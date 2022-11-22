Read full article on original website
Related
kvnutalk
Study finds Utah among states coping with property value escalation – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY — With the Nov. 30 property tax deadline fast approaching, Utahns are justified in feeling the pinch of escalating home values. That’s because Utah is one of the top ten states where homes have gained the most value in the past year, according to a recent nationwide study of real estate values.
kvnutalk
Center Street Christmas Parade 2022 – Cache Valley Daily
Photos by Robert K. Scott / Additional information about Robert’s work (or inquiries about purchasing his photos) can be found at rscott.smugmug.com. Photo Gallery sponsored by The Logo Shop, your source for teams, businesses and booster clubs. http://welogostuff.mypromohq.com/. Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow...
kvnutalk
16-year-old confesses over Instagram to fatal shooting, Pennsylvania police say
A Pennsylvania teen has been charged with murder after he allegedly confessed over Instagram to fatally shooting another child, according to police. The Bensalem Police Department received a 911 call Friday afternoon about a possible homicide, with the caller detailing an Instagram video chat she received from a friend, according to a police press release.
Comments / 0