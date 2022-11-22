Read full article on original website
Identifying the Signs of Narcissistic Abuse
Abused Womanby Darlene Lancer (Affiliate links benefit author if a puchase is made) Narcissists don't really love themselves. Actually, they're driven by shame. It's the idealized image of themselves, which they convince themselves they embody, that they admire. But deep down, narcissists feel the gap between the façade they show the world and their shame-based self. They work hard to avoid feeling that shame. This gap is true for other codependents, as well, but a narcissist uses destructive defense mechanisms that damage relationships and their loved ones' self-esteem.
Opinion: The mind games of narcissists, explained in plain English
Narcissistic triangulation is when your partner has a limited amount of narcissistic supply or has suffered a narcissistic injury. Often, they'll even bring in a third party to validate their point of view. They'll also send you photos to keep you in the game. Narcissistic triangulation can be confusing and frustrating, but there are some things you can do to deal with it.
Signs that are jealous even of their own shadow
HThere are those who say that love and jealousy go hand in hand. Theories aside, the fact is that some signs of uncontrolled jealousy are noticed. See below who are jealous of the Zodiacs, according to an article from the Metro World News portal:. 1st Pisces (February 20 – March...
Opinion: Victims in Abusive Relationship Will Say Certain Phrases
People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. When I was younger I was guilty of this behavior, as my partner was abusive. As time went on, my reality became harder and harder to hide. The happiness I claimed to be feeling was questioned because I could barely smile. When I tried spending time with friends, my phone would blow up with calls from my controlling ex-boyfriend.
Narcissists and housework
A partner with narcissism will try to manipulate and criticize you into doing all the housework. Here’s how to handle it. Splitting housework can be tricky even among the most easy-going of partners. After all, we all come to the table with certain expectations, habits, priorities, and energy levels.
Opinion: Psychological Tactics Can Disarm A Narcissist
The majority of advice for when you have a Narcissist in your life is that you need to cut them out and go no contact. I believe that this is applicable when leaving an abuser if the situation permits.
An EMDR therapist who has treated trauma for 18 years shares her 11 most important pieces of advice
EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization Therapy) is one of the leading treatments for PTSD and trauma. The 8-prong treatment plan involves identifying and working through distressing memories. The treatment can be difficult, but the results can be highly effective. Marisol Solarte-Erlacher is a licensed psychotherapist and consultant who has worked with...
Opinion: Make A Narcissist Leave You Alone By Enforcing Strict Boundaries
Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and you want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates and they aren’t leaving you alone no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.
Opinion: How to accept that your relationshIp is over
You can learn to let go of someone you love and move on after a breakup, just like I did. This article is based on personal experience and information sourced from reputable medical websites, which are cited within the story.
Opinion: Indications Of Post-Narcissist Stress Disorder
The addiction ran deep and the moment he walked out of the door it felt like my whole body was burning. I screamed for him the loudest I had ever screamed for anyone even though I knew that he was gone. He had discarded me, he had lied to me, he had just used me.
Medical and psychological research offers an in-depth look into gaslighting and the gaslighter mentality
Psychologists explain how to deal with gaslighting and raise your self-esteem in the process. **This article is based on information sourced from psychological, medical, and scientific websites, which are cited throughout the story**
How to Stabilize Emotions in Difficult Conversations
Emotions can support or spoil the chance to achieve a satisfying outcome in a conversation, even more than your words. You can't stop emotional reactions, but you can choose what to feel next. Before you engage in a conversation, determine one or two emotions you want to remember to feel...
8 often-overlooked signs of autism that are most common in women, according to specialists
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is more difficult to identify in women than it is in men. This is because diagnostic criteria for autism was historically created with men in mind. Below, we've outlined the signs of autism in women and people assigned female at birth. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is...
The Positive Role of Negative Emotions
Negative emotions are an essential part of being human. They are like a compass, providing guidance when things feel wrong. Suppressing your negative emotions will only make them shout louder. Acknowledge them to give them less power. Acknowledge your negative emotion with "I feel..." rather than "I am ..." This...
Is Your Attachment Anxiety Messing With Your Memory?
A new study uncovered that anxiously attached individuals falsify memories far more than the average person. People with anxious attachment styles are also more likely to get facts wrong about everyday social situations. Researchers suggested that moving toward a more secure attachment style can positively affect memory processes. A new...
Why Relationships Fail
Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
Gratitude Can Lift You Up, Even When You’re Down
Gratitude encompasses many practices, including appreciation, graciousness, optimism, recognizing the positive, and looking for silver linings. Feeling pessimistic or overwhelmed indicates a negative focus, which can bring a person further down. Countering habits of negative thinking requires addressing any roadblocks, such as one's history, challenges, and beliefs about optimism. Practicing...
Coping During The Holidays
Clinical psychologist Jacqueline Jones McKinney, Ph.D., offers suggestions on how to process seasonal depression amid family gatherings. Affectionate get-togethers are considered traditional during any holiday season—but between fall and winter, these gatherings are based upon religious and other observances that center around family celebrations. While for many of us, the occasions are joyous, for some folks, a mental health struggle can become heightened during this time of year.
The Evolution of ADHD
Psychologists have long debated whether ADHD is a deficit or a distinct cognitive style. A recent review of the evidence suggests that ADHD traits might have helped early humans. This evidence should prompt us to consider how we can change our educational systems to benefit, rather than hinder, this cognitive...
What Is Post Traumatic Relationship Syndrome?
Also called relationship PTSD, post traumatic relationship syndrome (with the acronym PTRS) is the occurrence of being impacted by the trauma of a relationship. It differs from standard PTSD in that avoidant coping is less common, and it's more common to cope through emotions. That means that it's more likely for a person to deal directly with their emotions from PTRS, versus try to ignore or suppress them with PTSD.
