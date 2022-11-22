Nobody loves leggings like your beloved Women's Health editors. They've been there for us through workouts, brunch dates, movie marathons, countless WFH calls, and even girls nights out. If you're anything like us, chances are that you can never have too many. And, nothing hits home like a solid pair of high-waisted leggings with pockets. Those two features are practically essentials. Take it from us that nobody does it as well as Amazon's bestselling leggings that have garnered over 30,000 positive reviews.

