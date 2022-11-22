Read full article on original website
City Hosts Fellsmere Pond Tree Lighting
City Councillor-at-Large Craig Spadafora, Ward 3 Councillor Amanda Linehan, and Mayor Gary Christenson invite members of the public to Fellsmere Pond on Saturday, November 26, 2022 (Savin Street side) at 5 PM for the lighting of the Fellsmere Pond holiday tree, complete with music, hot chocolate, and a special visit from Santa! This annual community event is free and open to all. Come kick off the holiday season with cheer!
Malden Opens Applications for Resident Roles in City Climate Projects
Mayor Gary Christenson is pleased to announce the opening of applications for two opportunities for residents to engage in Malden’s ongoing work to address the impacts of climate change in our city. The first is for the Climate Action Plan Steering Committee. This application will be open from today...
Improved Lighting on Lincoln Commons
Mayor Gary Christenson joined Ward 7 Councillor Chris Simonelli as they surveyed the new LED lighting recently installed on Lincoln Commons on Cross Street. The project was initiated by Councillor Simonelli who upon listening to his constituents realized that there was an energy efficient way to make the park safer and brighter at night. The 32 new globes were installed utilizing LED lighting which will save the City money as well.
Malden Civil Air Patrol, Boston Cadet Squadron Cadets Promoted
This past Veterans Day, Mayor Gary Christensen recognized the promotions of three Malden residents and Civil Air Patrol, Boston Cadet Squadron Cadets: Artemijs “AJ” Jumutcs, Hailey Tran, and Sophie Tran. Sophie is promoted to her first rank, Cadet-Airman, Hailey received her first promotion to a Non-Commissioned Officer rank,...
Mayor Gary Christenson has issued the following statement
The recent antisemitic acts in surrounding communities and across the country are a call to action. Antisemitic incidents are up 48% in Massachusetts this year, a larger increase than the rest of New England and a much larger increase than the country overall. Although these recent incidents took place outside of Malden, we know that anti-Jewish sentiments and actions have no borders. I stand in solidarity with our Jewish neighbors in Malden and Jewish communities across the country in condemning these hateful and harmful acts.
Malden’s Alert System is Being Updated
Malden is converting the system it uses for mass alerts (CodeRED) over to a new system that will be known as Malden Alerts. All residents must sign up to our new system to receive emergency alerts from the City of Malden as well as other notices we think will be important to you. These may include information on winter weather, parking, traffic, roadwork, voting, public health, and public safety as well as other City alerts.
