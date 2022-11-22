Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
Related
kptv.com
Hunter finds dead man in Lane Co., police investigating
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A hunter found the body of a man on Sunday in Lane County, northwest of Noti, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the scene north of Highway 126, near Wacker Point Road, which is also known as BLM 17-7-22 Road.
oregontoday.net
Suspicious Vehicle at Walton, Nov. 25
Deputies are seeking information regarding a vehicle that was abandoned at the Walton Post Office on Hwy. 126W on or around Monday 11/21/22. The vehicle is a dark gray or blue GMC Envoy SUV bearing OR Plate #682JKZ. Anyone with information about this vehicle is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-682-4167.
kezi.com
Springfield Police investigate shooting that left one person dead; witnesses recall what happened
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Springfield police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning that left one person dead and another injured. According to Springfield Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting at Bobbi's VIP Room at 1195 Main St. at 2:37 a.m. on November 22. Police said that on arrival, they found one man had been shot and was laying in the parking lot, and learned that another man had been shot but was already taken to a nearby hospital. Police said medics from Eugene Springfield Fire shortly arrived to provide aid to the victim in the parking lot, but the victim had already passed away. Police say the other person who was shot is in stable condition.
kcfmradio.com
Standoff Ends Peaceably; Agressive Coyotes; LCSO Looking for Information on Abandoned Vehicle; Caregiver Month Recognized
A brief standoff with a possibly armed subject Wednesday at a Florence apartment complex disrupted things for a few hours. Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies had information that a man wanted by the Oregon State Parole Board was at an apartment at the 43rd Street Apartments. Deputies also had information that 39-year old Justin Martinez may have been armed, so the Sherrif’s Special Response Team was called in at 10:45 Wednesday morning to make the arrest. According to spokesman Sgt. Tom Speldrich Martinez initially refused to exit the apartment, but after nearly four hours he surrendered and was taken into custody at 3:30 PM without incident. Martinez was also wanted on a Florence Municipal Court warrant. Troopers with the Oregon State Police and Florence Police officers assisted.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Nov. 25
On Sunday 11/20/22, Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Wacker Point Rd. northwest of Noti after receiving reports that a hunter had located a deceased person in the woods. Wacker Point Rd. is located north of Hwy. 126 and is also known as the BLM 17-7-22 Rd. Deputies responded and identified the deceased person to be a white male in his 30’s. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. If you have any information about this case or traveled on Wacker Point Rd. on Friday 11/18/22 through Sunday 11/20/22, please contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-682-4167.
KVAL
Deputies seek information about suspicious vehicle abandoned at Walton Post Office
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office is seeking information from the public in regards to a vehicle that was abandoned at the Walton Post Office on Highway 126W. Deputies say the vehicle, a dark gray or blue GMC Envoy SUV, was abandoned at the post office...
kpic
Springfield Police: Fatal adult club shooting stemmed from dispute
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say a dispute at Bobbi's VIP Room led to a shooting that ended with one man dead in the parking lot. Two men were shot at Bobbi's VIP at 1195 Main Street at about 2:30 a.m. Police say officers arrived to find one man in the parking lot and learned another had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
kezi.com
Deceased man found in woods; LCSO investigating
NOTI, Ore. – After a body was found in the woods, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for individuals who might have been in the area recently to come forward with any information about suspicious activity. According to the LCSO, they showed up to an area of...
kezi.com
Family of Eugene man found in storm drain hunt for their own answers
EUGENE, Ore. -- While police have ruled it a tragic accident, the family of a man found dead in a storm drain on November 8 is still searching for answers. The family identified him as 65-year-old George Serna Jr., who served several tours of duty in the United States Marine Corps before retiring.
kezi.com
Investigation underway after early-morning stabbing, Douglas County deputies say
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A man is in stable condition after being stabbed during a disturbance on Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the DCSO, 911 dispatchers received a call just after midnight on November 22 of a man who had been stabbed in a fight at a home on Joseph Street in Roseburg. Deputies said they and emergency medical personnel arrived to find Raymond Latre, 51, had been stabbed in the lower abdomen by a person deputies said he knew. Latre was reportedly taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, and is now in stable condition.
KDRV
OSP: human remains include skull in a backpack along Interstate 5
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon State Police say tonight they are investigating human remains found near Interstate 5 in Marion County. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report tonight says its troopers responded to a suspicious object found by an Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 260 Monday morning.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident, Lane Co., Nov. 24
On November 22, 2022 just prior to 5:45am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a head-on traffic crash on Prairie Rd. near Maxwell Rd. in Eugene. Medics responded and determined that the driver of one of the involved vehicles, 23-year old Eddie Lloyd Jenks of Fall Creek, had died. Preliminary investigation revealed that the1999 Pontiac Sunfire driven by Jenks had been traveling southbound on Prairie Rd. when it failed to negotiate a curve. The Sunfire crossed into the oncoming northbound lane where it struck a 2010 Ford F150 pickup driven by 58-year old Harvey James Arnold of Eugene. Evidence at the scene indicated that Jenks was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
KVAL
Eugene Police seeks ID of people who may have witnessed homicide on LTD bus
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the two individuals in the attached photographs. "These two people are possible witnesses to the homicide which occurred on the LTD bus on November 19, 2022," EPD stated. If you know either of the people...
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concerns
The Lane Transit District Board of Directors met Nov. 16, 2022.Photo byLane Transit District. Days before a deadly assault on an EmX bus, the LTD board was warned about the potential for danger. During public comment at the board meeting Nov. 16, a member of the Southeast Neighbors Transportation Committee spoke up.
nbc16.com
Sheriff: Roseburg man in stable condition after being stabbed during altercation
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was stabbed during a disturbance Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. 911 Dispatchers received a call shortly after midnight Tuesday of a man who had been stabbed while engaged in a physical altercation at a residence in the 3000-block of Joseph Street in Roseburg.
kcfmradio.com
State Police and Lane County Sheriffs Converge on Siuslaw Dunes Apartments
State Police and Lane County Sheriffs Converge on Siuslaw Dunes Apartments. Early today the Oregon State Police with assistance from the Lane County Sheriff’s Department swat team converged upon the Siuslaw dunes apartments on 43rd and highway 101. There was no official information coming from authorities as to the reason for the swell of law enforcement in the area, but Florence Police Chief John Pitcher did share that he did not believe that the public was in danger, but that Oregon State police were conducting the scene and he was not at liberty to divulge any information until it was cleared by OSP troopers on the scene. By about 3:40 this afternoon the area was cleared out with the exception of two vehicles, one osp and one Lane County sheriff deputy. Coast radio is awaiting official word on the operation and we expect to know more later this evening or tomorrow morning.
wholecommunity.news
After brief standoff, man surrenders to LCSO
Warrant Service- Justin Martinez, 39. was reported Nov. 23 at around 10:30 a.m. to be at the Siuslaw Dunes Apartments in Florence, on 43rd west of the Oregon Coast Highway. Martinez had confirmed warrants for his arrest out of the Oregon State Parole Board and Florence Municipal Court. Due to...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT, CITED FOR TRAFFIC OFFENSE
A Roseburg man was jailed for a warrant and cited for a traffic offense, by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said just after 2:45 p.m. an officer stopped the man’s vehicle near the corner of Northwest Stewart Parkway and Northwest Harvey Avenue for a minor traffic violation.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT CITED FOR OFFENSIVE LITTERING
A transient was cited for offensive littering by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said at about 10:00 a.m. the 28-year old was contacted at her camp along the river bank near the old bike jumps in Gaddis Park. She was given a citation due to the condition of the camp.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY
Roseburg Police jailed a transient for a previous alleged burglary, late Monday night. An RPD report said shortly before 11:00 p.m. the 24-year old was located in the area of Southeast Stephens Street near Southeast Mosher Avenue. She was a suspect in the incident which occurred on Sunday at a property in the 1400 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The transient was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. She was detained without bail.
Comments / 0