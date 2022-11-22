The recent antisemitic acts in surrounding communities and across the country are a call to action. Antisemitic incidents are up 48% in Massachusetts this year, a larger increase than the rest of New England and a much larger increase than the country overall. Although these recent incidents took place outside of Malden, we know that anti-Jewish sentiments and actions have no borders. I stand in solidarity with our Jewish neighbors in Malden and Jewish communities across the country in condemning these hateful and harmful acts.

MALDEN, MA ・ 23 DAYS AGO