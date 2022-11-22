Read full article on original website
Grand Junction Nightmare Intersection Goes Bye-Bye
You've probably wasted a measurable percentage of your life waiting at this Grand Junction, Colorado intersection. Well, the dilemma is now a thing of the past. After months (or has it been years?) of construction on North Avenue, one improvement makes for a major leap for mankind. Trying To Attempt...
Grand Junction’s North Avenue Signs Present a Conundrum
Have you seen the new signs in the medians along North Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado? These may present a problem when it comes to the laws of physics. Some prevent making a left turn onto North Avenue. Then again, they seem to prevent right turns as well. The Intersection...
KJCT8
Mesa County leaders will consider whether to make it illegal to camp on county-owned property.
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - They’ll consider a proposed ordinance next week. Officials say they need this law to protect people’s health and property. We showed you pictures of a homeless camp workers cleaned up earlier this month. The cost is estimated at $10,000. Deputies found seven separate...
adventure.com
How five Colorado towns voted to make tourist dollars benefit locals
Voters in Colorado have elected to try new taxes to spread the wealth from tourism. The new policies seek to address the housing crisis—which has been driven by the boom of tourism in the area over recent years. In the Western US, voters are making it clear that communities...
Gephardt Daily
Second county issues alert on woman ten days missing now
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. Nov. 26 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Following an initial missing person alert by Utah officials last week, Colorado authorities this week issued new details on a 70-year-old woman missing since Nov. 15. “The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has obtained photos from the Dollar General in Fruita...
‘The scariest drug I’ve encountered:’ How Eagle County’s drug task force is working to combat transport of fentanyl on I-70
Fentanyl remains a major concern among law enforcement and community members as overdose deaths in Colorado and across the country have risen significantly. The Denver Post reported that in the five-year span between 2017 and 2021, the number of fentanyl deaths in Colorado has “increased more than tenfold” from 81 to 900. Local law enforcement officials said this trend has continued throughout 2022.
KJCT8
First of two snowmakers arriving in the state tonight.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The dry and sunny conditions we have experienced over the past week have changed today. For most of the Western Slope, we started the day with sunshine and clear skies before cloud cover began to move towards the afternoon hours and will continue to be persistent throughout the remainder of the day. The next major story that changes the dry conditions is the snow.
Aspen Daily News
Investigation reveals Colorado State Patrol sergeant changed reports
A Fruita-based Colorado State Patrol sergeant is no longer employed by CSP after an internal investigation found at least 13 instances of altering subordinates’ reports over the past two years. Sgt. Aaron Laing formerly oversaw CSP’s Smuggling, Trafficking and Interdiction unit in Fruita. Speaking to The Daily Sentinel,...
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Nov. 24
Two Carbondale residents died as a result of a Cattle Creek Road single-car crash on Friday, according to the Garfield County Coroner’s Office. A news release identifies the deceased as Lana Jeffryes, 56, and Amanda Toft-David, 40. The coroner’s office was dispatched to the 6.5-mile marker of Cattle Creek...
Long-Delayed New Cracker Barrel Opening Finally Announced
Residents were having their doubts. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KissElPaso.com and GJSentinel.com.
kjzz.com
Officials searching for missing Colorado woman believed to be in Utah
CISCO, Utah (KUTV) — Grand County deputies said a missing woman from Colorado may be in eastern Utah. They said Melissa Gonzales of Grand Junction, Colorado, was last seen on Nov. 15 in Grand Junction. Officials said she is approximately 70 years old, 100 lbs and 5"01." She was...
cpr.org
Grand Junction LBGTQ community gathering to mourn Club Q shooting
Another vigil will be held in Grand Junction this weekend for the victims of the Club Q shooting, with organizers inviting people to gather at Charlie Dwellington’s at 8pm Saturday. The pub, which often hosts LGBTQ-friendly events, is considered the Western Slope city’s unofficial gay bar. The event...
Why Grand Junction’s Panda Express Hasn’t Opened Yet
Grand Junction, Colorado residents went to social media expressing their desire for this chain restaurant, and for a while, it appeared as though we were going to get it in 2022. According to the City of Grand Junction development site, the application for this restaurant was submitted and approved some...
KJCT8
Coroner: Women killed in single-vehicle crash near Carbondale were friends
CARBONDALE, Colo. (KJCT) - Two Carbondale residents who were killed in a single-car crash near the 6.5 mile mark of Cattle Creek Road on the evening of Nov. 18 have been identified. The Garfield County Coroner’s office reports being dispatched to the area of the crash at around 9:30 that...
KJCT8
First significant November snowmaker of this year to arrive next week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today has stayed roughly the same as this week, with sunshine, dry conditions, and temperatures remaining in the forty-degree range. The high temperature in Grand Junction reached 49, while Montrose stayed at 45. We will continue to have clear skies throughout the overnight hours as temperatures will remain in the mid to lower 20s for Grand Junction and Montrose.
The 12 Highest-Rated Grand Junction, Colorado Hair Salons According to Yelp
Want to find the best places in Grand Junction for the latest styles? One option is to see what Yelp reviews have to say about the salons that are open in your area. We're happy to report you'll find plenty of places here in town that want to help you look great and have received 5 stars. This means lots of great choices.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Crash victims identified in double-fatality wreck that occurred outside Carbondale last week
Two Carbondale women were killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Cattle Creek Road north of Carbondale late the night of Nov. 17, and which has been under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol and Garfield County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Robert Glassmire confirmed Wednesday that Lana Jeffryes, 56,...
nbc11news.com
Snow returns next week after a dry weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve made it through Thanksgiving. The sunny, seasonably-cool weather will hold on through this weekend for the Black Friday sales and the big kickoff of the shopping season - even if the sun is filtered by clouds at times. This evening will be clear....
Canyon View Vineyard Church gives out Holiday Meals
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — With Thanksgiving coming up tomorrow, local organizations are making sure they do everything they can for those in need. Each year, Canyon View Vineyard Church and the Salvation Army provide meals for those in need of a Thanksgiving dinner. This evening, Volunteers from across the Western Slope are distributing more […]
KJCT8
Midnight shooting leaves one dead, no arrests made
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that a shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. that morning at an address on 16 Road. Upon arriving, deputies say they discovered a man who had been shot multiple times. Police say that the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
