GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gideon and Erin Brewer cherish every step their 8-year-old son George takes these days. There was a time this year when they thought he may not live, let alone walk again, after he fell from the top of a 24-foot climbing wall at Navy Pier in Chicago in July. The family has sued Navy Pier, saying it was negligent because while George was wearing a harness, it wasn’t attached to a safety line.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO