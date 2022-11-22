Read full article on original website
Four Michigan Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
This Outdoor Adventure Park In Muskegon Is A Winter Lover’s Dream
Some people hate the "W" word... WINTER. When it gets cold and the snow starts flying you will find them bundled up inside with a warm blanket watching something on the TV. Then there are others who love bundling up in winter gear and enjoying all that Michigan has to offer.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Comstock Park boat dealership to host grand opening
A new boat dealership is looking to take advantage of the thriving outdoor economy in Michigan. National boat dealer chain Tommy’s Boats plans to open a new location in Comstock Park next week. The new location will host a ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the 16,000-square-foot building, 247 Morrissey Drive NE.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 112222
Mostly clear tonight with areas of fog developing and freezing fog. A few icy patches will once again be possible on side streets, driveways and sidewalks, especially in areas that see fog. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 112222. Mostly clear tonight with areas of fog developing and freezing fog....
WZZM 13
Big Reds big season has led them back to Ford Field
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No program in West Michigan touts the recent big game experience of the Big Reds. This Friday, Muskegon will play in the state championship for the eleventh time this century. Muskegon won it all in 2004, 2006, 2008 and in 2017. They’ve lost six title...
Trafficked teen girl found under blanket in car on Mackinac Bridge
ST. IGNACE, Mich. — A Michigan man is accused of human trafficking after a teenage girl was found under a blanket while they were crossing the Mackinac Bridge, authorities said. The 38-year-old man from Comstock Park, whose name has not been released, was arrested by the Kent County Sheriff’s...
LAKE EFFECT SNOW: Over 30" Reported in East Grand Rapids
Lake effect snow showers fell over West Michigan between November 16th through November 20th, leading to a record event for the month of November!
Grand Rapids renter's heat restored after 13 OYS investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No doubt most have begun to turn up the thermostat as temperatures drop, but one Grand Rapids woman says she has been relying on her stove to heat her home. She claimed her apartment complex had left her without central heat for two months. Getting...
UPMATTERS
Parents: ‘Sheer panic’ when boy fell at Navy Pier
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gideon and Erin Brewer cherish every step their 8-year-old son George takes these days. There was a time this year when they thought he may not live, let alone walk again, after he fell from the top of a 24-foot climbing wall at Navy Pier in Chicago in July. The family has sued Navy Pier, saying it was negligent because while George was wearing a harness, it wasn’t attached to a safety line.
Some in West Michigan forced to take up second jobs with inflation, unexpected expenses
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At 61 years old, Jon Benson, who lives in Delton, said taking off work to care for his sick wife was a financially difficult decision, but also necessary. "My wife had a stroke last November, had a heart attack in March, had a heart attack...
'The phone hasn't stopped ringing': Customers scramble to find body shops in aftermath of winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For drivers who may be in need of an auto body repair shop after West Michigan's latest snow storm, you may need to wait a little while before being seen. Chris Nemmers, owner and manager of West End Body Shop in Grand Rapids, explains the...
Several records broken after snow pummels Grand Rapids
Impressive records have been set by last week's bout of lake-effect snow in West Michigan.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Tribal development organizations form joint construction company
Three Michigan tribes have come together for a first-of-its-kind joint venture. Odawa Economic Affairs Holding Corp., Mno-Bmadsen and Gun Lake Investments have launched Aki Construction, the first such tribal joint venture in the Midwest, according to an announcement from the trio last week. “Aki” in Ojibwe means “earth, land or...
grmag.com
Inside Track: He won’t stop … maybe ever
There are few Grand Rapidians who seemingly have their hands in as many endeavors as Jonathan Jelks. All his efforts are intentionally developed as well, not only to fit his own personal life and where he envisions himself but where he believes the greater Grand Rapids and Michigan communities can go.
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
Caledonia, Muskegon prepare for football state championship game on Saturday
In total, West Michigan is sending five teams to the MHSAA football state finals this weekend. For the first time in over a decade, Division 1 will be represented by Caledonia
GQT Movies offering sensory-friendly movies in West Michigan
A movie theater chain with locations in West Michigan is offering special screenings of sensory-friendly films.
The city of Grand Haven says taking WGHN off of 92.1 was nothing personal.
Grand Haven's local radio station of 67 years is no longer broadcasting on 92.1. The station says they'll be up and running again as soon as possible.
WZZM 13
New cats-only hotel opens in Eastown
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new business is opening just in time for the holiday season, as West Michigan residents look for a place for their feline friends to stay while on vacation. There are plenty of places to board your dog in the area, but there are fewer...
Fulton Street reopens in downtown Grand Rapids
Fulton Street in downtown Grand Rapids has reopened after being shut down for construction for months.
