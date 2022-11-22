Read full article on original website
hollandsfj.us
Lucas Canine Care hosts holiday adoption special
In the spirit of giving, Lucas County Canine Care and Control is hosting an adoption special to support Toys for Tots. Through November 30, the fee to adopt dogs and puppies is being waived with the donation of new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots program. The adoption fee,...
Pancreatic Cancer Awareness month | BG family tells their story so others know the signs
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Bovia family from Bowling Green is to hockey what turkey is to Thanksgiving; you can't have one without the other. On a Friday night during Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, the entire Bovia family was downtown at the Huntington Center for the Toledo Walleye's Hockey Fights Cancer Night.
13abc.com
Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
Food truck owner feeding fellow Toledoans for free on Thanksgiving
TOLEDO, Ohio — This Thanksgiving, a Toledo chef is making the day of nearly 1,500 people... literally. Keith Henry, the owner of O'Henrys Kitchen OnWheels, is cooking for those in need of a holiday dinner. "As long as everybody is happy, I'm happy," Henry said. Henry and around 25...
toledo.com
Walk Back in Time and Experience – “A Night in Bethlehem” Toledo church hosts real-life Christmas experience
TOLEDO – See the live animals in the stable, touch the pottery and woven fabrics, hear the music and feel the excitement of a special baby’s birth when Hope Lutheran Church hosts “A Night in Bethlehem,” Dec. 10-11 from 1-4:30 p.m. each day. The public is...
fcnews.org
Parade helps kick off holiday fun
Holiday festivities in Wauseon kick off on Saturday with the Christmas Marketplace from 4-6:30 p.m. downtown on Fulton Street. So far there are approximately 10 vendors that will be offering Christmas crafts and décor and homemade holiday baked goods for sale. Wauseon’s annual Christmas Parade will kick off Saturday...
presspublications.com
Penta Career Center Outstanding Alumni recognized
Penta Career Center has selected six former students as recipients of the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Award. The alumni were recognized during a special evening banquet at Penta on Nov. 10. Each year, the Outstanding Alumni Award is bestowed upon individuals who have completed a career-technical training program at Penta and...
wktn.com
Dog Tags on Sale Starting December 1
The 2023 Dog Tags will be sold starting Thursday December 1, 2022. Every dog three months of age and older must have a dog license. The fee is $20, but if an application is not filed and the fee is paid on or before January 31, 2023, then a penalty of $20 will be assessed.
kisswtlz.com
Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Help Mentally Ill Woman Return Home
An Ohio woman is returning home after police in Huron County found and helped her this week. Police say the 50-year-old woman from Columbus struggles with mental health issues and was last seen in Ohio last Friday. On Sunday, a Huron County plow driver saw a white car parked along M-25 in Lake Township and asked the woman to move it, so she did. However, the plow driver returned the following day and noticed the vehicle still in the spot the woman moved it to and contacted police. A sheriff’s deputy conducted an initial search of some nearby cottages but found nothing out of the ordinary.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 10-17
Haley S. McGue, 30, Columbus Grove, was granted credit for an additional four days off her sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult detention facility. She was incarcerated on a community control violation. Alex J. Kujawski, Leipsic, was granted a divorce from Chenoa L. Kujawski, Leipsic. They were...
toledo.com
Find Groceries from Around the Globe in Toledo, Ohio
With temperatures cooling and holiday gatherings around the corner, ‘tis the season to enjoy more time in the kitchen. You could cook the same old dishes but why not try something new? Right here in Toledo we have dozens of grocery stores featuring delicious ingredients from around the globe!
Dozens gather for 5k in honor of BGSU student killed in crash
While school is closed for the holidays, hundreds gathered outside Firelands High School near Oberlin as a way to support one of their own.
Crews anticipate it may take days to fully extinguish Thursday morning barn fires in Morenci
MORENCI, Mich. — Fire departments from both sides of the state line are tackling a barn fire Thursday morning in Morenci. The fire fully engulfed two barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road. The Morenci Fire Department responded to the fire at 5:30 a.m. and...
hometownstations.com
BGSU senior, Findlay native donates potentially life-saving blood stem cells to woman with leukemia
Press Release from Bowling Green State University: BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – A Bowling Green State University senior is creating public good after recently discovering that he was a blood stem cell match for a woman living with leukemia. Late one night in January, Dylan Coleman was scrolling through TikTok...
13abc.com
Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
13abc.com
Toledo woman charged with stabbing one woman, holding another ‘hostage’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is in jail facing charges of felonious assault and kidnapping. Authorities say Michelle McIntire, 48, assaulted two separate victims early Thursday morning. According to the criminal complaint, McIntire stabbed the victim multiple times with a box cutter at a home on the 1800...
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Twenty-One
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on November 15 and returned indictments against 21 individuals. Those indicted include:. Robert L. Barker, 45, of Bryan was indicted for Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, also a third-degree felony. Barker is charged with possessing and/or using methamphetamine as well as trying to destroy or conceal evidence on or about October 29.
hollandsfj.us
Commissioners approve cost estimate for Airport Hwy. path
At the November 15 meeting, the Lucas County commissioners approved the plans, specifications and cost estimate for the installation of a sidepath on Airport Highway at I-475 in Springfield Township. Michael Stormer, chief deputy engineer, said they are estimating the cost to be $380,000. “The project will enhance the safety...
WTOL-TV
Morenci barn fire Thanksgiving morning
The fire sparked Thursday morning at two adjacent barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road in Lenawee County. Fourteen departments responded.
thevillagereporter.com
STRYKER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Riverside Greens Golf Course Owner Thanks Council For 46 Year Relationship
ROB ROSEBROOK … In attendance at the November 21, 2022 Stryker Village Council was longtime owner of Riverside Greens Golf Course Rob Rosebrook. He was there to say thank you and to share his thoughts on the future of the relationship between the village and the new owner of the golf course property. Listening attentively are council member Sean Ingram, Village Solicitor Kevin Whitlock, and council member Dusty Potter on left of table, and on right are council members Vicki Cameron, Dave Benner and Nick Wlasiuk. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
