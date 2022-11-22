ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Comstock Park boat dealership to host grand opening

A new boat dealership is looking to take advantage of the thriving outdoor economy in Michigan. National boat dealer chain Tommy’s Boats plans to open a new location in Comstock Park next week. The new location will host a ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the 16,000-square-foot building, 247 Morrissey Drive NE.
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 112222

Mostly clear tonight with areas of fog developing and freezing fog. A few icy patches will once again be possible on side streets, driveways and sidewalks, especially in areas that see fog. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 112222. Mostly clear tonight with areas of fog developing and freezing fog....
HOLLAND, MI
WZZM 13

Big Reds big season has led them back to Ford Field

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No program in West Michigan touts the recent big game experience of the Big Reds. This Friday, Muskegon will play in the state championship for the eleventh time this century. Muskegon won it all in 2004, 2006, 2008 and in 2017. They’ve lost six title...
MUSKEGON, MI
UPMATTERS

Parents: ‘Sheer panic’ when boy fell at Navy Pier

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gideon and Erin Brewer cherish every step their 8-year-old son George takes these days. There was a time this year when they thought he may not live, let alone walk again, after he fell from the top of a 24-foot climbing wall at Navy Pier in Chicago in July. The family has sued Navy Pier, saying it was negligent because while George was wearing a harness, it wasn’t attached to a safety line.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Tribal development organizations form joint construction company

Three Michigan tribes have come together for a first-of-its-kind joint venture. Odawa Economic Affairs Holding Corp., Mno-Bmadsen and Gun Lake Investments have launched Aki Construction, the first such tribal joint venture in the Midwest, according to an announcement from the trio last week. “Aki” in Ojibwe means “earth, land or...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Inside Track: He won’t stop … maybe ever

There are few Grand Rapidians who seemingly have their hands in as many endeavors as Jonathan Jelks. All his efforts are intentionally developed as well, not only to fit his own personal life and where he envisions himself but where he believes the greater Grand Rapids and Michigan communities can go.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

New cats-only hotel opens in Eastown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new business is opening just in time for the holiday season, as West Michigan residents look for a place for their feline friends to stay while on vacation. There are plenty of places to board your dog in the area, but there are fewer...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
