
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe's biggest cities will donate power generators and transformers to help Ukrainians get through the harsh winter ahead, as part of a drive launched on Wednesday. Since October, Russia has been targeting Ukraine's civil power and heating systems with long-range missiles and drones. Moscow says the aim...
US News and World Report
Report: Norway Sentences Russian for Flying Drone
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Norwegian court on Wednesday sentenced a 34-year-old Russian to 90 days in prison for flying a drone in breach of a ban triggered by Russia's war against Ukraine, local media said. The man, who was not identified, was not suspected of espionage, the Norwegian...
US News and World Report
Bankers Pour Cold Water on Red Hot Coal
LONDON (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist.
