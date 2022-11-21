Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
Business Insider
We're nowhere near a market bottom and stocks won't hit a low until the yield curve improves and the Fed stops tightening, top economist David Rosenberg says
We're nowhere near a market bottom, economist David Rosenberg told CNBC. He pointed to the inverted yield curve and continued Fed tightening, which both prevent stocks from hitting a low. Rosenberg has been a loud critic of the Fed's aggressive rate hikes to kill inflation, calling a recession a "sure...
The US economy will tip into a 'mild' recession next year as the Fed winds down rate hikes - but a hard landing could be coming, JPMorgan says
The Fed's tightening campaign will continue, with 100 basis points more remaining until March, JPMorgan analysts wrote. The Fed's moves will tip the economy into a mild recession in 2023, they predicted. Inflation could ease further, though more than a million jobs could be lost as unemployment rises toward 5%.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold falls on Fed rate hike prospects, bound for weekly dip
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday and were bound for a weekly dip following indications from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that more interest rate hikes were due as the bank seeks to lower inflation. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,755.15 per ounce by 10:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT), set...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Business Insider
The Fed's own economists are sounding the recession alarm — and warning that more interest-rate hikes could tank the US economy
The Federal Reserve's staff economists said there's a major risk of a US recession next year. They flagged tepid consumer spending, foreign headwinds, and tighter financial conditions. The economists join a long line of experts warning the US is headed for a painful downturn. The Federal Reserve's own economists have...
kitco.com
Federal Reserve minutes may show mixed opinions amidst its members
Federal Reserve officials have a wide spectrum of opinions on what to do about inflation that continues to run exceedingly hot. Speaking with CNBC’s Closing Bell, Loretta Mester, Cleveland’s Federal Reserve President said that the pace of rate hikes could be slowed, but inflation figures were not yet convincing enough to stop the hikes entirely.
Bank of Canada says higher interest rates still needed to tame inflation
OTTAWA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Inflation in Canada remains too strong, and higher interest rates will be needed to cool the overheating economy, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in testimony at the House of Commons on Wednesday.
The dollar's dominance has peaked now that inflation is falling and Fed tightening has been priced in, State Street strategist says
The US dollar has jumped 12% this year, led higher by Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. But the greenback now looks "extremely overvalued," according to a State Street macro strategist. Dwyfor Evans said, "the worst is over as far as inflation is concerned… and the tightening of policy by the...
Investors should cash in gains from the recent stock surge because a recession looms if the Fed doesn't pivot, JPMorgan says
The stock market's rally since the October CPI report is an opportunity for investors to trim equity exposure, according to JPMorgan. The bank said despite the upside move in stocks, an economic recession remains a real possibility if the Fed doesn't pivot. "The disinflation wave could be much quicker and...
NBC New York
Insana: The ‘7% Solution' on Interest Rates Could Come Back to Haunt the Federal Reserve
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard suggested on Thursday that the central bank might have to raise short-term interest rates as high as 7% to ensure that inflation goes away. Once again, Bullard and other Fed officials say that the central bank cannot repeat the policy errors of the...
Business Insider
The Fed's last rate hike will come in January, but stocks will still be under pressure from dismal earnings in 2023, Morgan Stanley strategist says
The Fed could stop hiking rates as soon as January of next year, according to Morgan Stanley's Andrew Sheets. Sheets pointed to evidence of falling inflation, though he noted central bankers would likely keep monitoring the economy after pausing rate hikes. But while investors are hoping a pause could spark...
Europe will need to face higher interest rates as a potential recession won't be enough to bring down inflation on its own, ECB President Christine Lagarde says
Policy makers at the European Central Bank "expect to raise rates further," said President Christine Lagarde on Friday. The ECB has already been raising rates at a record pace with inflation "too high" in the euro area. Policymakers reportedly may decide to slow the pace of rate hikes at the...
CNBC
New Zealand delivers its biggest-ever rate hike; Singapore inflation eased in October
Shares in the Asia-Pacific are mixed Wednesday after U.S. stocks rose overnight and New Zealand's central bank delivered a 75 basis point hike, the biggest rate hike ever in the central bank's history. Singapore's latest inflation data showed some easing in October on an annualized basis. The NZX 50 index...
Dollar extends losses as Fed minutes signal slower rate hikes
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar extended losses on Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting supported the view that the central bank would downshift and raise rates in smaller steps from its December meeting.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX jump as Fed signals slower rate hikes; c.bank decisions eyed
Nov 24 (Reuters) - An index of emerging market stocks jumped 1.2% on Thursday and currencies were on track to mark their best day in two weeks after less-hawkish minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting lifted hopes of slower interest rate hikes. Malaysian assets popped after opposition...
US stocks slump as Fed officials see more rate hikes in the pipeline to tame inflation
US stocks fell Thursday as central bank officials dampened hopes for a so-called Fed pivot. Fed regional presidents James Bullard and Esther George see more rate hikes in store to cool inflation. Earnings from Macy's and Kohl's as well as economic data were also in focus during the session. US...
US News and World Report
Real Impact of Fed Hikes Likely Bigger Than What Target Rate Implies, Daly Says
(Reuters) -San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said on Monday the real-world impact of the U.S. central bank's interest rate hikes is likely greater than what its short-term rate target implies. Against the Fed's current short-term target rate of between 3.75% and 4.00%, Daly said some researchers have found...
The market is still a long way from seeing stocks hit a bottom and interest rates come down, Goldman Sachs chief equities strategist says
The stock market is still a long way from hitting a bottom, Goldman Sachs' Peter Oppenheimer warned. Meanwhile, markets are similarly far off from seeing interest rates come down. "We don't think we've hit yet the sort of conditions that we would typically see in a genuine trough in the...
kitco.com
Gold prices push above $1,750 as Fed looks to slow the pace of rate hikes - FOMC minutes
(Kitco News) - The gold market is trading just off session highs above $1,750 an ounce as the Federal Reserve signals a slower pace of rate hikes through year-end, according to the minutes of the November monetary policy meeting. Although persistently high inflation remains a significant threat, the central bank...
