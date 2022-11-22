ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, CO

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction Nightmare Intersection Goes Bye-Bye

You've probably wasted a measurable percentage of your life waiting at this Grand Junction, Colorado intersection. Well, the dilemma is now a thing of the past. After months (or has it been years?) of construction on North Avenue, one improvement makes for a major leap for mankind. Trying To Attempt...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Gephardt Daily

Second county issues alert on woman ten days missing now

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. Nov. 26 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Following an initial missing person alert by Utah officials last week, Colorado authorities this week issued new details on a 70-year-old woman missing since Nov. 15. “The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has obtained photos from the Dollar General in Fruita...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

‘The scariest drug I’ve encountered:’ How Eagle County’s drug task force is working to combat transport of fentanyl on I-70

Fentanyl remains a major concern among law enforcement and community members as overdose deaths in Colorado and across the country have risen significantly. The Denver Post reported that in the five-year span between 2017 and 2021, the number of fentanyl deaths in Colorado has “increased more than tenfold” from 81 to 900. Local law enforcement officials said this trend has continued throughout 2022.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

First of two snowmakers arriving in the state tonight.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The dry and sunny conditions we have experienced over the past week have changed today. For most of the Western Slope, we started the day with sunshine and clear skies before cloud cover began to move towards the afternoon hours and will continue to be persistent throughout the remainder of the day. The next major story that changes the dry conditions is the snow.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Aspen Daily News

Investigation reveals Colorado State Patrol sergeant changed reports

A Fruita-based Colorado State Patrol sergeant is no longer employed by CSP after an internal investigation found at least 13 instances of altering subordinates’ reports over the past two years. Sgt. Aaron Laing formerly oversaw CSP’s Smuggling, Trafficking and Interdiction unit in Fruita. Speaking to The Daily Sentinel,...
FRUITA, CO
Aspen Daily News

Local news in brief, Nov. 24

Two Carbondale residents died as a result of a Cattle Creek Road single-car crash on Friday, according to the Garfield County Coroner’s Office. A news release identifies the deceased as Lana Jeffryes, 56, and Amanda Toft-David, 40. The coroner’s office was dispatched to the 6.5-mile marker of Cattle Creek...
CARBONDALE, CO
cpr.org

Grand Junction LBGTQ community gathering to mourn Club Q shooting

Another vigil will be held in Grand Junction this weekend for the victims of the Club Q shooting, with organizers inviting people to gather at Charlie Dwellington’s at 8pm Saturday. The pub, which often hosts LGBTQ-friendly events, is considered the Western Slope city’s unofficial gay bar. The event...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

First significant November snowmaker of this year to arrive next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today has stayed roughly the same as this week, with sunshine, dry conditions, and temperatures remaining in the forty-degree range. The high temperature in Grand Junction reached 49, while Montrose stayed at 45. We will continue to have clear skies throughout the overnight hours as temperatures will remain in the mid to lower 20s for Grand Junction and Montrose.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Snow returns next week after a dry weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve made it through Thanksgiving. The sunny, seasonably-cool weather will hold on through this weekend for the Black Friday sales and the big kickoff of the shopping season - even if the sun is filtered by clouds at times. This evening will be clear....
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Canyon View Vineyard Church gives out Holiday Meals

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — With Thanksgiving coming up tomorrow, local organizations are making sure they do everything they can for those in need. Each year, Canyon View Vineyard Church and the Salvation Army provide meals for those in need of a Thanksgiving dinner. This evening, Volunteers from across the Western Slope are distributing more […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Midnight shooting leaves one dead, no arrests made

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that a shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. that morning at an address on 16 Road. Upon arriving, deputies say they discovered a man who had been shot multiple times. Police say that the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

