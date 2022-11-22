Abused Womanby Darlene Lancer (Affiliate links benefit author if a puchase is made) Narcissists don't really love themselves. Actually, they're driven by shame. It's the idealized image of themselves, which they convince themselves they embody, that they admire. But deep down, narcissists feel the gap between the façade they show the world and their shame-based self. They work hard to avoid feeling that shame. This gap is true for other codependents, as well, but a narcissist uses destructive defense mechanisms that damage relationships and their loved ones' self-esteem.

25 DAYS AGO