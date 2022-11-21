ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
TheStreet

Crypto Billionaire Changpeng Zhao Says Fallen FTX Founder "Lied"

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao who attempted to bail out cryptocurrency exchange FTX less than a week ago is now calling its founder and former Chief Executive Officer a liar. After agreeing to bail out Sam Bankman-Fried and his company FTX on Nov. 8, Zhao reversed course the following day. He now believes that the former CEO lied and should receive the majority of the responsibility for the firm's meltdown.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
TheStreet

Billionaire Jack Dorsey to Investors: Trust No One in Crypto

Serial entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is an evangelist of bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency. Dorsey, who believes in the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies and the potential it offers, went so far as to change the name of his company Square to better reflect the strategic shift towards digital assets. The...
NBC Connecticut

Cryptocurrency Investor Says He Saw Serious ‘Red Flags' With FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried

In 2018, Dragonfly Capital was in discussions with Sam Bankman-Fried to invest millions in his quant trading firm, Alameda Research. Alex Pack, now managing partner of Hack VC, says he saw obvious "red flags" after conducting a due diligence review. The deal didn't go through and Pack says his experience foreshadowed recent revelations about Bankman-Fried.
Futurism

Coinbase May Be in Real Serious Trouble Now

Coinbase, the second largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is really feeling the pressure following the collapse of rival exchange FTX. The company's shares hit astonishing lows this week, sliding a whopping nine percent on Monday alone. Major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ether have also tumbled, with the former hitting two-year lows this week.
Clayton News Daily

FTX Collapse: Binance, Largest Crypto Exchange, Is Under Investigation

The FTX debacle is reverberating through the crypto industry and finance in general. The collapse of this crypto exchange, which in February was valued at $32 billion, shocked everyone. FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov. 11 because it ran out of cash to meet the demands of its...
thenewscrypto.com

Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall

Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
NEWSBTC

Grayscale Liquidation Could Unleash A Bitcoin Armageddon

The FTX Contagion effects do not even stop at the largest institutional Bitcoin product on the market, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). As a result of the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange, the discount to the NAV of Grayscale’s GBTC fund has fallen to around -40%. As...
TheStreet

FTX Collapse: Elon Musk Takes on a Silicon Valley Powerhouse

The implosion, within a few days, of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange is a financial fiasco which has not yet revealed all its implications, collateral damage and accountabilities. FTX is a company which was valued at $32 billion in February and had emerged as the savior of crypto firms weakened by...

