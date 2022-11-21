Read full article on original website
CMT
Travis Tritt Gives Health Update After Canceling Headlining Tour With Chris Janson
Earlier this month (Nov. 1), country music star Travis Tritt stepped away from the spotlight to prioritize his health. A knee injury forced the platinum-selling artist cancel the remainder of his Can’t Miss Tour with Chris Janson. Tritt recently turned to social media to give an update on his...
Top 10 Erin Rae Songs
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Erin Rae paved her own way into the music scene with years of work and determination. After completing just one semester of college, Rae realized she needed to chase her dreams. She dropped out and threw herself into playing open mics and honing her craft in Nashville among fellow musicians and writers.
Alabama Co-Founder and Guitarist Jeff Cook Dies
Alabama co-founder Jeff Cook has died. He was 73. Cook passed away “peacefully” at his home in Destin, Florida, on Monday (Nov. 7) surrounded by family and close friends, a representative for Cook confirmed. Cook died after a 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was diagnosed with the disease 2012, but didn’t disclose it publicly until 2017.
