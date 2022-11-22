ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Arkansas teen accused of fatally stabbing father charged with murder

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UcUCV_0jKCwAmE00

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas teenager is facing a second-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of his father, North Little Rock police confirmed.

Officers were initially called to a West F Avenue residence on Monday for reports of a “suspicious death” and found Lenarr Kinchen, 46, dead inside his home, suffering from at least one stab wound, KTHV reported.

Investigators with the North Little Rock Police Department quickly identified Kinchen’s 17-year-old son as a suspect, KARK-TV reported.

The teen, who was later questioned by investigators, has been charged as an adult with second-degree murder, both TV stations reported.

Police identified the suspect as Berach Kinchen, KARK-TV reported.

According to KTHV, Berach Kinchen is being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility with no bond, awaiting a Wednesday court appearance.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
107K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy