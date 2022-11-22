ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

The City of Malden (Official)

City Hosts Fellsmere Pond Tree Lighting

City Councillor-at-Large Craig Spadafora, Ward 3 Councillor Amanda Linehan, and Mayor Gary Christenson invite members of the public to Fellsmere Pond on Saturday, November 26, 2022 (Savin Street side) at 5 PM for the lighting of the Fellsmere Pond holiday tree, complete with music, hot chocolate, and a special visit from Santa! This annual community event is free and open to all. Come kick off the holiday season with cheer!
The City of Malden (Official)

Improved Lighting on Lincoln Commons

Mayor Gary Christenson joined Ward 7 Councillor Chris Simonelli as they surveyed the new LED lighting recently installed on Lincoln Commons on Cross Street. The project was initiated by Councillor Simonelli who upon listening to his constituents realized that there was an energy efficient way to make the park safer and brighter at night. The 32 new globes were installed utilizing LED lighting which will save the City money as well.
The City of Malden (Official)

Mayor Gary Christenson has issued the following statement

The recent antisemitic acts in surrounding communities and across the country are a call to action. Antisemitic incidents are up 48% in Massachusetts this year, a larger increase than the rest of New England and a much larger increase than the country overall. Although these recent incidents took place outside of Malden, we know that anti-Jewish sentiments and actions have no borders. I stand in solidarity with our Jewish neighbors in Malden and Jewish communities across the country in condemning these hateful and harmful acts.
The City of Malden (Official)

Malden’s Alert System is Being Updated

Malden is converting the system it uses for mass alerts (CodeRED) over to a new system that will be known as Malden Alerts. All residents must sign up to our new system to receive emergency alerts from the City of Malden as well as other notices we think will be important to you. These may include information on winter weather, parking, traffic, roadwork, voting, public health, and public safety as well as other City alerts.
The City of Malden (Official)

The City of Malden (Official)

Local News, Information Articles, Stories & Announcements.

 https://www.cityofmalden.org/

