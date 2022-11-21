ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
kitco.com

Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
Business Insider

We're nowhere near a market bottom and stocks won't hit a low until the yield curve improves and the Fed stops tightening, top economist David Rosenberg says

We're nowhere near a market bottom, economist David Rosenberg told CNBC. He pointed to the inverted yield curve and continued Fed tightening, which both prevent stocks from hitting a low. Rosenberg has been a loud critic of the Fed's aggressive rate hikes to kill inflation, calling a recession a "sure...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold falls on Fed rate hike prospects, bound for weekly dip

(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday and were bound for a weekly dip following indications from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that more interest rate hikes were due as the bank seeks to lower inflation. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,755.15 per ounce by 10:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT), set...
kitco.com

Federal Reserve minutes may show mixed opinions amidst its members

Federal Reserve officials have a wide spectrum of opinions on what to do about inflation that continues to run exceedingly hot. Speaking with CNBC’s Closing Bell, Loretta Mester, Cleveland’s Federal Reserve President said that the pace of rate hikes could be slowed, but inflation figures were not yet convincing enough to stop the hikes entirely.
Reuters

Dollar extends losses as Fed minutes signal slower rate hikes

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar extended losses on Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting supported the view that the central bank would downshift and raise rates in smaller steps from its December meeting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy