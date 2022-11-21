Read full article on original website
Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior
Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
Binance boss CZ calls disgraced FTX founder Bankman-Fried a ‘psychopath’ over tell-all threat
Changpeng Zhao, who suspects FTX of leaking information that endangered his children, had set in motion the events that sank FTX last week and wiped out all of his rival's wealth.
Crypto Billionaire Changpeng Zhao Says Fallen FTX Founder "Lied"
Billionaire Changpeng Zhao who attempted to bail out cryptocurrency exchange FTX less than a week ago is now calling its founder and former Chief Executive Officer a liar. After agreeing to bail out Sam Bankman-Fried and his company FTX on Nov. 8, Zhao reversed course the following day. He now believes that the former CEO lied and should receive the majority of the responsibility for the firm's meltdown.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
sfstandard.com
Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse
A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
Business Insider
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
Genesis faces bankruptcy without $500 million cash injection, Binance and Apollo shun crypto lender
Genesis sought to raise $500 million – $1 billion to ward off bankruptcy concerns. The crypto lender tried to secure capital from Binance and Apollo but both entities turned down the chance. Genesis launched efforts to raise capital after exposure to FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried’s troubled crypto exchange. Major...
Michael Saylor on FTX collapse: Crypto 'may have been the problem,' but 'bitcoin is still the solution'
Billionaire tech executive Michael Saylor says the downfall of FTX exposed problems with crypto exchanges and will likely drive more investors to bitcoin. The MicroStrategy executive chairman provided FOX Business' "Making Money with Charles Payne" a purported breakdown Tuesday on what happened with FTX, calling it "a tragic situation." Saylor...
Billionaire Jack Dorsey to Investors: Trust No One in Crypto
Serial entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is an evangelist of bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency. Dorsey, who believes in the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies and the potential it offers, went so far as to change the name of his company Square to better reflect the strategic shift towards digital assets. The...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
NBC Connecticut
Cryptocurrency Investor Says He Saw Serious ‘Red Flags' With FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
In 2018, Dragonfly Capital was in discussions with Sam Bankman-Fried to invest millions in his quant trading firm, Alameda Research. Alex Pack, now managing partner of Hack VC, says he saw obvious "red flags" after conducting a due diligence review. The deal didn't go through and Pack says his experience foreshadowed recent revelations about Bankman-Fried.
Futurism
Coinbase May Be in Real Serious Trouble Now
Coinbase, the second largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is really feeling the pressure following the collapse of rival exchange FTX. The company's shares hit astonishing lows this week, sliding a whopping nine percent on Monday alone. Major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ether have also tumbled, with the former hitting two-year lows this week.
Clayton News Daily
FTX Collapse: Binance, Largest Crypto Exchange, Is Under Investigation
The FTX debacle is reverberating through the crypto industry and finance in general. The collapse of this crypto exchange, which in February was valued at $32 billion, shocked everyone. FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov. 11 because it ran out of cash to meet the demands of its...
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall
Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
Business Insider
The former co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda crypto trading firm was a risk-loving, poker-playing gambler
Alameda's former co-CEO used poker and blackjack strategies in crypto trading, Bloomberg reported. Trabucco frequently and publicly revealed how much he applied what he learned from his time at card tables to the crypto market. Trabucco hasn't publicly been accused of any wrongdoing in the wake of FTX's blow-up. The...
NEWSBTC
Grayscale Liquidation Could Unleash A Bitcoin Armageddon
The FTX Contagion effects do not even stop at the largest institutional Bitcoin product on the market, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). As a result of the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange, the discount to the NAV of Grayscale’s GBTC fund has fallen to around -40%. As...
Thirty-year old crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried was worth $16 billion. 94% of that was wiped out in just one day.
Sam Bankman-Fried saw nearly all of his net worth wiped out in a day. His crypto-exchange platform, FTX, was seemingly on the verge of collapse before Binance agreed to buy it on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried saw his next worth plunge 94% in one day, the largest drop ever for a billionaire,...
FTX Collapse: Elon Musk Takes on a Silicon Valley Powerhouse
The implosion, within a few days, of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange is a financial fiasco which has not yet revealed all its implications, collateral damage and accountabilities. FTX is a company which was valued at $32 billion in February and had emerged as the savior of crypto firms weakened by...
